The July 24-31 edition had a review of the recently opened Ospi restaurant at the Post and included a picture of the bar, which, the writer Rebecca Horrigan noted, is a “convivial U-shaped bar.” Although the six other restaurants operated by the chef/owners are located in LA, the creators of this beautiful and inviting space are Thiep Cung, Kelly Teich, and Susan Nicole of the Warner Group Architects in Montecito.
Convivial Creators
By Kent Robinson, S.B.
Thu Jul 31, 2025 | 12:46pm
