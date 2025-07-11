I stand with the other members of our Santa Barbara County community who are shocked and saddened that a large cadre of federal agents in paramilitary dress and equipment descended on multiple licensed Central Coast businesses. When a U.S. Congressmember (our own Salud Carbajal) sought to simply inspect the situation and check on the welfare of his constituents, he was denied access to the scene by armed federal agents.

These actions should anger and scare everyone who believes in justice and the principles that this great nation was founded on. These raids were not a response to a direct threat to the safety of the citizens of the United States or the Central Coast. There is little if any debate “across the aisle” about efforts to remove individuals who enter the country illegally and commit violent and dangerous crimes — but that is not what was happening on July 10. The actions of July 10 can rightfully be viewed as an attempt to fulfill some xenophobic quota, at the expense of disrupting the lives of hard-working immigrants who have become part of the fabric of our society.

As the District Attorney of Santa Barbara County and as a career prosecutor, I have devoted my career to protecting and supporting public safety. Any effort to promote public safety MUST be constrained by the principles and requirements set forth in statutes and the State and Federal constitutions. Concepts such as probable cause and due process must dictate the actions of government officials and agencies. Political expediency, bias, racism, and vindictiveness must never be the foundation of official government action.

I fear that the actions of July 10 will have a chilling effect on the immigrant communities that call Santa Barbara County home. Supporting victims is one of the primary functions of the District Attorney’s Office. I do not want anyone to exacerbate their suffering by failing to report victimization due to fear of immigration enforcement actions. This is a concern shared by other County officials who want to make certain that fear does not prevent individuals from seeking necessary medical or mental health services. I will not disrespect the legitimacy of the fear that is being felt, but I can ensure the people of this great county that we County officials operate under California law and do not participate in immigration enforcement actions.

History is a great teacher and the world has seen the disastrous consequences of leaders who incite a population by wrongfully vilifying an entire class of people (my very existence is dependent on the fact that federal enforcement agencies did not mobilize in support of anti Catholic/anti-Eastern European sentiment in the early 20th century). In the United States, we have a tool that has allowed us to retain our constitutional democracy — the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. The First Amendment allows people to peacefully assemble and let their views be known. This is important because it is when we fail to exercise our First Amendment rights that we are in danger of losing them.

I encourage everyone to utilize another tool available to those of us in Santa Barbara County-the collective compassion and concern of this great County. I will never know a place that has concern for others so embedded in its collective DNA as Santa Barbara County. By supporting those who are currently living in fear as well as each other, we will be able to muster the hope and resolve to get through these turbulent times together.