Fall Arts Preview |

Mark Your Calendars

for an Awesome Autumn

Santa Barbara’s Fall Arts Season is

Looking as Vibrant and Colorful as Ever

By Leslie Dinaberg & Josef Woodard

September 25, 2025



From left: Santtu-Matias Rouvali, Samara Joy, Molly Tuttle | Credit: Andy Paradise, AB+DM, Ebru Yildiz

When it comes to the arts scene, Santa Barbara punches way above its weight for a city this size. In the next few weeks alone, we’ll have Sir Paul McCartney onstage at the Santa Barbara Bowl and two landmark exhibitions of impressionist and 19th-century artworks by Monet, van Gogh, Matisse, Gauguin, and Mondrian, among others, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. In fact, our harvest of arts offerings is so vibrant this season, that this week’s cover story is the first of three Fall Arts Preview issues headed your way.

Read on for a look at what we’ve got on tap from UCSB Arts & Lectures, and in the classical music and dance worlds, as well as interviews with Grammy-winning jazz artist Samara Joy and Grammy-winning American Roots artist Aoife O’Donovan, of the acclaimed trio I’m with Her. And keep an eye out for more, as there’s certainly no shortage of fall bounty to be found in Santa Barbara. In the upcoming weeks, we’ll cover fall’s hottest happenings in theater, museum exhibitions, and visual arts, so stay tuned.



New Incarnation of a Songbird

Multi-Grammy-Winning Jazz Vocalist and True Sensation Samara Joy Returns