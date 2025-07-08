Caring for Lake Los Carneros

It has never been more important to get back out into nature and leave video streaming and continuous news broadcasts behind. Research published in peer-reviewed journals touts the beneficial health effects of reconnecting with nature and we can always use a healthier lifestyle. For those of us living in Goleta, we have a remarkable outdoor space in Lake Los Carneros. Though the water feature was originally dammed in 1873, the dam we experience today was built in 1932. The diversity of habitat types surrounding the lake attract a wide range of wildlife, especially birds. Over the course of a year, up to 271 species can be observed at the lake (https://ebird.org/hotspot/L336013).

To the observant eye, nature provides unique experiences every time one visits the lake. But those are not the only experiences. The park hosts a range of users including walkers (and dog walkers), cyclists, birders, nature photographers, fishing persons, joggers/runners, modest boaters, and even a few nappers. We are fortunate to have such a special outdoor resource located in the middle of our community.

Our Goleta population is growing and with that growth comes an increasing demand for accessible outdoor opportunities. In the past 10 years, Goleta has added over 1,000 residences from apartments to single family homes within three miles of Lake Los Carneros Park. And there are more than 1,000 units on the way between the proposed developments at Glen Annie and Heritage Ridge.

The only posted rules at the park are “No Smoking” and “Dogs Must Be On Leash- 6-Ft Leash Max.” Spotting a visitor smoking is extremely rare, but dogs running off-leash is quite common. It is up to visitors to act responsibly and take care of this valuable community resource if we want to maintain its natural assets for future visitors and its feathered, furry, and scaled residents.

Incremental changes to the park might appear to be subtle, but over time, disregard for protecting habitat has degraded many areas around the lake, reducing the suitability for some species of wildlife. Though seldom acting with malicious intent, visitors’ behaviors fragment habitat and disturb wildlife, especially during breeding season.

Following a few simple behaviors can make a big difference for the park’s future:

• Keep dogs on leashes and clean up after them, disposing of any bagged waste properly.

• Respect others using the park and be aware of their presence and activities.

• Hike and ride bikes on well-established trails and avoid seldom used pathways or creating new ones.

• Respect, observe, and enjoy. Do not harass the native wildlife.

• Avoid creating “play areas” in previously undisturbed habitat.

• If you must feed the ducks, avoid bread and crackers that have no nutritional value and can cause digestive problems. Try birdseed, sweet corn, peas, or lettuce.

Visitors practicing thoughtful behaviors can help ensure that this local treasure will continue to provide valuable outdoor experiences for all well into the future. You can increase your knowledge of Lake Los Carneros and its wild residents by joining the Santa Barbara Audubon Society (https://santabarbaraaudubon.org/) for bird watching opportunities or checking out a number of websites that provide information on the history and natural residents of the site: https://www.lakeloscarneros.com/ https://www.cityofgoleta.org/play/parks-recreation-open-spaces/habitat-stewardship-programs/lake-los-carneros https://www.independent.com/2022/02/16/lake-los-carneros-a-birding-mecca/