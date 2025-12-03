Enter below for a chance to win the prize from the Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike.

Giveaway is open from December 4 – 15. Winners will be notified via email by Tuesday, December 16.

Prize Description: $100 Gift Certificate to use in store.

To enter the other Great Holiday Giveaways, visit the Great Holiday Giveaway Landing page.

You can keep up with Mattress Mike on Facebook and Instagram.

If you are using a mobile device and experiencing technical difficulties entering the giveaway, please use a laptop or desktop computer.