Our 2025 Active Aging Guide
Discover the People, Programs, and Passions
Keeping Our Community Active, Connected,
and Thriving Well Past 65
By Tiana Molony & Indy Staff | August 21, 2025
If there’s one thing I’ve learned from putting together this issue of Active Aging, it’s that life doesn’t stop at 65 — in many ways, it’s just the beginning.
You’ll see what I mean as you dive into this special edition, where you’ll meet senior hockey players redefining what it means to age actively, and LGBTQ+ elders who recognize that social connection is just as vital as physical health.
You might also be surprised to learn that poetry isn’t just for younger generations — it can be a powerful outlet for creativity at any stage of life. Above all, you’ll come away with the sense that aging is a journey worth celebrating.
—Tiana Molony
When Friends Move Away
On the Other Side of the Sadness Is Gratitude for the Memories
Hockey for Life
At Ice in Paradise, Santa Barbara’s Players over 60 Prove That Age Is Just Another Number on the Scoreboard
The Doctor Will
Walk with You Now
A Weekly Stroll with Dr. Jennifer Hone Offers More than Exercise
Aging Out Loud
New Anthology from Santa Barbara Poets
Gives Older Women a Powerful Platform
The Joy of Movement —
and Connection
How SBCC’s Health and Wellness Class Keeps Santa Barbara’s Older Adults Physically and Mentally Fit
Eating Lunch with Santa Barbara’s
Gay and Lesbian Seniors
The Pacific Pride Foundation’s Lavender Elders Group Share Reflections on the Past, Love for the Present, and Hope for the Future of the LGBTQ Community
