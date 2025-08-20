Cover Story By & | Wed Aug 20, 2025 | 8:00pm

Our 2025 Active Aging Guide

Discover the People, Programs, and Passions Keeping Our Community Active, Connected, and Thriving Well Past 65

By Tiana Molony & Indy Staff | August 21, 2025

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from putting together this issue of Active Aging, it’s that life doesn’t stop at 65 — in many ways, it’s just the beginning. 

You’ll see what I mean as you dive into this special edition, where you’ll meet senior hockey players redefining what it means to age actively, and LGBTQ+ elders who recognize that social connection is just as vital as physical health. 

You might also be surprised to learn that poetry isn’t just for younger generations — it can be a powerful outlet for creativity at any stage of life. Above all, you’ll come away with the sense that aging is a journey worth celebrating.

—Tiana Molony


When Friends Move Away

On the Other Side of the Sadness Is Gratitude for the Memories


Hockey for Life

At Ice in Paradise, Santa Barbara’s Players over 60 Prove That Age Is Just Another Number on the Scoreboard


The Doctor Will
Walk with You Now

A Weekly Stroll with Dr. Jennifer Hone Offers More than Exercise


Aging Out Loud

New Anthology from Santa Barbara Poets
Gives Older Women a Powerful Platform


The Joy of Movement —
and Connection

How SBCC’s Health and Wellness Class Keeps Santa Barbara’s Older Adults Physically and Mentally Fit


Eating Lunch with Santa Barbara’s
Gay and Lesbian Seniors

The Pacific Pride Foundation’s Lavender Elders Group Share Reflections on the Past, Love for the Present, and Hope for the Future of the LGBTQ Community

