The longer and warmer days bring more traveling. Freedom comes with following laws.

When 16 in 1992, I was hit by a drunken driver. Medical care and therapy in the Bay Area and Central Valley made up half of my teenage life. After three decades, I communicate with a deep tone, read lips, cannot drive, and I walk unsteadily.

Look at California’s results for Independence Day Weekend Maximum Enforcement Period for 2023 and 2024: CHP made 1,224 DUI arrests in 2023 and made 1,336 DUI arrests in 2024. Drivers, please make DUI arrests come down this year.

Californians, please follow laws. Anyone’s independence can be ruined if you drive drunk. Many holidays are coming. Memories of a crash, injuries, or even death caused from drunken driving will haunt your future.

Foods and drinks are part of the fun. Taking Highway 101 to head home from a festivity? Planning to drink? Go ahead, but don’t forget to have a sober person drive you if you become drunk. This certainly shows your pride for freedom and people will admire your safety. Freedom and safety go hand in hand.