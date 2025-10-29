By Summer Knight

2025 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

If you’ve ever applied for a mortgage, you may have noticed the sudden wave of calls and emails from lenders you never contacted. That happens because credit bureaus have been allowed to sell your information as soon as a lender checks your credit. Those are called “trigger leads.”

For years, REALTORS® have pushed to stop this practice. It violated privacy, confused homebuyers, and opened the door to scams. Now, that’s finally changing. Congress has passed the Homebuyer Privacy Protection Act of 2025, and the President has signed it into law.

This new law ends the sale of trigger leads. It means that when you start the homebuying process, your personal information stays private. That’s a win for consumers and for REALTORS® who believe buying a home should be a secure and transparent experience.

The National Association of REALTORS® led the charge on this issue. They worked with lawmakers from both parties to protect buyers’ privacy and strengthen trust in the real estate process. It’s one example of how NAR advocates not only for our members but also for the public we serve.

Here in Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® is proud to support that work. Every day, REALTORS® stand up for fair housing, property rights, and policies that make homeownership safer and more attainable.

Buying a home is one of life’s biggest moments. You deserve to do it with confidence, knowing your information is protected.

Summer Knight is a Santa Barbara native and top producing Realtor at Sun Coast Real Estate. Summer has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for over 20 years and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Summer at 805-886-1261 or summer.k.knight@gmail.com.