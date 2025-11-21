Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Thirty Santa Barbara Unified School District students traveled to Nashville, Tenn., this past weekend to join more than 5,000 student journalists at the fall JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention. The group included 19 students from Dos Pueblos High School (DPHS), six from Santa Barbara High School (SBHS), and five from San Marcos High School (SMHS).

Over three days, students attended workshops in broadcast news, reporting, sports media, design, and storytelling to strengthen their schools’ publications. San Marcos students and adviser Lara Willbanks also used the convention to support the growth of the school’s journalism program, its new Arts, Media, and Entertainment CTE pathway, and the many new dual-enrollment media offerings.

“The convention was an excellent opportunity to expand our journalism skills and hear from industry professionals,” King’s Page editor-in-chief Aurora Ivanova said. “It was amazing to be surrounded by so many other teenagers who share our interests in arts, media, and entertainment.”

Santa Barbara High journalism and yearbook students attained valuable insight from industry professionals while learning state-of-the-art journalism practices. This knowledge will help improve their growing dual enrollment and honors program, available to all students at all grade levels.

“This conference had back-to-back sessions about all the different types of journalism, helping students get more ideas and tips to make us better journalists. It was amazing to be taught by different adults with different careers. It helped me explore more ideas for my future and gave me ideas for my role in my yearbook class. Being around other teenagers from all around the world was refreshing,” said SBHS yearbook editor, Ashley Mendoza.

“This convention was an incredible opportunity to be inspired and gain knowledge from the best in their field. Whether it was advisers, lawyers, college students, or professional journalists presenting at the sessions, they all drastically furthered the spark in me on the importance of good journalism and how to improve how I serve my school as editor-in-chief,” said SBHS newspaper editor-in-chief, Clara Watson.

DPNews returned from Nashville with a strong showing in the annual NSPA awards, highlighted by senior Sophia Pixley’s 3rd-place finish for National Broadcast Journalist of the Year for 2024–25.

The program also earned multiple national honors in broadcast and podcast categories. Kaarlo Anderson, Arthur Bonifield, and Kevin Ngo placed 5th for Podcast of the Year, while Lucas Trexler and Townes Widger won 1st place in the same category. In the Broadcast Sports Story of the Year, Charles Day and Pixley took 3rd place. Jonathan Harling, Diego Marin, Mychal Nuno, and Rocky Thoman earned 3rd place for Broadcast Commentary Story of the Year, and Ashton Belding, Wyatt Ginder, and Chloe Miller finished 4th in Broadcast News Story of the Year.

Yearbook students also had a standout convention, earning multiple Best of Show awards. Photographers Evan Hildner, Everett Lemon, Max Heinemann, and Tash Huie were recognized for their work, and the 2025 yearbook placed 10th in the national Best of Show competition.

DPNews earned 6th place Best of Show for its show Beyond DP.