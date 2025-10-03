Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif., October 3, 2025 – Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria and Lompoc communities raised 21,419 diapers for LEAP’s Diaper Bank. LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. is a prominent child care agency that has been supporting families for nearly 55 years, and runs the county’s only registered diaper bank.

“LEAP has always believed that when we bring people together, we can solve big challenges. The diaper drives are proof—students, businesses, churches, and organizations all stepped up. Each diaper collected represents relief for a caregiver and comfort for a child, and we are grateful to everyone who made that possible,” said Lori Goodman, CEO of LEAP.

Diapers were collected through drives hosted by a wide range of partners, including Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Lompoc, Old Town Coffee, Cate School, City of Lompoc, Rise Up Fitness, Bank of America, Deckers Brands, UCSB Intercollegiate Athletics Department, and The Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN).

“As a proud locally-owned business, RiseUp Fitness was thrilled to support the work and mission of LEAP by participating in the Diaper Drive at our two locations,” said Addie Clarke, co-founder and owner of RiseUp Fitness, “We were overwhelmed by the response of our members, who donated over 2,700 diapers to help fill such a vital need in our community.”

The local AWHONN chapter also made a significant impact, donating 2,672 diapers, with contributions matched diaper-for-diaper through its national partnership with Huggies. “Our members are mostly hospital nurses across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, so it’s especially meaningful to extend our care beyond the hospital setting,” Becca Licha, RN, Secretary and Treasurer for the Santa Barbara/Ventura County AWHONN Chapter. “We’re proud to make a difference for women, newborns, and families right here in our community.”

Since launching in 2021, LEAP’s Diaper Bank has distributed over 250,000 diapers at no cost to families in need. Each September, LEAP partners with businesses, organizations, and individuals to expand this effort through community-driven diaper drives.

“We count it a joy to partner with LEAP in the Diaper Drive. Our congregation responded with generosity and joy, knowing that something as simple as a pack of diapers can make a big difference for families in need. We are grateful for the chance to be part of caring for our community in this way,” said Executive Pastor Felisha Caldera of Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Lompoc.

One of the earliest champions of the cause, Old Town Coffee, has supported the initiative since 2023, when it hosted the first Diaper Need Awareness Month Diaper Drive on LEAP’s behalf. That year, Old Town Coffee was the sole partner, raising 2,000 diapers for local families. They have continued the tradition every year since, hosting a diaper drive in partnership with LEAP. “Old Town Coffee stands with LEAP and with families in need throughout our region,” said Brad McRoberts, Site Supervisor. “We are proud to help such an important cause succeed—and we’re grateful to all who donated.”

But local businesses aren’t the only ones supporting LEAP. Fallon Erickson, a student at Cate school in Carpinteria, organized a drive that raised over 2,000 diapers among teachers and classmates. “Organizing a Diaper Drive at my high school wasn’t just about collecting supplies, it was about recognizing how essential fresh diapers are for every child and family. I’m proud to support LEAP’s work and help bring attention to it in our community,” said Erickson.

Though LEAP’s September Diaper Campaign may be over, infants and toddlers need diapers all year long. For those interested in supporting LEAP’s ongoing efforts, email info@leapcentralcoast.org.

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit http://www.leapcentralcoast.org