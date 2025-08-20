Our 2025 Active Aging Guide

Discover the People, Programs, and Passions

Keeping Our Community Active, Connected,

and Thriving Well Past 65

By Tiana Molony & Indy Staff | August 21, 2025

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from putting together this issue of Active Aging, it’s that life doesn’t stop at 65 — in many ways, it’s just the beginning.

You’ll see what I mean as you dive into this special edition, where you’ll meet senior hockey players redefining what it means to age actively, and LGBTQ+ elders who recognize that social connection is just as vital as physical health.

You might also be surprised to learn that poetry isn’t just for younger generations — it can be a powerful outlet for creativity at any stage of life. Above all, you’ll come away with the sense that aging is a journey worth celebrating.

—Tiana Molony