Flag Football Roundup: Dos Pueblos Defeats St. Bonaventure 55-0

The Dos Pueblos High flag football team improved to 7-1 with a 55-0 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chargers have solidified themselves as one of the top teams in Southern California early in non-league play with several dominant victories and an overtime loss to defending CIF-SS Division 1 Champion Orange Lutheran.

Against the Seraphs, senior quarterback Kacey Hurley tossed four touchdown passes with three going to junior receiver Taylor Grant.

Carly Letendre also contributed at quarterback, throwing for two touchdowns of her own. One to Hanna Kaminsky and the other to Jane Gibson.

Defensively, the Chargers are allowing just under seven points per game so far this season, and the strong play on that side of the ball continued against St. Bonaventure.

Dos Pueblos hauled in five interceptions. Kindah Ahmad Reda led the way with two interceptions including a pick-six.

The Chargers will travel to Lompoc for a non-league contest on Thursday.

Santa Barbara, 51; Cabrillo, 6

Junior Laila Hernandez tossed seven touchdown passes and the Dons bounced back from an overtime loss to Santa Paula in their season opener with a dominant win over Cabrillo of Lompoc.

San Marcos, 25; Lompoc, 0

Victoria Aldana returned two interceptions for touchdowns, rushed for a touchdown, and passed for a touchdown to lead the Royals to a victory over Lompoc.