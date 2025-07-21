While Montecito has its fair share of Italian restaurants, Ospi, the new Cal-Italian spot at The Post business and shopping center near the Bird Refuge sets itself apart with a fresh and elevated take on Southern Italian cuisine.

Inside the bar at Ospi Montecito | Photo: Max Milla

“We’re rooted in classic Italian cooking but don’t stick too closely to the rules. It’s traditional in some ways, but relaxed and California-minded in others,” said Tara Kelly, Marketing Director at Memento Mori Hospitality. Memento Mori was founded by the chef/owner of Ospi, Jackson Kalb, with his wife, Melissa Saka. Building on the success of their L.A.-based restaurants — Jemma, Jame Enoteca, ¡Jaime! Taqueria, and three other Ospis throughout L.A. — the group is thrilled to bring the metropolitan dinner party vibes to Montecito.

“We’ve had our eye on Montecito for a while,” Kelly said. “It’s a beautiful town with a great community, and it just felt like the right next step for us. The timing and location lined up perfectly.”

The sophistication of the dishes and focus on hospitality (“Ospi” is short for ospiante, which is Italian for “host”) makes it a perfect fit for the discerning Montecito crowd. Comforting traditional dishes like their delectable vodka-sauce-based favorites like the spicy rigatoni and chicken parmesan will appeal to all, while their crispy Romana-tonda pizzas and refreshing vegetable-based dishes speak to the light and bright coastal elegance of their refined beach town location.

“We keep things simple, seasonal, and rooted in flavor,” Kelly said of their guiding principles. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and Aperitivo Happy Hour seven days a week also sets the spot apart from the touch and go hours of many S.B. haunts.

A friend and I arrived at the restaurant on a beautiful July evening. As we checked in at the host stand, our eyes ogling the convivial U-shaped bar, we knew the spacious patio, complete with firepits and views of green trees and Montecito mountains, was the place to post up at The Post.

A glass of the dry Provence-style local La Lieff rosé was the perfect summer sipper to kick off the night for me. My cocktail-leaning friend enjoyed the Lusty Martini, complete with vodka, passionfruit, vanilla, cappelletti, lime, and a champagne float.

“The goal is to keep it balanced — some familiar favorites, some surprises,” Kelly said of their beverage list, which features local and European wines like a tasty barolo from Italy and crisp Lumen chardonnay from Los Alamos, as well as innovative cocktails and craft brews.

The patio at Ospi Montecito | Photo: Max Milla

The Crispy Provolone at Ospi Montecito | Photo: Max Milla



It can be hard to find mozzarella sticks in this town, but the round crispy provolone disc served with a side of their addictive, creamy-yet-spicy vodka sauce is a welcome upgrade and will be my new go-to whenever I’m craving fried cheesy goodness.

The menu is designed so that you can share a variety of courses without filling up too much on any singular dish. Pizza, pasta, meatballs, and more in the same meal is not only doable — it’s recommended. The Hapa Pizza, a gourmet twist on the Hawaiian, layered with pepperoni, roasted pineapple, jalapeño and Fresno chiles, was light on dough with a cracker-like crust and high on flavor; the sweet, spicy, savory combination danced on my tongue with the exuberance of a hula dancer in the spotlight.

We continued the flavor party train with one of my favorites, the kale salad. Although this dish is omnipresent on menus, Ospi’s — served with an almond dressing, parmigiano, avocado, and herbs — is in a league of its own. Another must-order item is the Japanese eggplant. I’ve always liked eggplant parmesan, but this is something new entirely. Something I never knew I needed but is now the Italian starter I crave. Doused in a spicy tomato oil, with parmesan, fonduta, basil, and pangrattato, this app alone should keep any diner with tastebuds coming back to Ospi. The spicy rigatoni, served delightfully al dente, was as luxurious as I’d hoped, knowing Chef Kalb’s dedication to hand-stretching all of their pizzas and pastas.

Limoncello Drop at Ospi Montecito | Photo: Max Milla

The dedication to quality cooking came at a young age for Kalb. At just 12, he started perfecting his “Ospi” mentality, running a catering company out of his home. His passion brought him to work at Grant Achatz’s Alinea, Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, and as Culinary Manager for Houston’s with the Hillstone Restaurant Group, where he met his business and life partner, Saka. He eventually traveled to Italy to hone his penchant for Italian cuisine. He and Saka used this knowledge and drive to open Jame Enoteca in El Segundo and eight restaurants later, the rest is Memento Mori history.

Their Montecito outpost serves up satisfying options for brunch, such as a breakfast burrito, as well as a lovely selection of sandwiches for lunch, such as fresh halibut or grilled mortadella.

“We want people to have unforgettable, ‘wow’ moments when they come to a Memento Mori Hospitality restaurant,” Kelly said. “The space shifts throughout the day from breakfast and brunch to lunch and dinner, so it always feels like the right vibe.”

With a thoughtfully curated menu of traditional and inventive drinks and dishes served with a smile, an elegant ambiance, and a crisp ocean breeze, Ospi is a dreamy destination to experience elevated hospitality for any meal of the day.

Ospi, 1801 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Ste. F; ospi.com/montecito.