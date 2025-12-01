Understanding Antifa

What does it mean to be anti-fascist or pro-fascist? And can we find our way back to a country that values democracy, non-violence, tolerance, and kindness?

As a post-war German who grew up hearing stories of my grandfather — a German History teacher imprisoned by the Nazis — and a mother who was part of a Red Cross nursing team that opened the concentration camps in 1945, I learned that fascism was the worst thing to happen to our country, Germany, and possibly to our entire world.

When I first heard that Antifa (anti-fascist) members were being called “terrorists” and seen as a new threat in the United States, I felt completely confused. Out of my puzzlement, I started to research what this term really means and how it has changed over time.

What Is Antifa?

Antifa — short for “anti-fascist” — refers to a loosely connected group of activist entities and individuals who oppose fascism, racism, and far-right extremism. It is not a centralized organization with formal membership or a steady leadership structure. People associated with Antifa typically use direct-action methods such as counter-protests, public awareness campaigns, and sometimes property disruption to oppose groups they consider authoritarian, racist, or fascist. Its activities vary widely based on local circumstances and participants. Occasional acts of violence are certainly concerning, but harming others does not appear to be the core goal of these groups.

Historical Roots in Europe

The roots of the movement trace back to early 20th-century Europe, particularly during the rise of militant anti-fascist groups that appeared in Italy and Germany in the 1920s and 1930s, as fascist parties gained power. In Germany, for instance, Antifaschistische Aktion — founded in 1932 — served as an early example of a unified front against fascist paramilitary forces. After World War II, anti-fascist ideals continued among left-wing groups across Europe, later influencing movements in the 1970s and 1980s, such as the British and German autonomous left.

Fascism in 20th Century Germany

To understand why anti-fascism is important, we need to know what it opposes. The German fascist movement — centered on the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP), led by Adolf Hitler — rose to power in the early 1930s amid severe economic instability, widespread unemployment, and political chaos.

It promoted an ultranationalist ideology based on racial hierarchy, antisemitism, authoritarianism, and the belief in a unified national community (Volksgemeinschaft). The movement aimed for total state control, rejected liberal democracy, glorified violence, and sought to eliminate perceived enemies — especially Jewish people, communists, Roma, disabled individuals, and anyone considered “undesirable.”

The Nazi regime’s policies led to World War II and the Holocaust, causing the deaths of approximately six million Jews and millions of others, including political dissidents, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with disabilities. The destruction spread across Europe, leaving tens of millions dead and entire communities destroyed.

Germany’s confrontation with its history has been ongoing. After the war, Germany established strict laws against hate speech, Holocaust denial, and Nazi symbols. The country has built memorials, included Holocaust education in schools, and promoted a culture of Vergangenheitsbewältigung — facing the past. This process recognizes the dangers of fascism and the moral duty to prevent its return.

Antifa in the Contemporary United States

In the United States, the current Antifa movement took shape in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, drawing inspiration from European anti-fascist traditions as well as the punk, anarchist, and anti-racist scenes of the 1980s and 1990s. It gained broader public attention in the 2010s as activists counter-mobilized against white supremacist groups, particularly at public rallies.

While tactics and ideology differ across local groups, the movement mainly presents itself as a defensive reaction to alleged fascist or extremist threats rather than a distinct political agenda. Additionally, violent acts are harmful and counteract the goal of enhancing the common good.

Finding Our Way Forward

As someone bearing the weight of my family’s history, I believe the question isn’t whether we should oppose fascism — that answer is clear. The real question is how we can oppose it while protecting the very values fascism seeks to destroy: democracy, respect, tolerance, and kindness.

Nonviolence is an essential part of democracy because democratic systems aim to resolve conflicts through dialogue, debate, and voting rather than force. I want to make it clear that I do not support those violent acts committed by Antifa groups, as they have the opposite effect of their intended goal. They provide an excuse for fascist groups to use violence and force.

History has shown us that fascism flourishes during times of economic fear, political division, and social breakdown. It provides easy answers to complicated problems and scapegoats for valid grievances. The remedy isn’t just resistance — it’s also the effort of building inclusive communities, reinforcing democratic institutions, and addressing the real issues that make people susceptible to extremist beliefs.

My mother’s generation opened up the concentration camps and vowed “never again.” That vow requires each generation to actively choose democracy over authoritarianism, inclusion over scapegoating, and dialogue over violence. It means understanding our history, so we don’t repeat it.

The label “anti-fascist” shouldn’t be controversial — it should be a baseline commitment to human dignity. The real question facing us today is not whether to oppose fascism, but how to create a society where fascist ideologies cannot take root in the first place.

Radhule Weininger, PhD, MD, is a psychotherapist and meditation teacher based in Santa Barbara, California. Radhuleweiningerphd.com, mindfulheartprograms.org