Standing with Our Students and Families in a Time of Uncertainty

Recently, I’ve heard directly from youth in our schools — many carrying a weight far too heavy for their young shoulders. Some are afraid to leave their parents and family members, fearful that someone might swoop in and take them away.

Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in and around Santa Barbara County is creating uncertainty and fear. Even for those not directly impacted, we know that children absorb the stress and tensions in their surroundings. What happens to the children directly affected by ICE, separated from their families and left holding a bag of unknowns?

Most of us have zero direct control over federal policy. But we do have control over what we stand for. In Santa Barbara County, communities reflect a wide range of deeply held beliefs and lived experiences. We have friends, neighbors, colleagues, and family members on opposite sides of the political aisle. That’s part of living in a democracy.

And yet, when it comes to children, I believe we stand on common ground: Children deserve to feel safe and loved. They need compassion and care. They need family. And they deserve to live and learn without fear.

“There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children” — words of wisdom from Nelson Mandela, and words that I believe tell the truth.

In public education, we are confronting another truth as we prepare to welcome students back for the new school year: As committed as we are to educating every child, the pendulum is shifting — and it’s taking wide swipes at the systems and supports that help children thrive.

Since the new federal administration took office in January, executive actions have triggered a cascade of disruptions in education. Most recently, a freeze on billions of dollars in education grants — including funds for mental-health services, migrant student support, and professional development for educators — has left school districts across the country in limbo. U.S. Supreme Court decisions have added uncertainty around civil rights enforcement, LGBTQ+ student protections, program oversight, and student services.

We cannot predict every challenge the school year may bring. Nor can we control all that happens beyond our campuses. But our mission remains unchanged: to lawfully protect and support every student, and to create the conditions where all children can learn and grow.

California law guarantees all children the right to a free public education. Schools do not ask for or collect immigration information. We do not share student data with immigration authorities unless presented with a valid court order. And immigration officers are not permitted on campus without a judicial warrant. These safeguards help keep schools what they are meant to be: places of learning, safety, and connection.

So far, local ICE activity has appeared to focus on adults, not children. But we know how quickly that can change. In New York, when ICE agents approached athletes directly, youth baseball coach Youman Wilder stepped in, invoking their Fifth Amendment rights. His actions were a reminder that when it comes to youth safety, we have to step in and up.

None of us can predict with certainty what is to come next. What gives me hope is what I see every day in our schools and communities: educators creating welcoming spaces, community members showing up for their neighbors, and people of all backgrounds coming together on common ground.

In times of uncertainty, let’s remember that protecting children is not political; it is a shared human value. Let us ensure that when history asks how we treated our children, the answer reflects our very best. Thank you to our community who keeps showing up — for one another, and most of all, for our youth.

SBCEO has compiled resources in support of students, families, schools, and districts. (https://www.sbceo.org/supporting-students/federal-orders-resources)

Susan Salcido is Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.