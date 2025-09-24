Fall Arts Preview |
Mark Your Calendars
for an Awesome Autumn
Santa Barbara’s Fall Arts Season is
Looking as Vibrant and Colorful as Ever
By Leslie Dinaberg & Josef Woodard
September 25, 2025
From left: Santtu-Matias Rouvali, Samara Joy, Molly Tuttle | Credit: Andy Paradise, AB+DM, Ebru Yildiz
When it comes to the arts scene, Santa Barbara punches way above its weight for a city this size. In the next few weeks alone, we’ll have Sir Paul McCartney onstage at the Santa Barbara Bowl and two landmark exhibitions of impressionist and 19th-century artworks by Monet, van Gogh, Matisse, Gauguin, and Mondrian, among others, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. In fact, our harvest of arts offerings is so vibrant this season, that this week’s cover story is the first of three Fall Arts Preview issues headed your way.
Read on for a look at what we’ve got on tap from UCSB Arts & Lectures, and in the classical music and dance worlds, as well as interviews with Grammy-winning jazz artist Samara Joy and Grammy-winning American Roots artist Aoife O’Donovan, of the acclaimed trio I’m with Her. And keep an eye out for more, as there’s certainly no shortage of fall bounty to be found in Santa Barbara. In the upcoming weeks, we’ll cover fall’s hottest happenings in theater, museum exhibitions, and visual arts, so stay tuned.
A New Era of Arts & Lectures Begins
UCSB Arts & Lectures, in Its First Season After Visionary Director Celesta Billeci’s Retirement, Comes Out Swinging
Hearty Harvest for Classical Music Autumn
The Rich Tapestry of Santa Barbara’s Classical Music Organizations Steps Up and Out
A Joyous Leap Into Fall Dance Programming
From State Street Ballet to Tango, Tiler Peck, and
Sutra’s High Flying Monks, Our Dance Card Looks Quite Bountiful
Pushing Creative Boundaries with
I’m With Her’s Aoife O’Donovan
Multi-Grammy-Winning Jazz Vocalist and True Sensation Samara Joy Returns
