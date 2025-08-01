Update: One Person Dead, Suspect in Custody Following Stabbing on Lower State Street

[Update: Fri., Aug. 1, 2025, 11:50 a.m.] One person is dead and two others are in stable, non-life-threatening condition following an early morning stabbing on the 500 block of State Street on Friday, Santa Barbara police said in an update on Friday. Police say they have arrested one person in connection with the incident: 29-year-old Luis Gerado Terrazas.

Detectives are actively working the investigation, and encourage anyone with information, photos, or video related to the incident to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 882-8900.

The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

[Original Story] Three people were stabbed on the 500 block of State Street just after midnight on Friday, August 1, the date of Santa Barbara’s Fiesta horse parade. Police were flagged down by a Good Samaritan, who told them a man had a knife on the block bounded by Cota and Haley streets, reported Commander Brian Miller of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers found one man lying on the ground, suffering knife wounds. More officers arrived to search the area, and two more victims were found. All were taken to Cottage Hospital.

The area was closed as police continued to investigate. No other victims were found, nor was the person with the knife. Commander Miller reported that the incident was thought to be an isolated one.

SBPD requests the public’s help with witness information, video, or photos. Please contact (805) 882-8900.

This story will be updated as information is released.

Note: The original story was updated on August 1, 2025, at 9 a.m.