‘Tis the Season

Listings 2025

Santa Barbara’s Annual Guide

to Holiday Happenings

By Terry Ortega | December 4, 2025

Annual Downtown S.B. Holiday Tree-Lighting Block Party | Credit: Courtesy

This is one of my favorite times of the year. But I’m not going to lie, there’s a lot going on in our world that is difficult to ignore. Some of it has even hit Santa Barbara’s holiday traditions. One of my favorites, the Milpas Street Christmas Parade, for example, was just canceled. So now, more than ever, it’s time to channel our inner hygge (hyoo-guh), or as they say in Solvang, our Julehygge (YOO-le-hoo-gah) which is Danish for “Christmas coziness.” So whatever holiday you are celebrating this Season, and whatever your hygge — or your la sobremesa, the Spanish/Mexican custom of lingering at the table after a meal; or heimish, the Yiddish word for being informal and cozy; or ikigai, the Japanese concept of having a sense of purpose — we hope that this year’s Santa Barbara Independent annual ’Tis the Season Guide will help you find ways to celebrate the season. Happy Holidays!

Trees

Lights, Nativities, and Parades

Health & Wellness

Especially Fun for the Little Ones

Classes/Workshops

Holiday Fun for Everyone

Arts, Dance, Theater, Concerts

Markets and Shopping

Adult Holiday Fun

The New Year

Anthony’s Christmas Trees | Credit: Courtesy



Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot

Pick out the perfect holiday noble, Douglas, grand, silvertip, Fraser, or Nordmann fir. Thu., Dec. 4-Wed, Dec. 24. 10am-9pm (Wed., Dec. 24: 10am-5pm). La Cumbre Plaza, Macy’s parking lot, 3865 State St. Free. Call (805) 218-0282. tinyurl.com/BigWaveDave-Trees



Lane Farms Christmas Patch

See the farm animals and tractors and check out the corn maze while choosing from fresh noble, Nordmann, or Douglas fir trees. Thu., Dec. 4-Tue., Dec. 23: 10am-8pm; Fri., Dec. 19-Tue., Dec. 23: 10am-6pm. Lane Farms, 308 S. Walnut Lane. Free. Call (805) 964-3773. lanefarmssb.com/christmas-patch



Anthony’s Christmas Trees

Pick out the perfect centerpiece, swag, and boughs and a tree. Thu., Dec. 4-Wed., Dec. 24. Thu., Mon.-Wed.: 9am-8pm; Fri.-Sat.: 9am-9pm; Sun.: 10am-7pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 966-6668. anthonyschristmastrees.com



Troop 37 Christmas Tree Lot

Choose from the finest fresh-cut Noble and Douglas fir trees sold at reasonable prices. Profits will go into each Scout’s camp accounts. Fill your season of giving with a fresh-cut tree from your local scouts! Thu., Dec. 4-Sun., Dec. 21, 4-8pm (Saturdays and Sundays, 9am-9pm). CVS parking lot, 5875 Calle Real, Goleta. Free. Email sbtroop37@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Troop37-Trees

Goleta Holiday Parade | Credit: Courtesy



Solvang Julefest Light & Music Show

Every evening, Solvang Park will come alive with a 10-minute light and music display on the hour with a traditional soundtrack at 5, 6, and 8pm and radiant beats at 7 and 9pm. Thu., Dec. 4-Sun., Jan. 4, 2025. Showtimes: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9pm. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



Rockstar Tour of Lights

Climb aboard the trolley for a 90-minute tour of all the amazing Christmas lights and decorations in S.B. Tours are available for private charters only. Thu., Dec. 4-Sun., Dec. 28. 5:30, 7:30, and 9:15pm. 20-32 passenger tours: $750-$850/trolley. Call (805) 451-9999 or email info@rockstartrolley.com.

rockstartrolley.com/light-tours



ZooLights

Walk through an immersive magical world of lights, featuring handcrafted silk-covered lanterns lit with more than 50,000 LED bulbs that showcase animal and nature scenes from around the world. Reservations are required. Thu., Dec. 4-Sun., Jan. 11, 2026. 4:30-8:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $22-$36. Call (805) 962-5339.

sbzoo.org/zoolights



Solvang Julefest Tree-Lighting Ceremony

Join for Solvang’s annual tree-lighting with ballerinas, entertainment, and caroling followed by a light show. Fri., Dec. 5. 5pm. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang (First St. and Mission Dr.). Free. Call (805) 465-7298.

tinyurl.com/SolvangJulefest2024



Fourth Annual S.Y.V. Botanic Garden Holiday Lights Festival

Stroll through an immersive experience in our half-acre illuminated garden that will feature the mini Polar Express train (additional cost), falling snow, merchant and food vendors, marshmallow roasting, falling snow, carolers, and beer and wine for adults. Fri.-Sun., Dec. 5-7, 12-14, and 19-21. 5-8:30pm. Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park, 151 Sycamore Dr., Buellton. GA: (ages 13+): $30; children: free-$15. Call (805) 245-5603. syvholidaylights.com



Lompoc Annual Children’s Christmas Season Parade and Tree Lighting

Community groups, individuals, and businesses will express their pride in Lompoc and their community spirit with this year’s theme of “A Hometown Christmas,”followed by the Community Christmas Tree-Lighting in Centennial Square (119 E. Cypress Ave.). Fri., Dec. 5, 6pm. Downtown Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 875-8100. tinyurl.com/Lompoc-Parade2025



Annual Downtown S.B. Holiday Tree-Lighting Block Party

Kick off the season with wreath-making, photos with Santa, music, performances, tunes from DJ Darla Bea, and the lighting of the holiday tree. Fri., Dec. 5, 6-8pm. In front of The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. Free. tinyurl.com/SB-Lighting



Solvang Julefest Parade: Nordic Noël

Watch more than 400 participants at this parade of floats, dancers, horses, marching bands, and more with an opportunity to meet Mr. Claus afterward. Sat., Dec. 6, 11am-1:30pm. Mission and Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade 2025

The Greater Goleta S.B. Lions Club presents this annual parade, which will feature floats, musical ensembles, dance groups, and Santa! Sat., Dec. 6, 6pm. Hollister Ave. from Orange to Kinman Ave. Free. Email goletaholidayparade@gmail.com.tinyurl.com/GoletaParade2025



Hillside’s Ninth Annual Shining Light on Abilities

Take in this festive display of lights and interactive holiday decorations that will feature more lights than ever before and a residential facility for people with developmental disabilities. Thu., Dec. 4-Fri., Dec. 31. Hillside House, 1235 Veronica Springs Rd. Free. hillsidesb.org



All Saints-by-the-Sea Christmas Festival & Tree Lighting

The community is invited for a petting zoo, Merrymaker crafts, hot chocolate, a cake walk, St. Nicholas, carols by the choir, Christmas Cactus sale, food trucks, a photo booth, and more. Sun., Dec. 7, 4-6pm, All Saints-by-the-Sea, 83 Eucalyptus Ln., Montecito. Free. Call (805) 969-4771. tinyurl.com/All-Saints-Christmas



Hygge Holiday Candlelight Tour

Discover charming stories, soak in the twinkling sights and joyful sounds, and savor a taste of Christmas cheer in this charming Danish village. Wed., Dec. 10 and 17; Mon., Dec. 22; Tue., Dec. 23. 5-7pm. 1637-1639 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. $60. tinyurl.com/Hygge-Candlelight

Una Noche de las Posadas (the Inns) | Credit: S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation



Una Noche de las Posadas (The Inns)

This reenactment of Joseph and Mary’s search for shelter that is observed throughout Latin America begins at the Presidio Chapel and ends at Casa de la Guerra with songs and food provided by Rudy’s. Shop the Mujeres Makers Market (at 15 E. De la Guerra St.) from 5-9pm, a reception with live music at the Presidio Orchard, followed by reenactment at 7pm. Fri., Dec. 12, 7-9pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Call (805) 965-0093. sbthp.org/lasposadas



Solvang Julefest Daylight and Merry Morning Walk Tour

Meet up with a local Dane dressed in traditional folk dress for a cozy morning stroll through the streets with unique shops, Danish pastries, and the magic of the season. Fri.-Sat., Dec. 12-13 and Fri.-Sat., Dec. 19-20, 10am. 1637-1639 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. $60. Call (805) 465-7298. Ages 4+. tinyurl.com/Julefest-MorningWalk



Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade

Celebrate this magical time of year by watching area businesses and community members bringing you holiday cheer. Sat. Dec. 13. 3pm. Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/HolidayParade-Carp



The 39th Annual Parade of Lights and Winter Wonderland

Experience a winter wonderland on the pier with 10 tons of snow, goodie bags, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus followed by a human-powered water parade, the Parade of Lights with the theme of “Candy Cane Cove,” and a brief fireworks show. Sun., Dec. 14. 3-8pm. S.B. Harbor, Stearns Wharf, and West Beach (off Cabrillo Blvd.). Free. Call (805) 897-1962. santabarbaraca.gov/paradeoflights



The 36th Annual Living Nativity The community is invited to see this silent re-creation of the Holy Night with actors in costumes portraying the Holy Family, Wise Men, angels, and shepherds along with camels and a petting zoo of small farm animals. See the extensive display of crèches (Nativity sets) from around the world and enjoy music, vocalists, and cider and cookies. Sun, Dec. 21-Mon., Dec. 22, 5:30-7:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 963-3579. tinyurl.com/LivingNativity-2025

Health & Wellness

Light Up a Life | Credit: Courtesy



The 42nd Annual Light Up a Life

Join this heartwarming ceremony of light, love, remembrance, and unity to honor the many who will be missed this holiday season. The Trees of Remembrance stars will be available for purchase before each program. Sat., Dec. 6, 5pm, Montecito Upper Village Green, corner of San Ysidro & E. Valley Rd., Montecito; Sun., Dec. 7, 5:30pm, Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.; Sat., Dec. 13, 5pm, Seal Fountain, Linden Ave., Carpinteria; Sun., Dec. 14, 5pm, Camino Real Marketplace, Storke & Marketplace Dr., Goleta. Free. Call (805) 563-8820. hospiceofsb.org/lual



City of Lompoc LED Christmas Light Exchange Program

Exchange up to five strings of incandescent Christmas lights for new energy-saving LED lights (while supplies last). Bring a current City of Lompoc utility bill and a photo ID. Mon.-Fri., Thu., Dec. 4-Jan. 19, 2025 (closed Nov. 27-28, Dec. 25-26, and Jan. 1-19). 9am-5pm, Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 875-8252. tinyurl.com/LED-Lompoc



Blue Christmas Service

This contemplative service of prayer, ritual, meditation, and music will provide healing space for those who experience the Christmas season as a difficult one due to loss, grief, or loneliness, and for those who love and support them. Tue., Dec. 9. 6-7pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents



Goleta Beach Holiday Half-Marathon: 10K, 5K, Kid’s One-Mile

Run on this flat and fast asphalt course on a dedicated bike path. All levels are welcome. Sat., Dec. 20. Half-marathon: 8-11am, $75.50; 10K: 8:30-11am, $55.30; 5K: 9-11am, $54; Kid’s One-Mile: 10:30-11am, $20.20. Goleta Beach Park, 5986 Sandspit Rd., Goleta.

tinyurl.com/GoletaBeach-Run

Especially Fun for the Little Ones

Goleta School of Ballet ‘The Nutcracker Tut Suite’ | Credit: Courtesy



MOXI Seaside Sock Skating

Enjoy frictionless fun by sliding across a specialty tile floor reminiscent of ice but without the chill. Thu., Dec. 4-Tue., Dec., 23. 10am-5pm. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, 125 State St. Free-$25. Call (805) 770-5000. moxi.org/calendar/seaside-sock-skating



Solvang Julefest Nisser Adventure

Join the city-wide hunt for the mischievous Solvang Nissers (Danish for “gnome”) who have hidden themselves throughout Downtown Solvang. Pop into the Solvang Visitor Center for a list of clues of Nisser hiding spots. Thu., Dec. 4-Mon., Dec. 24. Downtown Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



Photos with Santa at La Cumbre Plaza

Make a reservation to take your photo with Santa in a winter wonderland! Photo packages are available for purchase. Visit the website for available hours. Fri., Dec. 5-Wed. Dec. 24, hours vary. La Cumbre Plaza (next to Massage Envy), 121 S. Hope Ave. shoplacumbre.com/SantaPhotos



Let it Snow! Snow Show at Paseo Nuevo

Twirl in the snowfall on Saturdays and Sundays. Sat., Dec. 6, 13, 20; Sun.: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 6 and 7pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. tinyurl.com/Snow-Paseo



Solvang Julefest Photos with Santa

Have your picture taken with Santa at Santa’s Village. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21. Noon-4pm, Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest

Selfies with Santa at Paseo Nuevo | Credit: Courtesy



Goleta Depot Candy Cane Train

Take a ride on this holiday express all decked out with holiday lights and decorations. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28. Noon-4pm. Goleta Depot, 300 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. $5. Call (805) 964-3540.

goletadepot.org/events



Letters to Santa

Write a letter to Santa and to area Make-A-Wish kids, make donations to help grant future wishes, or sign up to volunteer with the Central chance to write letters to Santa and local, make donations to help grant future wishes, or sign up to volunteer with the Central Coast & Southern Central Valley chapter. Saturdays, Dec. 6; Sundays, Dec 7, 14, 21 Mon, Dec. 22-Tue., Dec. 23, 11am-7pm; Wed., Dec. 24, noon-6pm. Peppermint Parlor, Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. tinyurl.com/Letters-Santa



Lompoc Parks and Recreation Breakfast with Santa

Join Santa and his helpers for a pancake breakfast. Pre-registration is required. Sat., Dec. 6, 9-10am. Dick DeWees Community & Senior Ctr., 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Free-$12. Call (805) 875-8100.

tinyurl.com/Lompoc-Pancakes



Selfies with Santa at Paseo Nuevo

Snap a selfie with Santa indoors at the Peppermint Parlor. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21. 11am-4pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. tinyurl.com/Santa-Selfies



Kid’s Craft Hour: Paper Plate Holiday Tree Weaving

Dr. Devon Christman, PhD, will assist crafters to weave and decorate their own holiday tree on a paper plate loom with pom poms, sparkles, and more. Registration is required 24 hours in advance. Sun., Dec 7, 10am-noon. The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. $20. Ages 5+. Call (805) 770-3566. thecrafterslibrary.com/calendar

Crafters Library paper plate holiday tree weaving | Credit: Courtesy



Cabrillo High School Aquarium Open House: SEAsons

Explore an underwater-themed winter wonderland at this festive open house and meet colorful marine life with educational activities for kids. Wed., Dec. 10, 6-8pm. Cabrillo High School, 4350 Constellation Rd., Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 742-2888. tinyurl.com/Aquarium-CabrilloHigh



Holiday Book Signing and Storytime: Adam & Kate McHugh

Area authors Adam and Kate McHugh will sign copies and read from their book Ferd and the Magic Hat: A Solvang Christmas Story,about a Nisse (a benevolent household spirit) who must find his hat that powers Christmas in Solvang. Please RSVP. Sat., Dec. 13, 1pm. Paseo Nuevo (near the movie theater), 751 Paseo Nuevo. Free.

tinyurl.com/Ferd-Storytime



Crafter’s Library Kids’ Ornament Painting Class

Each crafter will be supplied with four plaster ornaments to paint at this cozy painting class. Fri., Dec. 19, 4pm. Crafter’s Library, The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. $35. Ages 4-8. Call (805) 770-3566.

thecrafterslibrary.com/calendar



Cookie Decorating at Hilton Santa Barbara

Decorate festive cookies with an array of colorful toppings and creative design; perfect for all ages. Sat., Dec. 20, 2pm. Wine Room, Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Free. tinyurl.com/Holidays-Hilton

Cookie Decorating at the Hilton Beachfront Resort | Credit: Courtesy



Crafter’s Library Kids’ Craft Hour: Mosaic Paper Ornament

Dr. Devon Chrstman, PhD, will assist children to practice filling in shapes and creating patterns to make holiday tree ornaments to take home or hang in the Crafter’s Library. Pre-registration is required. Sun., Dec. 21, 10am-noon. The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. $20. Ages 10+. Call (805) 770-3566. thecrafterslibrary.com/calendar



Sensory Friendly Santa Experience at La Cumbre Plaza

This private photo experience in an inclusive atmosphere is exclusively for children and families with special needs. You can donate on behalf of Autism Speaks. Sun., Dec. 7, 9:30-10:30pm. La Cumbre Plaza (next to Massage Envy), 121 S. Hope Ave. tinyurl.com/Santa-Sensory



Goleta School of Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker Tutu Suite

This very special and charming Nutcracker will feature dancers ages 3-6 led by the pre-professional dancers ages 13-17. Sat., Dec. 20, 1:30-2:30pm. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $15 (at the door). Call (805) 328-3823.



Classes/Workshops

Mini wreaths and snow globes workshop at Explore Ecology’s Makerspace | Credit: Courtesy



Mini Wreaths and Snow Globes Workshop

Create beautiful miniature wreaths with succulents and natural materials, then design enchanting snow globes using a curated selection of tiny items. All tools and materials will be provided. Fri., Dec. 12, 6-8pm. EE Makerspace, 302 E. Cota St. Students and educators: $30; GA: $35. Ages 13+. Call (805) 884-0459. exploreecology.org/calendar



Macramé Christmas Tree Class

Kathy Prekoski will teach you how to create a macramé Christmas tree using the square and clove hitch knots. Sat., Dec. 6, 1-4pm. The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. $65. Ages 14+. Call (805) 770-3566. thecrafterslibrary.com/calendar

CalNAM Block Pring Holiday Card Workshop | Credit: Kyrstynne Coleman



Holiday Themed Chocolate & Art Workshop

Design, paint, and embellish a wooden box using washi tapes, stamps, stencils, and wood cutouts, then personally curate the craft chocolate bars to put inside. Fridays, Dec. 5-26, 2-5pm; Saturdays, Dec. 6-27, 2-6pm; Sundays, Dec. 7-28, noon-4pm. Menchaca Chocolates, 4141 State St., Ste. E-1. $34-$64. Email menchacachocolates@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/Chocolate-Art-Workshop



S.B. Tennis Club Holiday Boutique

Shop handcrafted gifts from area vendors, as well as seasonal produce from farm stands and baked goods, and the kids can feed baby goats and join a holiday-themed contest. Fri., Dec. 13, 10am-3pm. S.B. Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Rd. Free. tinyurl.com/TennisClub-Boutique



Winter Orchid Workshop and Greenhouse Tour

Create an elegant glass centerpiece decorated with seasonal embellishments followed by a guided greenhouse tour. All materials will be included, and light snacks will be served. Sat., Dec. 13, noon-2pm. Westerlay Orchids, 3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/Orchid-Workshop-Tour



CalNAM (California Nature Art Museum) Art Workshop: Block Print Holiday Card

Join artist Angelina LaPointe of Sidecar Press for a printmaking workshop as she guides you through planning, carving, and hand-printing a linoleum block print card. Sun., Dec. 14, 12:30-4:30pm. CalNam, 1511-B Mission Dr., Solvang. $65-$75. Call (805) 688-1082. calnatureartmuseum.org/programs-events



Crafter’s Library Holiday Ornament Counted Cross Stitch

Learn the fundamentals, how to read a pattern, and count stitches in this introductory class that will feature festive vintage holiday patterns! Sun.,Dec. 14, 2-5pm. The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. $75. Ages 10+. Call (805) 770-3566. thecrafterslibrary.com/calendar

Holiday Fun for Everyone

Buellton Winter Fest | Credit: Courtesy



Sustainable Holiday Open House

Learn about sustainability and enjoy cider, hot cocoa, and holiday treats as you create at the DIY holiday craft stations (eco-friendly ornaments, wrapping paper) and take photos with Santa. Thu., Dec. 4, 4-7pm. The City of S.B. Sustainability & Resilience Dept., 801 Garden St., Ste. 200. Free. Call (805) 564-5631. tinyurl.com/Sustainable-OpenHouse2025



Westerlay Orchids Holiday Open House

Enjoy seasonal bites, beverages, photos with Santa, a European Christmas market, and more! Thu., Dec. 4, 3-6pm. Westerlay Showroom, 3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/OpenHouse-Westerlay



Ornament Exchange

Bring a wrapped Christmas tree ornament (for each person attending) and food or beverages to share! Fri., Dec 5, 6-8pm. Guild Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents



Carpinteria Holiday Community Event

The event will feature photos with Santa, cookies, hot chocolate, kids’ craft stations, music, a raffle, and more. Fri., Dec. 5, 4-6pm. Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. Call (805) 684-7789. carpinteriaartscenter.org/festival-of-trees



Rancho La Patera & Stow House: Holiday at the Ranch

Enjoy live music, tractor rides, children’s crafts, live music, Santa and his “rein-goats,” and more. Sat., Dec. 6, 10am-4pm. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. Free-$20. Email karen@goletahistory.org. tinyurl.com/Ranch-Holiday



Holidays with Santa at Hollister Village Plaza

The event will feature free photos with Santa, carolers, holiday music, and more. Sat., Dec. 6, 11am-2pm. Hollister Village Plaza, 7000 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Free. tinyurl.com/Hollister-Holidays



Los Olivos Olde-Fashioned Christmas

Experience the magic of this town with ornament and cookie decorating, hot cocoa, photos with Santa, food and drink for purchase, performances, gingerbread houses on display at 4pm at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, the tree lighting at 6pm, and more. Sat., Dec. 6, 2-7pm. Downtown Los Olivos. Free. losolivosca.com/olde-fashioned-christmas



Buellton Winter Fest

Start the day having breakfast with Santa (two sittings at 9 and 10:30 am. Reservations are required), then take a trip to the Holiday Village from 4-7pm with vendors, wine, beer, 20 tons of snow, and a tree-lighting at 5:30pm. Sun., Dec. 7. Breakfast: Buellton Rec Ctr., 301 2nd St., Buellton; Holiday Village: River View Park, 151 Sycamore Dr., Buellton. Free-$15. Call (805) 688-7829. discoverbuellton.com/buellton-winter-fest



Santa Paws Pet Night with Santa at La Cumbre Plaza

Make a reservation to get your pooch’s picture with Santa. Photo packages are available for purchase. Visit the website for available hours. Mon, Dec. 8, 4-7pm. La Cumbre Plaza (next to Massage Envy), 121 S. Hope Ave. tinyurl.com/Santa-Paws-Photos



Solvang Julefest Photos with Santa Paws

Bring your pup for a cute holiday snapshot or pose with one of their friendly therapy dogs from Therapy Dogs of America. Sat, Dec. 13, 10am-noon. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



Fifth Annual Christmas Cookie Walk

Purchase a gift box (can also be pre-ordered), and fill with tasty treats of more than 40 varieties of cookies created by parishioners. Boxes are weighed and paid for with proceeds to support the ministries of Trinity. Sun., Dec. 14, 9am-noon. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents



Ice in Paradise Winter Wonderland 2025

Take advantage of all-day public skating with skate rentals and a hot chocolate included. Sun., Dec. 21-23, Fri., Dec 26. 9am-9pm; Wed., Dec. 24, 9am-2pm. 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. $25. Call (805) 879-1550. iceinparadise.org



Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at the Zoo

Spend some holiday time with your animal friends at the Zoo! Reservations are required. Wed., Dec. 24-Thu., Dec. 25. 9:30am-3:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$28. Call (805) 962-5339. sbzoo.org



Santa Ynez Country Christmas

Santa Ynez will celebrate Small Business Saturday with horse-drawn carriage rides (weather permitting), holiday music, dancers, holiday treats, crafts for kids, a visit with Santa Claus, and the tree lighting at 6pm. Thu., Dec. 4, 4-6pm. Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 3596 Sagunto St. Free. santaynezchamber.org



Sip N Dip Hot Chocolate & Games Nite

Enjoy craft hot chocolates, including a spicy Mexican option, while you play old-fashioned board games. Fridays, Dec. 5, 12, 19, 5-8pm. Menchaca Chocolates, 4141 State St., Ste. E-1. $34-$64. Email menchacachocolates@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Sip-Dip-Chocolate



Presidio Neighborhood Holiday Stroll

Explore the vibrant community of wineries, retailers, cultural organizations, and restaurants, each offering their own take on seasonal hospitality. You will receive a map to guide you through participating businesses, enjoying complimentary bites, drinks, and exclusive holiday offers along the way. Sat.,Dec. 6, 2-5pm. Check-In: Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. $60. Call (805) 965-0093. presidioneighborhoodsb.com/holidaystroll



Howliday Pet Food Drive 2025

You can drop off dry and canned pet food donations as well as monetary gifts that will go toward pet food and wellness services to keep pets healthy and with their families for life. Sat., Dec. 6, 11am-2pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 968-2273. care4paws.org/howliday



The Community Hot Rod Project’s Fourth Annual Toy Drive Car Show

The family-friendly event will include a visit from Santa Claus, and a silent auction and raffle to help raise funds for the Community Hot Rod Project for free community events and the goal of opening a vocational training center. Sun., Dec. 7, 10am-2pm. S.B. Elks Lodge #613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. Free. Call (805) 280-8745. tinyurl.com/Hot-Rod



Casa del Herrero Home for the Holidays 2025

Take in the elegant holiday home décor, delicious appetizers, beverages, and live harp music at the festive gathering. Sat., Dec. 13, 3-5pm. Casa del Herrero, 1387 E. Valley Rd., Montecito. $300. Call (805)565-5653. tinyurl.com/Herrero-Holiday

Finch and Fork Nutcracker afternoon tea | Credit: Courtesy



Nutcracker Afternoon Tea

Inspired by the charm of English teatime and the magic of the season, guests will enjoy a delightful spread of pastries, tea sandwiches, and more with a selection of teas, champagne, and festive ballet-inspired cocktails. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 13-14, and Dec. 20-21. 4-6pm. Finch & Fork, 31 W. Carrillo St. $55. Call (805) 879-9100. finchandforkrestaurant.com/events



Second Annual Santa Paws Holiday Party

Join this holiday celebration for dogs and the people who love them. There will be free dog treats, professional photographs, festive photo ops, giveaways, and raffles throughout the afternoon. Sat., Dec. 14, 3-5pm. Unbearable Skee Lodge, 12 W. Haley St. Free. Email aronashland@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Santa-PawsDec14



Hot Cocoa & Candy Canes in the Lobby

Stop by to savor hot cocoa and candy canes, a cozy seasonal treat for all ages, in the lobby. Tue., Dec. 23-Wed., Dec. 31, 9am-3pm. Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Free. tinyurl.com/Holidays-Hilton



Gift Wrapping at Paseo Nuevo

Support Boy Scout Troop 4 this holiday season as scouts will offer donation-based gift-wrapping services. Mon., Dec. 22-Wed., Dec. 24. Noon-4pm. Peppermint Parlor, Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Call (805) 963-7147. tinyurl.com/BoyScout-Gift-Wrapping



Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner at the Set

Guests can enjoy a coastal-inspired holiday dinner with entrées like roasted prime rib, crispy chili salmon, and more with sides and dessert. Reservations recommended. Wed., Dec. 24, and Thu., Dec. 25. 3-10pm. The Set, Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Prices vary. tinyurl.com/TheSet-Christmas



Finch & Fork Christmas Day Buffet

Join for a curated dining experience that will feature a lavish raw bar, carving stations, comforting classic sides, soups, salads, and an array of decadent desserts. Thu., Dec. 25, noon-7pm. Fork & Finch, 31 W. Carrillo St. Children ages 12 and under: $55; GA: $120. Call (805) 879-9100. finchandforkrestaurant.com/events

Arts, Dance, Theater, Concerts

Brad Nack 100 Percent Reindeer Art Show | Credit: Courtesy



The 17th Annual 100 Grand Exhibition Opening Reception

This exhibition has become an incubator of emerging talent, an entryway for beginning collectors, and a holiday celebration in the art community and will feature more than 100 quality works of art for $1,000 or less. On view through December 28. Thu., Dec. 4, 5-8pm. Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 730-1460. sullivangoss.com/exhibitions



Marcia Burtt Gallery Holiday Exhibition Reception

This exhibition will feature botanical pastels and monoprints from artist Beth Westen and plein air oils of local landscape from artist Rebecca August on view through December 28. Sun., Dec. 14, 11am-2pm. Marcia Burtt Gallery, 517 Laguna St. Free. Call (805) 962-5588. artlacuna.com/exhibits/holiday-2025



The Alcazar Theatre Presents: Miracle on 34th Street

Follow the journey of a department-store Santa Claus who claims to be the real deal and the little girl who believes in him. Fri.-Sat., Dec. 5-6 and 12-13, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 7, 14, 3pm. The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. $15-$20. Call (805) 684-6380. thealcazar.org/theatre



Brad Nack 100 Percent Reindeer Art Show

This exhibition and sale ($200-$500) will showcase new, original, small, oil paintings, elegantly framed reindeer paintings by Brad Nack. Fri., Dec. 5, 6pm. Roy, 7 W. Carrillo St. Free. Email artwork.bradnack@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Reindeer-Paintings



Gallery Los Olivos Winter Celebration Reception

The salon-style hanging of art will offer a variety of subjects in all fine art mediums, framed and gallery-wrapped and hung from the floor to the ceiling. Sat., Dec. 6-Sat., Jan. 31, 2026. Reception: Sat., Dec. 6, 2-5pm. Gallery: 10am-4pm. Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Free. Call (805) 688-7517. gallerylosolivos.com/events



Goleta School of Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker

This traditional, full-length classic holiday ballet follows Clara’s adventures in the Land of Snow with the Nutcracker, The Rat Queen, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and more will be performed by dancers ages 7-18. Sat., Dec. 6-7, 3-5:30pm. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $22. Call (805) 328-3823. luketheatre.org/events



The Fifth Annual Outdoor Trinity Backstage Holiday Show

Join musicians Doug Clegg, Kate Wallace, James McVay, and special guests for an afternoon of music, delectables, cider, tea, and hot cocoa on the Labyrinth. Sat., Dec. 6, 3-5pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. $20 suggested donation. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents



S.B. Downtown Holiday Cheer Live Music

Enjoy live holiday music every Saturday leading up to Christmas. Sat., Dec. 6, 13, 20. 4-6pm. Paseo Nuevo Center Court, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. tinyurl.com/Paseo-Holiday



Solvang Julefest Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers

Be on the lookout for delightful performers who will roam the streets of Solvang. Sat., Dec. 6, 13, and 20, 5-8pm. Downtown Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



State Street Ballet Academy Presents: Rudolph

The State Street Ballet Young Dancers and Cold Spring School Choir will perform the tale of the misfit reindeer with a blinking red nose, who embarks on a journey through the North Pole to save Christmas. Sat., Dec. 6, 6:30pm; Sun., Dec. 7, 2pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $19-$32. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org



The 21st Annual Westmont Christmas Festival: Christ the Redeemer

Westmont Orchestra, College Choir, and Chamber Singers will perform an inspiring presentation with music from around the world and throughout the centuries, deepening the understanding of the holy season. Sat., Dec. 6, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 7, 3pm.Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $30. Call (805) 899-2222. ticketing.granadasb.org/events



Selah Dance Collective Presents Winter Suite: A Very Contemporary Nutcracker and Other Dances

Selah Dance Collective and Novus Contemporary Ballet will present a program that was conceived in rapid response to an unexpected cancellation of the companies’ originally scheduled performance and will feature a mix of ensemble work and smaller pieces. Sat., Dec. 6, 7:30pm. Center Stage Theater. 751 Paseo Nuevo. GA: $20-$30; VIP: $50. Call (805) 963-0408. centerstagetheater.org



The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale Presents: Winter Concert: Christmas Bells in the Valley

The Chorale will present six selections from Paul Weston’s cantata, as well as seasonal favorites such as “Jingle Bells” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and a performance from the distinguished hand bell ensemble, Mellifluous Dulcet Quartet! Sat., Dec. 6, 7pm-Sun., Dec. 7, 3:30pm. Santa Ynez Valley High School Theater, 2975 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free-$20. Email info@syvchorale.org. syvchorale.org



Sing! All Through the Night Holiday Concert

The Music Academy’s singers, featuring participants in grades 1-10 will perform holiday carols, folk songs, and more. Tue., Dec. 9. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Free-$10. Call (805) 969-8787. musicacademy.org/calendar



Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus No Place Like Home: Boots the House Down!

With signature harmonies, humor, and heart, the Chorus will create a homecoming filled with warmth, laughter, and light and music that spans from the tender to the triumphant and the many ways we seek connection. Tue., Dec. 9, 7pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. GA: $31-$46; VIP: $86. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org



Sing! Miraflores & Riviera Winter Concert

Singers from the Miraflores and Riviera choirs will perform a snowflake-covered homage to the season. Fri., Dec. 12, 6pm. Hahn Hall, Music Academy, 1070 Fairway Rd. Free-$10. Call (805) 969-8787. musicacademy.org/calendar



Unity Singers’ Christmas Cantata

The Unity Singers present “What Child is This?” A love offering will be taken to benefit the Unity Shoppe. Free refreshments will follow the program. Fri.,Dec. 12, 7-8:30pm. Unity of S.B., 227 E Arrellaga St. Free. Call (805) 966-2239. tinyurl.com/Unity-Cantata



Sounds and Stories of a Greek Christmas

Director of Opera S.B. Kostis Protopapas, mezzo-soprano Xeni Tziouvaras, soprano Anastasia Malliaras, and more will perform traditional carols, songs, chants, and stories with a reception to follow. Sat., Dec. 13, 3-4:30pm. St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. $30. tinyurl.com/Greek-2025



Downtown Holiday Sing-Along with the Prime Time Band

Enjoy your favorite holiday songs performed by the Prime Time Band and area school ensembles. Fri., Dec. 12, 6-8pm. Front steps, S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Free. Email primetimebandsb@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Prime-Time-Holiday



S.B. Music Club Free Holiday Concert and Reception

Enjoy a festive program of choral and instrumental music with guest conductor Eric Valinsky and pianist Erin Bonski, followed by a post-concert reception. Sat., Dec. 13, 3pm. Free. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Email concerts@sbmusicclub.org. sbmusicclub.org



Ice in Paradise Presents: Classic Holiday Hits Show

Get into the holiday spirit with numbers on ice from tiny tots up through accomplished academy skaters. Sat., Dec. 13, 12:30 and 3:30pm. 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. $20+. Call (805) 879-1550. iceinparadise.org

Christmas Mariachi Plata de WNMU | Credit: Courtesy



Christmas Mariachi Festival Featuring Mariachi Plata de WNMU

Enjoy an evening of Christmas carols, songs, actors, and folkloric ballet featuring the only championship collegiate mariachi ensemble, Mariacha Plata from Western New Mexico University. Sat., Dec. 13, 7pm. The Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $57-$87. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org/events



SBCC Department of Music Presents: Quire of Voyces: Mysteries of Christmas Concert

Listen to a concert of sacred a cappella music that will convey a message of peace, love, and joy. Sat., Dec. 13-Sun., Dec. 14, 3pm. St. Anthony’s Chapel, 2300 Garden St. $15-$20. Email quireofvoyces@gmail.com. quireofvoyces.org/concerts



S.B. Festival Ballet Presents The Nutcracker at the Arlington

S.B.’s treasured holiday tradition is back with this enchanting production that will feature guest artists from San Francisco and Houston Ballets, and the Dance Theater of Harlem dancing to a live symphony orchestra. Sat., Dec. 13, 2:30 and 7pm; Sun., Dec. 14, 2:30pm. $52-$93. Call (805) 899-2901. santabarbarafestivalballet.com



Big Brass Holiday Concert

The SBCC brass musicians will perform your favorite Christmas classics. Sat., Dec. 13, Noon-2pm. Storke Placita, 20 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-2098. Email info@downtownsb.org. tinyurl.com/Brass-Holiday-2025



Inspire Dance S.B. Presents Clara in the Land of Sweets and Rosal Ortega Flamenco Dance Company

Live music and dancing with flamenco dance will start the show followed by the young dancers of Inspire Dance performing Clara in the Land of Sweets. Sat., Dec. 13, 3pm. Center Stage Theater. 751 Paseo Nuevo. $30. Email info@inspiredancesb.com. centerstagetheater.org



The Grace Fisher Foundation’s Winter Music Showcase

Enjoy a night of performances from the S.B. Chamber Players, Jackson Gillies, Will Breman, the S.B. Chamber Orchestra, the Waymarkers, Chris Fossek, and more. Proceeds from this signature event of the year will support the free, year-round arts program at the Inclusive Arts Clubhouse. Sun., Dec. 14, 6pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Students: $30-$88. Call (805) 899-2222. ticketing.granadasb.org/events



S.B. Choral Society Concert: An American Holiday

Enjoy holiday music written or arranged by American composers, a world premiere of music created for the 60-voice Choral Society by award-winning composer Julia Marie Newmann, and an appearance from the children from the Music Academy’s SING! program. Sun., Dec. 14, 3pm. Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. $10-$30. Call (805) 965-6577. sbchoral.org/concert/an-american-holiday



S.B. Master Chorale & Gainey Vineyards Present Gloria! A Joyous Song We Sing

Enjoy traditional Christmas carols performed by the S.B. Master Chorale, featuring Dr. David Lozano Torres, conductor, and Heather Levin-White, collaborative pianist. Sip wine (for purchase) with complimentary cookies and ornaments for the kids. Sun., Dec. 14, 3-5:30pm. Gainey Estate Vineyard, 3950 E. Highway 246, Santa Ynez. Ages 18 and under: free; GA: $35. Call (805) 688-0558. gaineyvineyard.com/events

Treble Clef Chorus Concert Home For The Holidays | Credit: Courtesy



Treble Clef Chorus Concert Home For The Holidays

Listen to holiday favorites like “Winter Wonderland,” “Joy to the World/Hallelujah Chorus Mash-Up,” and more to get you in the holiday spirit. Sun., Dec. 14, 3pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Donations accepted. santabarbaratrebleclef.wordpress.com/current-season



S.B. Master Chorale Presents: The Light So Shines

This theatrical concert experience will provide inspiring works and beloved carols such as “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” and more brought to life by actors, soloists, and chamber orchestra led by David Torres. Fri., Dec. 12, 7pm. The Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Children: $30-$60. Email sbmasterchorale@gmail.com. sbmasterchorale.org



The 43rd Annual Messiah Sing-Along

See this performance of Handel’s Messiah with a full orchestra, soloists, and the audience as the choir (bring your own score, available at Chaucer’s Books). All proceeds will benefit Unity Shoppe. Tue., Dec. 16, 7:30pm. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. $10. tinyurl.com/Messiah-Sing2025



Dos Pueblos Vocal Music Department Presents: Winter Concert

Listen to holiday favorites from the Mixed Chorus, A Cappella Choir, Jazz Choir, and Men’s Chorus, as well as the Goleta Valley Jr. High Choir and select soloists. Thu., Dec. 18, 7-9pm, Elings Performing Arts Center, 7266 Alameda Avenue, Goleta. Free-$10. dpjazzchoir.com/events



The Christmas Revels: A Winter Solstice Celebration: The Celestial Fools ~ A Magical Winter’s Tale

Mystical visitors from the East — the Sun, Moon, and Stars — visit a mythical village somewhere in Europe, bringing vibrant color, music, and story along with a glimpse of life and a worldview unimagined by these simple folks. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 20-21. 2:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. GA: $20-$61; patron: $81. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org/whats-on



State Street Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker

This annual holiday favorite about Clara and the toy nutcracker that comes to life will feature an international cast of professional dancers along with 100 young dancers from the State Street Academy accompanied by the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra. Fri., Dec. 19, 6pm; Sat., Dec. 20, 2 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 21, 2pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $30-$135. Call (805) 899-2222. ticketing.granadasb.org/events



A Very Merry Sinatra Christmas

Take in a night of Sinatra’s greatest holiday hits such as “Let It Snow,” “The Christmas Song,” and more produced by Concerts Under the Stars. Enjoy a full bar and light bites for purchase during the show. Family friendly. Reservations are recommended. Sat., Dec. 20, 7pm. Grand Ballroom, Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E Cabrillo Blvd. $30-$65. tinyurl.com/Sinatra-Christmas

An Irish Christmas | Credit: Courtesy



An Irish Christmas

Enjoy holiday carols and a spectacular high-energy display of Irish dancing featuring award-winning dancers from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, and Celtic Wings. Mon., Dec. 22, 7:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $42-$82. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org



Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas

Join Jim and friends for an unforgettable concert experience of laughter, heartwarming stories, and a blend of holiday classics and Brickman’s biggest hits such as “The Gift,” “Love of My Life,” and more. Sat., Dec. 27, 8pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $47-$72. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org

Markets and Shopping

SBCC Extended Learning Arts & Crafts Faire | Credit: Courtesy



The Yes Store Shop year-round for handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts such as custom jewelry, fused and blown glass, ceramics, woodworking pieces, leather goods, and more. Thu.-Fri., Mon.-Wed.: 11am-6pm; Sat.: 10:30am-6pm; Sun.: 10:30am-5pm. 1015 State St. Free. Call (805) 966-9777. theyesstore.com



A Crimson Holiday S.B.’s uptown artisan gift gallery will offer items from more area artists and designers. Visit the website for hours. Goes through December 31. La Cumbre Plaza (across from J.Jill), 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 570-1987. tinyurl.com/Crimson-Hours



Community Environmental Council (CEC) and Beachside Babes Market Present: A Green Holiday Market Sip on cocoa as you shop for eco-friendly gifts of ceramics, jewelry, paper goods, and vintage finds. There will be creative crafting, community cheer, and more. Thu., Dec. 4, 4-8pm. CEC’s Environmental Hub, 1219 State St. Free. Email media@cecmail.org. tinyurl.com/CEC-Market



Seventh Annual Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale Shop for decorations, crafts, collectables, jewelry, hand-knitted apparel, cards, and home-baked sweet treats. Enter a raffle with proceeds going toward the Elks charities. Fri., Dec. 5, 10am-5:30pm-Sat., Dec. 6, 10am-4pm. Elks Lodge #613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. Free. tinyurl.com/Elks-Bazaar2025



SBCC Extended Learning 2025 Arts & Crafts Fair Shop beautiful, handcrafted, one-of-a-kind artworks such as ceramics, jewelry, cards, glass, and more from more than 50 area students. Lunch will be available for purchase. Sat., Dec., 6, 10am-2pm. Wake Campus SBCC, 300 N. Turnpike Rd. Free. Call (805) 683-8205. tinyurl.com/SBCC-Fair2025



Carpinteria Arts & Craft Faire Shop from area artists presenting artwork in mediums such as woodworking, basketry, painting, sculpture, fiber arts, pottery, jewelry, and more. Sat., Dec. 6, 10am-4pm. Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. Call (805) 684-7789. carpinteriaartscenter.org/marketplace



HOMESPUN Market This curated market will focus on 50+ area artisans whose works include jewelry, ceramics, organic skincare, leatherwork, art, woodwork, vintage items, and more. Sat., Dec. 6, 10am-4pm. S.B. Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St. Free. Email hello@sbcaw.org. sbcaw.org/upcoming



Alternative Christmas Market Trinity parishioners and friends have an opportunity to “justice shop” and support a wide variety of local and international charitable organizations. Sun., Dec. 7, 8:45am-noon. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents

Gem Faire | Credit: Courtesy



Gem Faire Browse fine jewelry, precious and semi-precious gemstones, beads, crystals, gold and silver, and more. Jewelry repair and ring sizing available while you shop. Fri., Dec. 12, noon-6pm; Sat., Dec. 13, 10am-6pm; Sun., Dec. 14, 10am-5pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Weekend Pass: $7. Call (503) 252-8300. tinyurl.com/GemFaire-2025



Solvang Julefest Makers Market This market will feature local artisans, crafters, and food vendors offering one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, seasonal treats, and more — all beneath the twinkling lights of an open-air Christmas market. Wed., Dec. 10 and 17, 3-7pm. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



Shelter Social Club Presents Deck the Halls Holiday Market Shop goods from talented creatives and enjoy food for purchase, music, and more. Fri., Dec. 12, 6-9pm; Sat., Dec. 13, 10am-6pm. Ojai Rancho Inn, 615 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai. Free. tinyurl.com/OjaiDeckTheHalls



Curated Collective S.B. and Mosaic Locale Holiday Night

Market Shop handmade gifts, art, jewelry, clothing, home goods, vintage finds, and more from area creatives in the perfect holiday vibe. Fri.,Dec. 12, 5-8:30pm. Mosaic Locale Courtyard, 1129 State St. Free. Email hello@curatedcollectivesb.com. curatedcollectivesb.com/events-1



Sunstone Winery Holiday Market This two-day, European-inspired market will offer area artisan and gift vendors, festive food and beverage offerings, Santa Claus visits, seasonal music, and more. Sat., Dec. 13-Sun., Dec 14. 11am-5pm. Sunstone Winery, 125 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. Free. Call (805) 688-9463. tinyurl.com/Sunstone-Market2025



Rancho Santa Ynez Estates Holiday Craft Fair Enjoy refreshments as you shop for handcrafted treasures and treats such as solar lanterns, stuffed toys, jewelry, beanies, gnomes, tamales, pies, and more. Sat., Dec. 13. 10am-3pm. Rancho Santa Ynez Estates, 1400 Fjord Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 688 6818. independent.com/events/holiday-craft-faire



Paseo Nuevo Mistletoe Mall Shop for unique and locally crafted items that highlight small S.B. businesses. Sponsored by the Muse Markets and The Maker’s Hive Market. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 13-14, 20-22. Noon-5pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. tinyurl.com/MistletoeMall-2025



Vanae Rivera Presents: CAW Art Holiday Pop With food from Rascal’s for purchase, coffee by Café Ortega and music by DJ Bennett as you shop for arts, prints, jewelry, and more from more than 35 creators and collectors! Sat., Dec. 13, 11am-5pm. S.B. Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St. Free. Email cawholidaypop@gmail.com. sbcaw.org/upcoming



GoodLandGoodShopping Go to GoodLandGoodShopping.com for an interactive tool with more than 1,000 businesses listed to help you shop, dine, and spend locally during the holiday season and beyond. Email PIO@cityofgoleta.org. tinyurl.com/Goodland-Shopping



American Indian Health & Services Indigenous Market This cultural arts fair will showcase area native artists with traditional native dancers. Sat., Dec. 6, 11am-3pm. American Indian Health & Services, 3227 State St. Free. Call (805) 879-5605. tinyurl.com/Indigenous-Market



Moonlight Market Presents Holiday Market Sip and shop for unique gifts from vendors and enjoy craft bites in an open-air European-inspired market with Sam Blasucci of Mapache to spin the vinyl. Roundtrip S.B. to winery shuttle available for $25. Sat., Dec. 6, 11am-5pm. Free. moonlight-market.com/tickets



Purnell Holiday Trunk Show Check out the new waxed canvas bag collection, take advantage of a 30 percent discount on apparel and accessories. Enjoy light refreshments, a treasure chest dig with free items, and giveaways. Wed., Dec. 10, 5-7pm. Purnell Office, 101 E. Victoria St. (enter through Suite A). tinyurl.com/Purnell-TrunkShow



Rancho Santa Ynez Holiday Craft Faire Stop by to mingle and shop solar lanterns, stuffed toys, jewelry, beanies, gnomes, tamales, pies, and more and enjoy complimentary refreshments. Sat., Dec. 13, 10am-3pm. Rancho Santa Ynez Clubhouse, 1400 Fjord Dr., Solvang. Free. tinyurl.com/Craft-Faire



Secret Garden Inn Open House Owner and innkeeper Dominique Hannaux will open the Inn and show you her European art and antiques. Refreshments will be served. Sat., Dec. 13-Sun., Dec., 14, Noon-4pm. Secret Garden Inn, 1908 Bath St. Free. Email garden@secretgarden.com. tinyurl.com/OpenHouse-SecretGarden

Adult Holiday Fun

Twenty-Four Blackbirds and WineCult Winter Pairing Party | Credit: Courtesy



Winter Solstice: A Dusk Bar Holiday Pop-Up

Sip warming winter cocktails and cozy up with your crew by candlelight. Thu., Dec. 4-Mon, Dec. 29. Dusk Bar, 3pm. 524 State St. Free. tinyurl.com/Holiday-DuskBar



Miracle at the Funk Zone Make your reservation to experience over-the-top holiday decor, displays, and festive cocktails in a kooky Christmas collectable cocktail vessel, with a portion of the reservation fee to go toward the Wilderness Youth Project. Thu., Dec. 4 through Jan. 4, 2026. Family-friendly hours are Fri.-Sun.: 2-5pm; Mon.-Thu.: 3-5pm. Daily 21+: 5pm-11pm. Pearl Social, 131 Anacapa St., Ste. B. Reservations: $10. Ages 21+. Call (805) 284-0380. pearlsocialsb.com



Old Mission S.B. Holiday Sip & Stroll Savor the beer, wine, and an array of tasty bites and buy some unique gifts from exceptional artists. Fri., Dec. 5, 5:30-7:30pm. Old Mission S.B., 2201 Laguna St. $50. Ages 21+. Call (805) 682-4149. santabarbaramission.org/sip-stroll

Miracle at the Funk Zone | Credit: Courtesy



Twenty-Four Blackbirds and WineCult Winter Pairing Party There will be music, wines by the glass (and non-alcoholic options available) for purchase paid with winter inspired truffles, dessert, and self-guided chocolate factory tours! Please RSVP. Fri., Dec. 5, 5-7pm, Twenty-Four Blackbirds, 428 E. Haley St. Free. Call (805) 335-9427. tinyurl.com/Winter-Pairing



AWC S.B. Holiday Party 2025 The Association for Women in Communications (AWC) S.B. invites women communicators to share stories, network, and celebrate the successes of the past year and the Member of the Year. Wed., Dec. 10, 5:30-8pm. Villa Wine Bar, 618 Anacapa St., #1867. $65-$75. Email news@awcsb.org.

awcsb.org/chapter_events



UCSB Affiliates Holiday Social Come mingle with fellow community members and hear directly from the UCSB Affiliates Board on creating a pathway for community members to learn more about UCSB and participate in campus activities. RSVP online. Wed., Dec 10, 5:30-7:30pm. The Goleta Spot, 521 Firestone Rd., Goleta. Free.

tinyurl.com/UCSB-Affiliates



Downtown S.B. Improvement Association (DSBIA) Rooftop Holiday Party Enjoy the rooftop, live music from 805 Blues Collective, and festive food and drink as you take the opportunity to connect with key community leaders, downtown business owners, and affiliates in a relaxed, celebratory atmosphere. Complimentary bites and two drink tickets are included. Thu., Dec 11, 4-7pm. DSBIA Office, 419 State St. $20. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-2098. tinyurl.com/DSBIA-Holiday



SOhO’s 18th Annual Holiday Sweater Party Enter the ugly sweater contest and spend the evening jamming to False Puppet, The Last Decade, Green Flag Summer, and DJ Darla Bea! Proceeds will benefit the Unity Shoppe. Fri., Dec. 12, 7pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $25-$30. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com



Rock 12 Days of Christmas Come in a Christmas or holiday outfit, ugly sweater, or a festive hat to receive a free shot glass. Enjoy Christmas cocktails and tunes, tasty bites, and more. Fri.-Sun., Dec. 12-14, 19-21, 26-28, 5-8pm. Rock 12 Distillery, 6605 CA-246, Lompoc. $15. Ages 21+. Call (805) 246-6026. tinyurl.com/Rock-12-Days

The New Year

New Years with the Santa Barbara Symphony | Credit: Courtesy



New Year’s Eve at The Set – Hilton S.B. Beachfront

Indulge in holiday entrées such as roasted prime rib, crispy chili salmon, or seared chicken breast with salads, sides, and desserts. Reservations are required. Wed., Dec. 31, 3-10pm. Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Prices vary. tinyurl.com/Holidays-Hilton



New Year’s Eve Comedy Show: Craig Shoemaker

Bring in the new year laughing. Join for an unforgettable night of comedy, laughs, and great vibes from Craig Shoemaker, best known for his engaging and relatable standup. Wed., Dec. 31, 7-9:15pm. Speakeasy Comedy Shows, 409 State St. $30. Email Luis@thinktti.com. tinyurl.com/Craig-Shoemaker



New Year’s Eve with The Symphony: A Broadway & Hollywood Celebration

Join the S.B. Symphony and guest conductor Stuart Malina for a glass of bubbles and a sparkling night of Broadway showstoppers, Hollywood hits, and all-American orchestral flair with favorites from Richard Rodgers, Duke Ellington, Leonard Bernstein, and John Williams. Wed., Dec. 31, 8:30-10pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $71-$270. Call (805) 899-2222. ticketing.granadasb.org/events



Psychedelic New Year’s Eve Bash with The Doublewide Kings

The Kings will bring two sets of their blend of original music and cover tunes creating a roots-rock, Americana, country-blues, and ’70s FM radio vibe. Wed., Dec. 31. Dinner wave seating: 7pm; Dinner set: 7:45pm; dance set, 10pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., Ste. 205. GA: $60; dinner reservation with show: $180. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com/events