By Summer Knight

2025 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

I recently came across an article in REALTOR® Magazine that really caught my eye. It was all about how showcasing energy efficiency is becoming a bigger priority when selling homes. That got me thinking about what that means here in Santa Barbara, where our climate and environment put a very local spin on “green living.”

For us, energy efficiency goes hand in hand with issues we face every day like drought, wildfire risk, and rising energy costs. Buyers in our market are often just as interested in things like drought-tolerant landscaping, efficient irrigation, and rainwater collection as they are in solar panels or new appliances. And given our history with wildfires, features like ember-resistant materials and defensible space aren’t just “nice to have”, they’re essential for peace of mind.

Water is always top of mind here. Low-flow fixtures, greywater systems, and smart irrigation aren’t just selling points; they’re part of how we live in balance with our environment. And of course, energy-smart upgrades like better insulation, dual-pane windows, and solar power continue to be attractive to buyers who want comfort while keeping costs down.

As REALTORS®, we’re in a unique position to highlight these features for our clients. It’s not just about a checklist of upgrades; it’s about helping buyers and sellers see the bigger picture of living sustainably in Santa Barbara.

For those who would like to learn more about how energy efficiency and sustainability in real estate can impact how a home is marketed and sold, NAR offers the Green designation, which is designed to give REALTORS® the tools to understand, market, and communicate the value of these green features. Be sure to ask your REALTOR® if they’ve got the Green designation. Those members who have it are uniquely qualified to help you.

Thanks again to REALTOR® Magazine for sparking the conversation. Here in Santa Barbara, we know that green living isn’t just about saving money or selling a home, it’s about keeping our community resilient and beautiful for generations to come.

Summer Knight is a Santa Barbara native and top producing Realtor at Sun Coast Real Estate. Summer has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for over 20 years and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Summer at 805-886-1261 or summer.k.knight@gmail.com.