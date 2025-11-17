The current cease-fire marks a turning point few could have predicted. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Turkey — all historically hostile to Israel’s existence — helped broker the pause in fighting. Their involvement signals a remarkable and fragile about-face: the same nations that once saw Israel’s annihilation as a unifying mission now depend on its stability to preserve their own. For Israel, that shift presents an entirely new kind of test — one that demands agility, restraint, and a sober reassessment of old assumptions.

Two models frame this moment. The first, Old Zionism, was valid for its time. Born from the trauma of the Holocaust, it viewed Israel as a sanctuary under siege — a lone democracy surrounded by enemies, both Muslim and anti-Semitic, who sought its destruction. For much of the 20th century, Islam was seen as united in opposition to the Jewish state’s existence. That lens made sense when survival was in question and when Muslim populations in Europe, now politically significant, were not yet part of the equation.

The second model, Modern Realpolitik, defines today’s reality. Israel is no longer a vulnerable refuge but a regional power with one of the world’s most advanced economies — about the 30th largest globally, with a per-capita GDP near $54,000 and thriving technology, defense, and pharmaceutical sectors. Its existence is not the issue; its legitimacy and diplomatic reach are. The challenge is operating in a region where its former adversaries have become reluctant partners in containing chaos.

Those Arab states act from necessity, not goodwill. Palestinian casualties ignite their own “Arab street,” empowering jihadist factions that threaten domestic order. To manage that risk, they publicly condemn Israel to appease extremists while quietly cooperating to restrain Hamas. Compassion from Israel gives them political cover to keep working for stability; without it, they face internal revolts that would strengthen radicals and, paradoxically, endanger Israel even more.

Europe faces parallel strains. With roughly 8 percent of its population now Muslim, European leaders must balance sympathy for Israel’s security with outrage over civilian deaths. Compassion has become a tactical necessity — an element of Realpolitik rather than moral theater.

Seen through this modern lens, anti-Semitism remains real but no longer defines the conflict. The danger now lies in clinging to the old story — treating every critic as an anti-Semite and every challenge as another 1948. That mindset blinds strategy and risks fulfilling its own prophecy. Seeing everyone as the anti-Semitic enemy may, over time, help turn them into that — the great irony in the shift from myth to modernity.

The cease-fire is not peace; it is a narrow corridor between two storms. Israel must be defender, steward, and military opponent to Hamas simultaneously — an enormously complex and severe test of leadership. The goal is not to end violence but to prevent its descent into mass slaughter. If Israel’s leaders can keep zealots in check and sustain cooperation with its wary Muslim neighbors, they may yet forge a framework — still fraught but functional — that allows the region to move forward without collapse.

