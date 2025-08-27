School boards are the epitome of local politics in the United States. With more than 90,000 board members governing nearly 13,000 districts, they represent millions of constituents. These policymakers are entrusted with shaping our children’s educational experience — from curriculum and budgets to after-school programs and clubs. Public comment matters.

Yet today, school board meetings can feel like battlegrounds. Hot-button issues spark fierce debate, and educators and board members report that the hostility level is rising. Pew Research highlights growing partisan divides affecting school boards and declining community confidence in K-12 leaders, particularly among Republicans. Meetings have shifted from practical discussions about schools to contentious debates over curriculum, books, and values.

Elementary school issues are often less contentious than middle- and high-school matters, but complex topics likely to divide communities today include some or all of these:

(1) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs or courses

(2) LGBTQ+ curricular issues

(3) Racism and Critical Race Theory

(4) School safety and security

(5) Bullying

(6) Teacher salaries, shortages, retention, and training

(7) Social media and student mental health in the post-pandemic era

(8) Eliminating Arts and Music Electives

National political groups have been known to contribute to the volatility that can occur at school board meeting. Locally, some residents report “outside agitators” disrupting meetings, sharing misinformation, or hijacking virtual forums. During the pandemic, some protestors refused to wear masks, shouted profanities, or refused to share the microphone. In response, some districts rely on local police, and others have hired extra security for school board meetings.

Despite these challenges, school board officials’ commitment is far from casual. As Stanford’s Equity Alliance notes:

“In addition to the time and money needed to campaign, school board members spend countless hours in meetings, learn complex school and district systems, navigate changing state and federal policies, and make significant budget decisions. Yet these positions are often voluntary, offering little to no financial or administrative support.”

Given the scope of their responsibility and the demands on their time, that’s why school board members deserve basic respect in public forums. Extending courtesy — and the benefit of the doubt — creates the best chance they will listen to you with an open mind.

If you believe that your school board seems to be ignoring a problem or an opportunity, speak up. And you might even be one of those parents, teachers, or students who want to praise a board member for a tough or creative decision.

Preparation is the key to a successful outcome.

Before You Go

• Check the rules. Review your district’s public comment procedures. Agendas must be posted online or in public spaces before each meeting. Sign up in advance if required.

• Bring allies. Speaking in public is stressful. Ask friends, parents, students, or teachers to support your position.

• Be a role model. If allowed, record your remarks and share them afterward. Many people care deeply about education but never act, so you can inspire them to get more involved.

Prepare Your Remarks

This is not the time to “wing it.” Passion can easily spill into venting or shaming, which rarely persuades and often alienates. Aim to be constructive, concise, and solution oriented. Consider these tips:

(1) Start with gratitude. Thank board members for their time and service.

(2) Be concise. Focus on one issue. State the problem clearly and propose a specific solution. Rehearse to stay within time limits.

(3) Personalize your message. Share a brief story about how the issue affects morale, student success, or safety.

(4) Be factual. Use credible data, expert testimony, or scholarly research.

(5) Clarify the ask. Spell out the action you want to meet a need or solve a problem. Specify urgency.

(6) Prepare for questions. Assume that the board may ask for clarification. Be ready to simplify and restate your rationale.

A healthy democracy relies on civil debate. When conducted with respect and clarity, school board meetings allow us to gain a deeper understanding of an issue and, ideally, discover solutions no single person could achieve alone.

Resources for Parents and Advocates:

• PEN America: What to Say About Book Bans at a School Board Meeting

• ACLU of California: Parents’ Guide to School Board Advocacy

• ImmunizeUSA: Tips for Speaking at School Board Meetings

• Human Rights Campaign: Guide to Effective School Board Advocacy

• Black Education Success Network: How to Speak During Public Comment

• Red, Wine, and Blue: How to Speak at a School Board Meeting Like a Pro

Lois Phillips, PhD, is a retired higher education executive, board consultant, Substack blogger, and author of “The History of Women Speakers: When Women Spoke Up, They Changed History.”