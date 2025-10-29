Power Outage Affects Residents, Businesses in Santa Barbara

[Update Wednesday, Oct. 29, 12:30 p.m.] Southern California Edison has restored power to many of the customers affected by the power outage, though there are still 933 customers without power, according to an update provided at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Field investigators are investigating a potential problem near Pedregosa and Garden streets, and there is no available estimate for power to return to the remaining customers.



[Original story] A power outage near the downtown area in Santa Barbara on Wednesday morning affected customers and businesses between Mission and Arrellaga streets. The sudden outage was reported around 10 a.m. on October 29, with customers still reporting outages as of 11:30 that same morning.

Southern California Edison is working to repair the outage reported near Arrellaga and Laguna Street Wednesday morning. A field investigator was sent to the scene to determine the cause of the outage, which is estimated to be affecting 4,911 customers.

Once a cause is determined, a repair crew will work to restore power to the area. This is one of six active outages, including another equipment upgrade near Mission Canyon affecting around 200 customers.

The outage caused traffic signals to be out, and emergency crews were sent to the scene of one elevator that was stuck due to the sudden outage.

According to Southern California Edison’s outage status update page, most customers should have their power restored by early Wednesday afternoon.