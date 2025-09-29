On Monday, September 22, I got an email from AXS saying I had won the lottery to buy tickets for Sir Paul McCartney’s concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

I was thrilled. But the excitement didn’t last. The AXS website would not work with my screen reader, and I could not complete the purchase, as I described in a letter to the Independent. I tried everything and heard almost nothing back from AXS. It was frustrating and discouraging.

With no other ideas, I emailed Leslie Dinaberg at the Santa Barbara Independent hoping someone might listen. She did. On Friday, September 26, the day of the concert, the Independent published my letter.

Soon after, I received an email I never expected. Paul McCartney’s longtime publicist, Steve Martin, reached out to me. After confirming who I was, he sent me two tickets. More than that, he showed real concern for what had happened.

That night I went to one of the best concerts of my life. The sound was incredible and Sir Paul gave a show I will never forget.

I want to thank Steve Martin, the Independent, and of course Sir Paul McCartney for turning a stressful week into a memory I will carry with me forever.

I will end with the words that stayed with me all night:

“When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.”

Sometimes things really do work out. Just let it be.