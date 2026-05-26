Elvis has entered the building — or at least he will — at the Lobero Theatre on June 11. Except, it is Matt Stone, an internationally recognized Elvis impersonator. Stone has been perfecting his craft for almost ten years. At 22 years old, he is also one of the youngest Elvis impersonators.

Matt Stone as Elvis | Photo: @realmattstone

Stone crafts his performances down to the detail, bringing authenticity to the stage in a way that emulates the King of Rock n’ Roll all the way from Graceland to the Lobero.

“There’s obviously a lot of different Elvis shows out there,” said Stone. “My goal is to do it the way I deem correct and right, and as close to the original as possible.”

The show is based on Elvis’s performance in 1970. Audience members can expect to hear songs like “Suspicious Minds,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” and many more crowd favorites.

Since his performance at the Lobero last year, his show has grown and improved with new props, instruments, and arrangements. “Every time you see the show, it’s going to be a little better than the last,” said Stone.

In the wake of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Biopic and EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, there is a sense of reinvigorated excitement around Elvis’s performances and the lasting touch he has left on rock n’ roll. Audience members can expect to be “transported back in time,” said Stone.

Come see the closest thing to “The King” at the Lobero on June 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.