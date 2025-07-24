Santa Barbara Unified Stands with Our Families

Recent federal immigration enforcement actions with unprecedented use of force and racial profiling have caused genuine fear and confusion across the Santa Barbara Unified School District. These actions are not just a matter of policy; they are deeply personal. Having immigrated to this country as a child, I can relate to the fear and uncertainty that often accompany the experience of becoming a new American, even in the most positive circumstances.

I want to assure you that we investigated the claim about families at the Adelante Charter School located on the Franklin campus being taken away, and we have no credible evidence that this happened.

We are taking all of these events seriously and creating contingency plans to anticipate various scenarios.

We also remain committed to the board’s resolution on protecting immigrant students and families and continue to partner with community agencies to provide resources and support to families.

Our most sacred duty as parents, educators, and citizens is to protect the well-being of every child. At Santa Barbara Unified, we lead with love, justice, and humanity, ensuring our schools remain places where every family is welcomed and every child can thrive.

One of the most special things about our community is that when one family feels pain, we all feel it. Santa Barbara has always been a place that stands together. I’m heartened by the many families reaching out to support those affected. That is who we are: neighbors who show up for one another, in every way we can.

As we approach the first day of school, our focus remains unwavering to safeguard every child, every day, and to ensure our schools are safe, welcoming, and sacred spaces for all. The Santa Barbara Unified School District stands firm in our commitment to every student and family’s dignity and humanity. As part of that commitment, this message is the first of a series we will send to our families to keep you informed on the steps we’re taking.

Our Culture of Care Promise: Safe Schools, Supported Families

We’re strengthening our school safety plans for the upcoming 2025-26 school year, applying lessons from other communities to better prepare for potential federal officer visits. Here’s what you need to know:

Revising and Improving Safety Plans

Federal Officer Protocols: All visitors, including federal agents, must check in at the school office before being allowed on campus. Visitors are not allowed on campus without pre-arranged business. Agents cannot enter campuses without a court order or a judge-signed warrant.

All visitors, including federal agents, must check in at the school office before being allowed on campus. Visitors are not allowed on campus without pre-arranged business. Agents cannot enter campuses without a court order or a judge-signed warrant. Protecting Student Privacy: We will not collect or share any student information, including details about immigration status, citizenship, or Social Security numbers.

We will not collect or share any student information, including details about immigration status, citizenship, or Social Security numbers. Right to Education: All children have a constitutionally protected right to a free public education, regardless of their or their family’s immigration status.

All children have a constitutionally protected right to a free public education, regardless of their or their family’s immigration status. Information Protection: Staff will not release personal or identification information about students or employees without a signed warrant.

Staff Training Before School Year

Every staff member will be fully trained on these updated district safety plans before the new school year begins.

We’ll share more specific details about this essential training directly with staff.

Community Resources and Support

Our district is committed to supporting our families, partnering with organizations across Santa Barbara to offer robust services for immigrant families.

These services include legal, medical, and after-school programs.

You can learn more by contacting your Family Engagement Liaison during the school year or visiting the Immigrant Family Resources section on our District website.

For questions or concerns during the summer, please contact Student and Family Services at (805) 963-4338.

Commitment to Communication

We understand the concerns in our community during these challenging times.

Our district pledges to keep you informed through your school communications and District Office updates if an incident arises on or near a campus.

Partner with Community Organizations to maintain two-way communications on community needs and supports.

Together, we will navigate these difficult challenges with unwavering resilience and dedication to our children’s future. We will continue to advocate tirelessly to protect our families and uphold the dignity of every single person in our community.