The holiday season is finally here! We have partnered with 14 local businesses to host our annual Great Holiday Giveaway!
The giveaway runs from December 4 – 15. Take a look below to see what business are participating this year, and what great prizes they’re giving away!
You can enter as many of the giveaways as you would like. One entry per email address. Winners will be notified via email by Tuesday, December 16.
If you are using a mobile device and experiencing technical difficulties entering the giveaway, please use a laptop or desktop computer.
Andersen’s Danish Bakery
Prize Description: A 2 Buttering Special (must be ordered by 12/19 if needed for Christmas).
Candle Bar 111
Prize Description: A Candle-Pouring experience for two ($100 value) during one of our set pouring times at Candle Bar 111. Create custom candles together and take home your beautiful creations!
Chaucer’s Books
Prize Description: A $50 gift card to Chaucer’s Books.
Folio Press & Paperie
Prize Description: Folio Press & Paperie is giving away 3 separate prize bundles to 3 different winners:
- $75 gift certificate to Folio Press & Paperie + in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
- $30 gift certificate plus in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
- In-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike
Prize Description: $100 Gift Certificate to use in store.
Hotel Santa Barbara
Prize Description: A $250 Hotel Santa Barbara gift card, redeemable toward an overnight stay or bites and drinks at 1926, our all-day lobby bar.
Off The Record Vinyl & Vintage
Prize Description: $100 Gift Certificate to use in store.
Salt Boutique
Prize Description: One lucky winner will receive a gift bag including a unisex trucker hat with repurposed leather accents from Vicki Jean Leather Design Co. handmade in Hawaii. As well as a set of Luxe Mixer Cubes Flannel and Spice Mulled Wine drink bombs. Make a seasonal mulled wine in 3 easy steps. Last but not least, a small soy candle by Surf’s Up Candle that captures those carefree beach day vibes.
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
Prize Description: A gift of membership to the Garden, plus some great perks you learn more about here.
Santa Barbara Symphony
Skin Deep Store, Salon & Spa
Prize Description: $150 gift certificate to use on any of our luxurious Spa experiences (choice of facial, massage, etc.) at the 20+ time winner of Best Facial Santa Barbara.
Tidal Cycle House
Prize Description: 5 Free classes at Tidal Cycle House ($139 value).
The Yes Store
Prize Description: $50 gift certificates to two different winners.
Viva Oliva
Prize Description: $50 gift card to use in store.
