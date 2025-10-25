The Health of the Community Is Our Shared Responsibility

Last month, I met a young mother trying to navigate the complexities of healthcare for her family. She worried about managing a chronic condition, making sure her family stayed safe and healthy, and whether she could afford preventive care. CenCal Health was able to support her by providing information about insurance programs and services that are available. Her story is far from unique — many residents in our community face similar concerns every day.

Medi-Cal — Californians’ Medicaid program — serves about 40 percent of the state’s population and supports people of all walks of life. In Santa Barbara County, the health program is administered by CenCal Health. One in every three residents is enrolled. Medi-Cal provides vital healthcare for low-income residents, regardless of immigration status and demographics, offering preventive care, chronic disease management, and mental health support. This is accomplished through a network of compassionate healthcare providers on the Central Coast. Together, we keep families strong, with a shared vision to help our communities thrive — whether longtime residents or newcomers.

This has been a challenging and tumultuous year for many. As the CEO of CenCal Health, Santa Barbara County’s not-for-profit local health plan, I see firsthand how our healthcare safety net is under pressure. With federal Medicaid cuts looming, there are threats to funding and resources available for vital programs. Without access to consistent primary care, more people will be forced to rely on emergency rooms for basic health needs — a costly, inefficient approach that puts added strain on hospitals already stretched thin.

Now is not the time to turn away from partnerships with one another. These are challenges our community must confront jointly with compassion, clarity and courage. Our community’s strength depends on ensuring everyone has access to the care they need and that every key stakeholder is at the table to contribute towards local healthcare solutions. Health insurance provides individuals with access to vital preventive care to avoid more costly services in our busy emergency rooms. Immigrants contribute to our economy, our workforce and our neighborhoods, while access to healthcare for all strengthens community health, supports economic productivity and ensures no one is left behind. These are not just policy issues; they reflect the values we hold as neighbors, families, organizations and communities.

Our strength comes from lifting one another up — and from ensuring that those who live here have a chance to contribute and flourish. Fostering inclusion is not just an act of policy — it’s an act of shared humanity. This was expressed at the inauguration of Dr. René Bravo, a local pediatrician, as incoming president of the California Medical Association. A valued member of the Central Coast Medical Association, Dr. Bravo has also served on the CenCal Health Board of Directors for over 15 years. In his remarks, he shared that although healthcare providers come from vastly different backgrounds and political world views, they are “united in the struggle to be the voices for those who cannot speak, for the underserved, disadvantaged, the oldest, smallest, and weakest among us, and in this struggle, clinicians are on the side of the angels.”

Dr. Bravo’s message captures what makes our Central Coast community so remarkable. Despite any differences, we share a common commitment to caring for one another. We ensure access to healthcare for everyone — knowing that these values are at the heart of a resilient society — and recognize that our community is a mosaic of cultures, traditions, and talents.

Now is not the time for haste or division. It is the time for unity in purpose, careful planning that supports access to care and collaboration involving key stakeholders. This is what the leaders in our community do best. What defines our community? Working together across sectors, from healthcare to county services to nonprofits, to act with strength and are stronger together. Our healthcare system and safety net understand that strong healthcare programs equal more jobs, more money in the pockets of hardworking people, and more opportunity for the next generation.

CenCal Health’s longstanding focus on serving Medi-Cal members and other underserved populations on the Central Coast makes us a key partner in promoting better health outcomes for Santa Barbara County residents and a trusted convenor for thoughtful collaboration. Effective health programs and initiatives are made possible through strong partnerships with local healthcare providers and community partners. Together, we will support the underserved as an expression of our collective character and belief that health and opportunity should belong to all.

We must manage the change that looms on the horizon through fair, thoughtful healthcare access for people on the Central Coast who call this region home.

Marina Owen is CEO of CenCal Health, which ranks among the highest quality local health plans in California. CenCal Health partners with more than 1,800 physicians to fulfill its not-for-profit mission and is proud to be the first County Organized Health System. As an organization committed to compassionate service, CenCal Health’s vision is to be a trusted leader advancing health equity so that communities thrive and achieve optimal health together. She can be reached at mowen at cencalhealth.org.