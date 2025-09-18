Our Politicians Need a Refresher on Sharing

My daughter is three years old and learning one of the most important lessons of early childhood: sharing. She’s figuring out how to take turns, play cooperatively, and consider others. It struck me recently—aren’t these the same lessons many of our politicians need to revisit?

As adults in the United States, we already engage in shared experiences. We share roads when we drive, we share public parks and beaches, and we share the air we breathe. Yet, in our current political and economic climate, it feels as though many leaders have forgotten this. Too many are behaving as if they don’t have to share—or protect—the resources we all depend on. They’ve forgotten that essential information, especially when it concerns public health and safety, must be shared transparently and urgently.

Seasoned hikers know that if they see a rattlesnake on the trail, they should warn others. Likewise, when top researchers discover that certain chemicals are harmful, they should be able to share that knowledge with the public. For example, when scientists alerted the public to the risks of BPA in baby bottles or asbestos as a building material. Today, it is crucial that the public understand the risks of PFAS in drinking water, phthalates, and other endocrine disruptors in personal care products, and how the widespread use of pesticides affects us all. When economists observe warning signs in the economy, they must be allowed to speak up. That is how a functional, responsible society works.

We need leaders who understand the value of sharing — not just resources, but information. And we, as citizens, must also uphold this value. We share the vast beauty of the night sky. We share the oceans and the rain. We share this blue and green planet with each other and with the wildlife that also calls it home.

When someone idles a gas-powered car, we all inhale the consequences. When corporations pollute the water or air, it’s the surrounding communities — often the most vulnerable — that suffer the health effects. Lighting a cigarette outside an apartment building impacts everyone inside, especially pregnant women and young children. In fact, pregnant women exposed to secondhand smoke are twice as likely to give birth prematurely. This isn’t just about personal choices—it’s about shared environments and shared responsibility.

Sharing also drives scientific and societal progress. When researchers shared findings that smoking caused cancer and heart disease, our country responded with public health campaigns, legislation, and resources to help people quit. When scientists warned us about the dangers of leaded gasoline, we acted to remove it.

Yet today, some in government are working to suppress this same kind of sharing. Funding is being pulled from institutions studying the harms of PFAS — also known as “forever chemicals” — and pesticides like glyphosate. PFAS are found in household products, such as nonstick cookware and outdoor gear, and they contaminate approximately 99 percent of the country’s water supply. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is the most widely used herbicide in the U.S. Both have been linked in studies to serious health risks for people and wildlife.

Instead of empowering scientists to share their findings, some lawmakers are silencing them. They are making it harder for the public to access information critical to our health and our future. This is not just shortsighted; it’s dangerous.

Sharing is not a childish virtue — it’s a cornerstone of a just and sustainable society. While my daughter is learning to share markers, snacks, and time with Mom, the rest of us must remember that we also share a future. And with it, the responsibility to create a society where everyone can enjoy clean air, safe water, and healthy communities.

We’ll get there faster — and more safely — if we remember what we were all taught in preschool: sharing isn’t optional. It’s essential.

Jessica Darke Lightfoot is a mother and advertising professional who moonlights as a public health advocate. She earned her MPH in 2022 from the University of Southern California.