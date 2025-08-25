By Summer Knight

2025 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Another summer has come and gone, and just like that, school is back in session. My family wrapped up our summer with a once-in-a-lifetime adventure traveling through Africa for a few weeks. It was incredible, and I enjoyed every minute of it! I’d love to know, what did you do this summer? Did you travel, hit the beaches, or just enjoy a slower pace at home?

Here in Santa Barbara, our real estate market also tells its own seasonal story. Families with school-age children often try to move before the first day of classes, so late summer is usually busy. As September rolls in, things may quiet down briefly, but activity rarely stops. Buyers like retirees, second-home seekers, and investors help keep the market moving right through fall and winter.

This year, we’re noticing a few shifts. More homes are coming onto the market, and they’re taking a little longer to sell. Buyers seem more cautious, especially with homes that are priced too high or in need of updates. At the same time, move-in ready homes continue to draw strong interest.

Looking ahead, fall can be a surprisingly good time for buyers. With fewer competing offers, there’s often more room to negotiate and sellers are more motivated before the slower winter months. For sellers, this may be a season to take a fresh look at pricing and make adjustments if needed.

As always, Santa Barbara’s coastal beauty, lifestyle, and limited housing supply continue to keep demand strong over the long run. The market may shift from season to season, but our community remains one of the most desirable places to call home.

Here’s to a smooth start to the school year and an autumn full of opportunity—for students, families, buyers, and sellers alike.

Summer Knight is a Santa Barbara native and top producing Realtor at Sun Coast Real Estate. Summer has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for over 20 years and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Summer at 805-886-1261 or summer.k.knight@gmail.com.