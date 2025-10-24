Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. (October 2025) – The Riviera Ridge School invites the Santa Barbara community to their Battistone Theater for this year’s Middle School Musical, “James and the Giant Peach.” Based on Roald Dahl’s classic novel, the musical takes readers on a fantastical journey. A young orphaned boy named James and his talking insect friends lift off in a magical flying peach, learning life lessons along the way. The musical is directed by the Riviera Ridge School’s new Director of Visual and Performing Arts, Molly Markstrum.

“I picked ‘James and the Giant Peach’ because of the creative and imaginative writing. Roald Dahl has written many friendly stories for young readers. My goal was to encourage students to read more and imagine a fictitious world that they can make their own,” Markstrum said. “I encourage students to be curious and observant of the world around them, fostering a deeper appreciation and connection to life beyond the classroom.”

In terms of the theater production, students are all hands on deck, both onstage and backstage. Students gain valuable organizational, communication, and leadership skills working as stage managers, set and costume designers, light and sound engineers, and even in marketing teams. All of these positions provide them with a real experiential understanding of the teamwork needed to create a successful production.

“When students help build sets, manage cues, or design props, they gain a sense of ownership and pride in the final product,” Markstrum said. “This well-rounded experience not only teaches collaboration and responsibility but also gives students a deeper appreciation for the work that goes into every performance.”

Markstrum brings a wealth of experience to this production from her 17-year career directing shows throughout Southern California with students from early childhood all the way to 8th grade. Her long list of musical director credits includes “Annie,” “Shrek”, “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” “The Lion King” and many more. Markstrum cites the engaged children, welcoming colleagues, and supportive staff as a perfect blend of factors that make Riviera Ridge feel like home.

“It has been amazing to find a new ‘home’ at a school where performing arts are celebrated at such a young age. The Riviera Ridge Junior Kindergarteners start performing at three years old, and these theater opportunities continue through an elective course in the middle school,” Markstrum said. “I feel re-energised and extremely supported.”

Markstrum is also thrilled to work with an all-star team, including longtime Riviera Ridge teacher and Music Academy of the West alumnus, Dauri Kennedy; Marymount graduate and a costumer for the stars, Renee Levy; Dance Network’s owner, Karyn Levar, and Amelia Griffin with her art design debut. Above all, her inspiration remains the students and the opportunity she has to provide them with the chance to grow their confidence, explore, and create new worlds together.

“One of my favorite parts of this job is to find a story that teaches students to think outside the box,” Markstrum said. “I hope to help the students collaborate meaningfully and reflect on their own stories. As an educator, I find discovering students’ gifts to be the most rewarding.”

James and the Giant Peach runs on November 14th-15th at 7:00 p.m. and November 16th at 2:00 p.m. in Battistone Theater on the Riviera Ridge campus at 911 Tremonto Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Tickets are available for purchase at $25.00.

At Riviera Ridge, we provide student-centered, individualized learning in a joyful and nurturing community, inspiring academic excellence and valuing difference. The educational vision for each Riviera Ridge graduate is to empower individual potential, inspire purpose beyond self, and cultivate social responsibility as they prepare for high school and beyond.