A Thriving State Street Requires a Balanced Flexible Design

I care deeply about the future of our downtown and our entire community and for the many people who make it special. That is why I’m inviting the community to come together to support the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association’s (DSBIA) call for a “Balanced, Flexible Design for a Thriving State Street” — and I hope you’ll join me! You can add your name to the petition before the City Council meeting on October 21.

State Street is the heart of our community — a place to shop, dine, gather, and celebrate. But since it’s been closed to vehicles, data is showing significantly fewer visitors to State Street and the surrounding area, even as other parts of the city have grown busier. That drop-in visitation has real consequences for our small businesses, property owners, workers, and the overall functionality of the area.

The newly formed DSBIA is working hard to increase vitality back downtown — not just through cleaning, landscaping, and beautification efforts — but also by advocating for a more flexible, balanced State Street design as part of the new Master Plan. This plan works to meld the diverse interests and preferences of our downtown stakeholders and local community.

Here’s what the DSBIA is proposing:

• Retractable bollards, so the street can easily open or close for events and happenings like farmers’ markets, parades, and more

• A one-way lane for cars and shuttles to improve access and flow.

• Clearly defined spaces for pedestrians and cyclists to keep everyone safe and comfortable.

• Wider sidewalks to keep outdoor dining thriving and support a pedestrian atmosphere.

Why does this matter? Because this design would bring back balance — keeping the inviting, walkable “grand paseo” feel we all love, while also improving access, flow, and the increased customer base for local businesses.

It would:

• Boost downtown circulation and accessibility

• Bring in a more diverse mix of visitors.

• Help local businesses that work so hard thrive

• Restore the energy, vitality, welcoming nature that makes downtown Santa Barbara so special.

The October 21 council meeting is when the city will give direction on parts of the plan, and it’s so important that the design reflects what’s best for the whole community — businesses, residents, and visitors alike.

I truly believe this balanced, flexible approach can reunite our community and help build a vibrant, thriving downtown for generations to come.

I invite you to sign the petition here: http://www.Downtownsb.org.