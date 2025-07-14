Regarding our District Attorney and his comments on the local pot farm raids, the DA claims these are extra legal and unnecessary actions against innocent people who just want to work. Well, American citizens want to work, want housing and education and health care, too.

Has the DA forgotten about the rule of law? While he gushing on in support of illegal aliens rights to work in the USA, he’s forgotten the main purpose of a DA is to prosecute law breakers and enforce the law. Instead, apparently we have a DA who supports illegal child labor; supports cartel infiltration of local pot farms; supports flooding in illegals to violate labor laws, violate employment tax laws, health and safety laws, and workers comp laws; and supports dilution of citizens voting rights and voices. All to enhance Democrat power with illegal body counts.

Due to a misreading of the 14th Amendment, these illegals in our country automatically grant electoral, apportionment and congressional power to the district and disenfranchise citizen voters. It’s also unfair to make local citizens pay for the health and welfare of illegal pot farm employees and their children in the fields, while the employers get a giant tax and insurance “deduction.” These employers ought to be prosecuted and made to pay back taxes on all these illegal employees, for two years at least. That includes back FICA, SSI, workers comp, everything.

It’s a shame and a sham to use illegal migrants as political pawns and for national census manipulations.