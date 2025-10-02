Measurable Change, Lasting Impact

Unidos805 is a nonprofit, community-rooted organization dedicated to building lasting civic power across California’s Central Coast. Guided by the belief that meaningful change emerges when the people most affected by political decisions are active participants in shaping them, Unidos805 grounds its work in equity, justice, and authentic representation. The organization prioritizes closing long-standing gaps in political participation that have historically silenced Latinx, Indigenous, immigrant, and working-class voices.

Through leadership development, issue-based education, and civic engagement initiatives, Unidos805 nurtures new generations of advocates and decision-makers. Its programs center on young voters, women, renters, bilingual households, and first-time or historically underrepresented voters who are groups whose lived experiences and perspectives are critical to shaping a fairer and more inclusive future. Unidos805’s broader mission is to cultivate a culture of civic participation where the voices of everyday community members, not just elected officials or institutions, guide the direction of social and political movements.

Members of Unidos805 at work during the 2024 election season. / Courtesy Unidos805

This vision came to life during Unidos805’s inaugural Voter Contact Campaign in 2024. In partnership with three trusted power-building organizations and a community foundation, Unidos805 trained more than 60 local leaders in canvassing, phone banking, and grassroots organizing. Equipped with these tools, the leaders reached over 20,000 registered voters across the region, most of them identifying as Latinx, providing nonpartisan information about ballot measures, polling locations, and issues directly impacting their neighborhoods.

The results were both immediate and lasting. Among voters contacted, turnout increased by 5 percentage points compared to those who were not. Beyond this measurable increase, the campaign established deeper connections with the community: 1,568 residents chose to stay engaged with Unidos805 beyond Election Day, ensuring that civic participation did not end at the ballot box but continued as part of a broader movement for representation and accountability.

Building on this momentum, Unidos805 is expanding its efforts in 2025. The organization is once again training a new cohort of local leaders and volunteers, deepening community partnerships, and reaching thousands of additional voters across the Central Coast. With every door knocked upon and every conversation held, Unidos805 strengthens the foundation for a region where civic engagement is not occasional but an enduring part of community life.

The success of these campaigns underscores a core truth: When communities organize and invest in their own leadership, they can create sustainable structures of power and influence. Unidos805 is deeply grateful to every canvasser, volunteer, and supporter whose energy fuels this work year after year. Together, they not only expand voter participation but also build local leadership and spark hope for a stronger, more just Central Coast.

If you are inspired to join this growing movement, Unidos805 welcomes you to connect through Instagram; a website will be coming soon. By standing together, we can continue building a future where civic participation is not the privilege of a few, but the shared power of many.