Fall Theater Preview

By Leslie Dinaberg, Maggie Yates, and Josef Woodard
October 9, 2025


Those gorgeous autumnal moons aren’t the only golden views around Santa Barbara this fall season. From the inspired ideas of Jane Austen to works from Jonny Donohoe, George Bernard Shaw, William Shakespeare, Orson Welles, Charles Dickens, Alanis Morissette, and the Million Dollar Quartet of Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley, here’s our roundup of cultural theatrical showstoppers happening around town over the next few months.

—Leslie Dinaberg


