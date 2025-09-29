On Monday, September 22, I got an email from AXS saying I had won the lottery to buy tickets for Sir Paul McCartney’s concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

I was thrilled. But the excitement didn’t last. The AXS website would not work with my screen reader, and I could not complete the purchase, as I described in a letter to the Independent. I tried everything and heard almost nothing back from AXS. It was frustrating and discouraging.

With no other ideas, I emailed Leslie Dinaberg at the Santa Barbara Independent hoping someone might listen. She did. On Friday, September 26, the day of the concert, the Independent published my letter.

Soon after, I received an email I never expected. Paul McCartney’s longtime publicist, Steve Martin, reached out to me. After confirming who I was, he sent me two tickets. More than that, he showed real concern for what had happened.

That night I went to one of the best concerts of my life. The sound was incredible and Sir Paul gave a show I will never forget.

I want to thank Steve Martin, the Independent, and of course Sir Paul McCartney for turning a stressful week into a memory I will carry with me forever.

I will end with the words that stayed with me all night:
“When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.”

Sometimes things really do work out. Just let it be.

Mon Sep 29, 2025 | 23:13pm
