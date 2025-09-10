Santa Barbara County Supervisors Observes Suicide Prevention Month

Suicide trends for Santa Barbara County appear to be sliding downward over the past few years, in contrast to national trends moving decidedly in the other direction. In 2024, the County of Santa Barbara reported and recorded 37 deaths by suicide. The prior year, the number was 41, and in 2022, it was 50. Thus far in 2025, there have been 24 reported suicide deaths.

Last year, the largest single age cohort — 48 percent — was for people 65 years old and older. Those between the ages of 18 and 25 accounted for 4 percent.

Suicide rates for the country as a whole have been trending up, with last year’s behind the highest in 70 years. But in Santa Barbara — and the nation as a whole — males make up the vast majority of suicide deaths. This year, males accounted for all but one of the suicides.

This Tuesday, the county supervisors observed Suicide Prevention Month. In the next breath, they observed Recovery Month. Within treatment programs funded or managed by the county, there are roughly 1,600 individuals getting treated for addiction issues at any given time. There are 2,000 slots available countywide. Of these the majority are for outpatient treatment settings.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call the Behavioral Wellness Access Line at (888) 868-1649; call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline; call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255; text TALK to 741741; or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.