“You will achieve more in this world through acts of mercy than you will through acts of retribution.” — Nelson Mandela, 1993 Nobel Peace Prize recipient

In a recent letter, “President of Peace?” the writer claims that Donald Trump:

1) was “restoring safety in America’s capital” and

2) was “supporting a possible peace between Russia and Ukraine” (by allowing Russia to keep Ukrainian territory seized by force) for which he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1) According to the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police, “Violent crime for 2024 in D.C. was down 35 percent from 2023 and is the lowest it has been in over 30 years.” The National Guard is picking up trash in D.C. rather than helping flood victims in Texas where they’re wanted and needed. Sending in the military to occupy U.S. cities is Rethuglican political theater, nothing more. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the quiet part out loud confirming, “The president would love to do this in every Democrat–run city across the country.” FYI, the most corrupt and dangerous criminal presently menacing D.C. is Donald Trump himself. One of Don the Con’s most heinous crimes was giving pardons to more than 1,500 armed and violent Jan. 6 traitors. This makes all MAGA lectures on “law and order” both hypocritical and absurd.

2) In February 2022, Trump called Vladimir Putin a “genius” and “savvy” for invading Ukraine. In February 2024, he said he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they want.” On what planet does this warrant the Nobel Peace Prize? During the 2024 campaign, he swore repeatedly that he would end Putin’s war in Ukraine “on Day One” of his second term. Did he ever really have a plan or even the concept of a plan? TACO Don threatens sanctions or other serious consequences, but always chickens out. Time after time, Putin bullies Trump and takes the helpless nerd’s lunch money while Russia’s unprovoked, brutal aggression escalates. In addition, Trump has spent more energy floating the idea of developing the ruins of Gaza as a beachfront resort (no doubt with a Trump hotel as its centerpiece) than he has spent trying to help negotiate a ceasefire. He is no more worthy of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize than Viktor Orbán, Benjamin Netanyahu, or Vladimir Putin.

Perhaps, Trump will also campaign for an award from Amnesty International. The irony is that such an honor is traditionally given to those who get innocent people released from foreign prisons; not to those who put them there. When Trump predictably fails to make the cut, MAGA puppets will sulk and insist it’s a partisan snub of their revered civil and human rights icon.

One more thing: In the jobs report released on September 5, job growth is described as weak (The Wall Street Journal and NBC News), brutal (Business Insider), bad (Barron’s), anemic (The Hill), and missed expectations (Fox Business). Unemployment and inflation are on the rise; a double whammy known as stagflation. So, why not also nominate “stable genius” Trump for the Nobel Prize in Economics? He would certainly be MAGA’s sentimental favorite.