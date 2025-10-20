Adding car traffic on State Street will only anger those teenaged battery-bike terrorists. They control State Street. If they have to swerve around cars they will endanger even more the few pedestrians who dare to step off the sidewalk.

There have been a few crashes, but no serious damage as yet. When one does occur, the victim’s lawyer will sue the city for failing to protect the safety of the walker.

The writer of last week’s Indy letter “Let State Street Thrive” obviously has not spent much time on State Street. She says fewer people now visit State Street. Could it be because the only businesses now only sell food or drink. Their customers are still faithful.

Adding a car lane will please those young car cruisers on weekend nights.

A pedestrian dining area with no cars, bikes, or wheels of any kind should be our goal — like the ones in most European cities.