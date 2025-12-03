The holiday season is finally here! We have partnered with 14 local businesses to host our annual Great Holiday Giveaway!

The giveaway runs from December 4 – 15. Take a look below to see what business are participating this year, and what great prizes they’re giving away!

You can enter as many of the giveaways as you would like. One entry per email address. Winners will be notified via email by Tuesday, December 16.

If you are using a mobile device and experiencing technical difficulties entering the giveaway, please use a laptop or desktop computer.

Andersen’s Danish Bakery

andersenssantabarbara.com

Prize Description: A 2 Buttering Special (must be ordered by 12/19 if needed for Christmas).

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Andersen’s

Candle Bar 111

candlebar111.com

Prize Description: A Candle-Pouring experience for two ($100 value) during one of our set pouring times at Candle Bar 111. Create custom candles together and take home your beautiful creations!

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Candle Bar 111

Chaucer’s Books

chaucersbooks.com

Prize Description: A $50 gift card to Chaucer’s Books.

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Chaucer’s Books

Folio Press & Paperie

foliopressandpaperie.com

Prize Description: Folio Press & Paperie is giving away 3 separate prize bundles to 3 different winners:

  • $75 gift certificate to Folio Press & Paperie + in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
  • $30 gift certificate plus in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
  • In-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Folio Press & Paperie

Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike

mattressmikesb.com

Prize Description: $100 Gift Certificate to use in store.

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike

Hotel Santa Barbara

hotelsantabarbara.com

Prize Description: A $250 Hotel Santa Barbara gift card, redeemable toward an overnight stay or bites and drinks at 1926, our all-day lobby bar.

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Hotel Santa Barbara

Off The Record Vinyl & Vintage

offtherecordvinylvintage.com

Prize Description: $100 Gift Certificate to use in store.

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Off The Record Vinyl & Vintage

Salt Boutique

SaltClothingSB.com

Prize Description: One lucky winner will receive a gift bag including a unisex trucker hat with repurposed leather accents from Vicki Jean Leather Design Co. handmade in Hawaii. As well as a set of Luxe Mixer Cubes Flannel and Spice Mulled Wine drink bombs. Make a seasonal mulled wine in 3 easy steps. Last but not least, a small soy candle by Surf’s Up Candle that captures those carefree beach day vibes.

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Salt Boutique

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

sbbotanicgarden.org

Prize Description: A gift of membership to the Garden, plus some great perks you learn more about here.

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Santa Barbara Symphony

thesymphony.org

Prize Description: A gift of membership to the Garden, plus some great perks you learn more about here.

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Skin Deep Store, Salon & Spa

skindeepsalon.com

Prize Description: $150 gift certificate to use on any of our luxurious Spa experiences (choice of facial, massage, etc.) at the 20+ time winner of Best Facial Santa Barbara.

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Skin Deep

Tidal Cycle House

tidalcyclehouse.com

Prize Description: 5 Free classes at Tidal Cycle House ($139 value).

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Tidal Cycle House

The Yes Store

theyesstore.com

Prize Description: $50 gift certificates to two different winners.

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Yes Store

Viva Oliva

vivaoliva.com

Prize Description: $50 gift card to use in store.

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Viva Oliva
Thu Dec 04, 2025 | 04:56am
https://www.independent.com/2025/12/03/the-great-holiday-giveaway-2025/

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.