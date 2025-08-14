The Dangers of Too Many Launches

California residents should be mortified at Musk’s latest attempt to accelerate the number of launches of Spacex rockets at Vandenberg. He is poisoning us, our environment, and our beloved marine life — for profit. He has proven himself to be dishonest at best and insane at worst. A federal judge just ruled that he may proceed with his lawsuit against the California Coastal Commission for “alleged bias and retaliation” when they are simply trying to protect the lives, safety, and health of the residents of California.

Recently, an article in The Santa Barbara Independent regarding federal Medicaid/Medicare cuts of $21 million to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center stated:

“Speaking of DOGE and Elon Musk, Lompoc Valley is on standby every time Elon blasts one of his Falcon 9 rocket ships out into space from Vandenberg. Is that just-in-case staffing waste, fraud, or abuse? Perhaps Elon — still the richest man on the planet despite his precipitous fall from grace — might have a spare $21 million hiding in his sock drawer or lurking behind his couch cushions. I believe Yvette Cope has asked. And although she is afforded the rank of honorary commander at Vandenberg, I don’t believe he ever got back to her. Maybe all those sonic booms — at last count, I think I read there have been 124 this year — have made it hard for him to hear.”

In addition to the fire risk and increase in particulate matter into the air we breathe, the sheer danger to the residents of Lompoc, the Santa Ynez Valley, and Santa Barbara makes common sense dictate that 50 launches a year from Vandenburg is too many. A hundred is completely unacceptable.

We’ve seen Musk’s rockets exploding on launch pads, we’ve watched as he slashed tens of thousands of government jobs and gutted federal agencies providing oversight to his companies and their environmental neglect and abuse. The fact that Lompoc Valley Medical Center is on standby every time he launches his ill-fated rockets speaks volumes to the danger, we, as residents face.

A few months ago at around 9 p.m. a sonic boom blew my window blinds in about one foot from the window and it sounded like something had landed on our roof. We are 30 miles away from Vandenberg! What can this be doing to the whales, dolphins, and marine life off our beautiful coastline? I’m not a scientist but any fool must realize it’s very, very dangerous.

Does Lompoc have to be wiped off the map before people pay attention to what Musk is doing? He has proven unequivocally with his “chainsaw” approach to dismantling our federal government and services for taxpayers (who are the ones paying for those services) that he cannot be trusted and doesn’t care about our citizens, our environment or our marine life.

He must be stopped, and I am writing to the Coastal Commission to continue to protect us from this abomination that has taken over our nation’s space program for profit.

Musk won’t make it to Mars before he destroys our planet although that is his plan. The rest of us have no other option than to protect our planet and our lives from an unscrupulous dishonest grifter who cares about nothing but money.

How a drug addict and corporate welfare recipient has been able to pirate our nation’s space program using our departments. of Defense and Air Force as a front to bypass all environmental regulations requiring Coastal Development Permits to launch rockets “on national security grounds” is a sham.

For an immigrant who has reaped every possible benefit and taxpayer subsidy to hoard obscene wealth estimated at over $400 billion, please make note of the fact that he has donated nothing, $0, nada to our rural hospital in Lompoc in light of the serious danger the community is exposed to every time he launches one of his rockets — not for national security but solely to line his own pockets while giving nothing back to our community or our country.

I commend our California Coastal Commission for stepping in to protect our state from this travesty and we all need to contact them this week to let them know how important it is to us the number of launches by Spacex are reduced not increased.

It’s time for our citizens to speak up.