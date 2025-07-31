There is a coordinated effort by 29 people acting in an mistaken capacity, holding elected positions in our county. These individuals are attempting to undermine our government and elicit wrongful action by elected Sheriff Bill Brown.

On July 10, the biggest nationwide raid at Glass House Farms in Carpinteria and Camarillo by Immigration and Customs Enforcement took place. Information at ICE’s Facebook page stated that federal search warrants executed at two marijuana operations resulted in the arrests of 300-plus illegal aliens. Among them were 13 criminals convicted of such crimes as rape, kidnapping, attempted first-degree rape, narcotics trafficking, first-degree battery, and willful child cruelty. Some had previous deportations. Among the 13 were those arrested for terrorism, felony firearm possession, indecent exposure, assault and battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary.

Fourteen unaccompanied children were rescued. One was previously identified by the Center for Countering Human Trafficking.

Salud Carbajal is asking our elected Sheriff Bill Brown to oppose the federal government mandate and not to support the removal of criminals and save children. Carbajal wants people to believe it is because Latino moms and pops are being taken. Predominantly criminals are the focus of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and anyone being arrested is investigated and getting their due process. Salud would want you to think otherwise, but that is false.

We have to respect law and order and the federal government rule.

We the People support the federal government and Sheriff Brown in the difficult job of handling these matters professionally with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.