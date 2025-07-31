The July 24-31 edition had a review of the recently opened Ospi restaurant at the Post and included a picture of the bar, which, the writer Rebecca Horrigan noted, is a “convivial U-shaped bar.” Although the six other restaurants operated by the chef/owners are located in LA, the creators of this beautiful and inviting space are Thiep Cung, Kelly Teich, and Susan Nicole of the Warner Group Architects in Montecito.

