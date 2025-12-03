‘Tis the Season
Listings 2025
Santa Barbara’s Annual Guide
to Holiday Happenings
By Terry Ortega | December 4, 2025
This is one of my favorite times of the year. But I’m not going to lie, there’s a lot going on in our world that is difficult to ignore. Some of it has even hit Santa Barbara’s holiday traditions. One of my favorites, the Milpas Street Christmas Parade, for example, was just canceled. So now, more than ever, it’s time to channel our inner hygge (hyoo-guh), or as they say in Solvang, our Julehygge (YOO-le-hoo-gah) which is Danish for “Christmas coziness.” So whatever holiday you are celebrating this Season, and whatever your hygge — or your la sobremesa, the Spanish/Mexican custom of lingering at the table after a meal; or heimish, the Yiddish word for being informal and cozy; or ikigai, the Japanese concept of having a sense of purpose — we hope that this year’s Santa Barbara Independent annual ’Tis the Season Guide will help you find ways to celebrate the season. Happy Holidays!
Lights, Nativities, and Parades
Especially Fun for the Little Ones
Arts, Dance, Theater, Concerts
Trees
Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot
Pick out the perfect holiday noble, Douglas, grand, silvertip, Fraser, or Nordmann fir. Thu., Dec. 4-Wed, Dec. 24. 10am-9pm (Wed., Dec. 24: 10am-5pm). La Cumbre Plaza, Macy’s parking lot, 3865 State St. Free. Call (805) 218-0282. tinyurl.com/BigWaveDave-Trees
Lane Farms Christmas Patch
See the farm animals and tractors and check out the corn maze while choosing from fresh noble, Nordmann, or Douglas fir trees. Thu., Dec. 4-Tue., Dec. 23: 10am-8pm; Fri., Dec. 19-Tue., Dec. 23: 10am-6pm. Lane Farms, 308 S. Walnut Lane. Free. Call (805) 964-3773. lanefarmssb.com/christmas-patch
Anthony’s Christmas Trees
Pick out the perfect centerpiece, swag, and boughs and a tree. Thu., Dec. 4-Wed., Dec. 24. Thu., Mon.-Wed.: 9am-8pm; Fri.-Sat.: 9am-9pm; Sun.: 10am-7pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 966-6668. anthonyschristmastrees.com
Troop 37 Christmas Tree Lot
Choose from the finest fresh-cut Noble and Douglas fir trees sold at reasonable prices. Profits will go into each Scout’s camp accounts. Fill your season of giving with a fresh-cut tree from your local scouts! Thu., Dec. 4-Sun., Dec. 21, 4-8pm (Saturdays and Sundays, 9am-9pm). CVS parking lot, 5875 Calle Real, Goleta. Free. Email sbtroop37@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Troop37-Trees
Lights, Nativities, and Parades
Solvang Julefest Light & Music Show
Every evening, Solvang Park will come alive with a 10-minute light and music display on the hour with a traditional soundtrack at 5, 6, and 8pm and radiant beats at 7 and 9pm. Thu., Dec. 4-Sun., Jan. 4, 2025. Showtimes: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9pm. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest
Rockstar Tour of Lights
Climb aboard the trolley for a 90-minute tour of all the amazing Christmas lights and decorations in S.B. Tours are available for private charters only. Thu., Dec. 4-Sun., Dec. 28. 5:30, 7:30, and 9:15pm. 20-32 passenger tours: $750-$850/trolley. Call (805) 451-9999 or email info@rockstartrolley.com.
rockstartrolley.com/light-tours
ZooLights
Walk through an immersive magical world of lights, featuring handcrafted silk-covered lanterns lit with more than 50,000 LED bulbs that showcase animal and nature scenes from around the world. Reservations are required. Thu., Dec. 4-Sun., Jan. 11, 2026. 4:30-8:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $22-$36. Call (805) 962-5339.
sbzoo.org/zoolights
Solvang Julefest Tree-Lighting Ceremony
Join for Solvang’s annual tree-lighting with ballerinas, entertainment, and caroling followed by a light show. Fri., Dec. 5. 5pm. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang (First St. and Mission Dr.). Free. Call (805) 465-7298.
tinyurl.com/SolvangJulefest2024
Fourth Annual S.Y.V. Botanic Garden Holiday Lights Festival
Stroll through an immersive experience in our half-acre illuminated garden that will feature the mini Polar Express train (additional cost), falling snow, merchant and food vendors, marshmallow roasting, falling snow, carolers, and beer and wine for adults. Fri.-Sun., Dec. 5-7, 12-14, and 19-21. 5-8:30pm. Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park, 151 Sycamore Dr., Buellton. GA: (ages 13+): $30; children: free-$15. Call (805) 245-5603. syvholidaylights.com
Lompoc Annual Children’s Christmas Season Parade and Tree Lighting
Community groups, individuals, and businesses will express their pride in Lompoc and their community spirit with this year’s theme of “A Hometown Christmas,”followed by the Community Christmas Tree-Lighting in Centennial Square (119 E. Cypress Ave.). Fri., Dec. 5, 6pm. Downtown Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 875-8100. tinyurl.com/Lompoc-Parade2025
Annual Downtown S.B. Holiday Tree-Lighting Block Party
Kick off the season with wreath-making, photos with Santa, music, performances, tunes from DJ Darla Bea, and the lighting of the holiday tree. Fri., Dec. 5, 6-8pm. In front of The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. Free. tinyurl.com/SB-Lighting
Solvang Julefest Parade: Nordic Noël
Watch more than 400 participants at this parade of floats, dancers, horses, marching bands, and more with an opportunity to meet Mr. Claus afterward. Sat., Dec. 6, 11am-1:30pm. Mission and Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest
Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade 2025
The Greater Goleta S.B. Lions Club presents this annual parade, which will feature floats, musical ensembles, dance groups, and Santa! Sat., Dec. 6, 6pm. Hollister Ave. from Orange to Kinman Ave. Free. Email goletaholidayparade@gmail.com.tinyurl.com/GoletaParade2025
Hillside’s Ninth Annual Shining Light on Abilities
Take in this festive display of lights and interactive holiday decorations that will feature more lights than ever before and a residential facility for people with developmental disabilities. Thu., Dec. 4-Fri., Dec. 31. Hillside House, 1235 Veronica Springs Rd. Free. hillsidesb.org
All Saints-by-the-Sea Christmas Festival & Tree Lighting
The community is invited for a petting zoo, Merrymaker crafts, hot chocolate, a cake walk, St. Nicholas, carols by the choir, Christmas Cactus sale, food trucks, a photo booth, and more. Sun., Dec. 7, 4-6pm, All Saints-by-the-Sea, 83 Eucalyptus Ln., Montecito. Free. Call (805) 969-4771. tinyurl.com/All-Saints-Christmas
Hygge Holiday Candlelight Tour
Discover charming stories, soak in the twinkling sights and joyful sounds, and savor a taste of Christmas cheer in this charming Danish village. Wed., Dec. 10 and 17; Mon., Dec. 22; Tue., Dec. 23. 5-7pm. 1637-1639 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. $60. tinyurl.com/Hygge-Candlelight
Una Noche de las Posadas (The Inns)
This reenactment of Joseph and Mary’s search for shelter that is observed throughout Latin America begins at the Presidio Chapel and ends at Casa de la Guerra with songs and food provided by Rudy’s. Shop the Mujeres Makers Market (at 15 E. De la Guerra St.) from 5-9pm, a reception with live music at the Presidio Orchard, followed by reenactment at 7pm. Fri., Dec. 12, 7-9pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Call (805) 965-0093. sbthp.org/lasposadas
Solvang Julefest Daylight and Merry Morning Walk Tour
Meet up with a local Dane dressed in traditional folk dress for a cozy morning stroll through the streets with unique shops, Danish pastries, and the magic of the season. Fri.-Sat., Dec. 12-13 and Fri.-Sat., Dec. 19-20, 10am. 1637-1639 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. $60. Call (805) 465-7298. Ages 4+. tinyurl.com/Julefest-MorningWalk
Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade
Celebrate this magical time of year by watching area businesses and community members bringing you holiday cheer. Sat. Dec. 13. 3pm. Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/HolidayParade-Carp
The 39th Annual Parade of Lights and Winter Wonderland
Experience a winter wonderland on the pier with 10 tons of snow, goodie bags, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus followed by a human-powered water parade, the Parade of Lights with the theme of “Candy Cane Cove,” and a brief fireworks show. Sun., Dec. 14. 3-8pm. S.B. Harbor, Stearns Wharf, and West Beach (off Cabrillo Blvd.). Free. Call (805) 897-1962. santabarbaraca.gov/paradeoflights
The 36th Annual Living Nativity The community is invited to see this silent re-creation of the Holy Night with actors in costumes portraying the Holy Family, Wise Men, angels, and shepherds along with camels and a petting zoo of small farm animals. See the extensive display of crèches (Nativity sets) from around the world and enjoy music, vocalists, and cider and cookies. Sun, Dec. 21-Mon., Dec. 22, 5:30-7:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 963-3579. tinyurl.com/LivingNativity-2025
Health & Wellness
The 42nd Annual Light Up a Life
Join this heartwarming ceremony of light, love, remembrance, and unity to honor the many who will be missed this holiday season. The Trees of Remembrance stars will be available for purchase before each program. Sat., Dec. 6, 5pm, Montecito Upper Village Green, corner of San Ysidro & E. Valley Rd., Montecito; Sun., Dec. 7, 5:30pm, Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.; Sat., Dec. 13, 5pm, Seal Fountain, Linden Ave., Carpinteria; Sun., Dec. 14, 5pm, Camino Real Marketplace, Storke & Marketplace Dr., Goleta. Free. Call (805) 563-8820. hospiceofsb.org/lual
City of Lompoc LED Christmas Light Exchange Program
Exchange up to five strings of incandescent Christmas lights for new energy-saving LED lights (while supplies last). Bring a current City of Lompoc utility bill and a photo ID. Mon.-Fri., Thu., Dec. 4-Jan. 19, 2025 (closed Nov. 27-28, Dec. 25-26, and Jan. 1-19). 9am-5pm, Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 875-8252. tinyurl.com/LED-Lompoc
Blue Christmas Service
This contemplative service of prayer, ritual, meditation, and music will provide healing space for those who experience the Christmas season as a difficult one due to loss, grief, or loneliness, and for those who love and support them. Tue., Dec. 9. 6-7pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents
Goleta Beach Holiday Half-Marathon: 10K, 5K, Kid’s One-Mile
Run on this flat and fast asphalt course on a dedicated bike path. All levels are welcome. Sat., Dec. 20. Half-marathon: 8-11am, $75.50; 10K: 8:30-11am, $55.30; 5K: 9-11am, $54; Kid’s One-Mile: 10:30-11am, $20.20. Goleta Beach Park, 5986 Sandspit Rd., Goleta.
tinyurl.com/GoletaBeach-Run
Especially Fun for the Little Ones
MOXI Seaside Sock Skating
Enjoy frictionless fun by sliding across a specialty tile floor reminiscent of ice but without the chill. Thu., Dec. 4-Tue., Dec., 23. 10am-5pm. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, 125 State St. Free-$25. Call (805) 770-5000. moxi.org/calendar/seaside-sock-skating
Solvang Julefest Nisser Adventure
Join the city-wide hunt for the mischievous Solvang Nissers (Danish for “gnome”) who have hidden themselves throughout Downtown Solvang. Pop into the Solvang Visitor Center for a list of clues of Nisser hiding spots. Thu., Dec. 4-Mon., Dec. 24. Downtown Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest
Photos with Santa at La Cumbre Plaza
Make a reservation to take your photo with Santa in a winter wonderland! Photo packages are available for purchase. Visit the website for available hours. Fri., Dec. 5-Wed. Dec. 24, hours vary. La Cumbre Plaza (next to Massage Envy), 121 S. Hope Ave. shoplacumbre.com/SantaPhotos
Let it Snow! Snow Show at Paseo Nuevo
Twirl in the snowfall on Saturdays and Sundays. Sat., Dec. 6, 13, 20; Sun.: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 6 and 7pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. tinyurl.com/Snow-Paseo
Solvang Julefest Photos with Santa
Have your picture taken with Santa at Santa’s Village. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21. Noon-4pm, Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest
Goleta Depot Candy Cane Train
Take a ride on this holiday express all decked out with holiday lights and decorations. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28. Noon-4pm. Goleta Depot, 300 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. $5. Call (805) 964-3540.
goletadepot.org/events
Letters to Santa
Write a letter to Santa and to area Make-A-Wish kids, make donations to help grant future wishes, or sign up to volunteer with the Central chance to write letters to Santa and local, make donations to help grant future wishes, or sign up to volunteer with the Central Coast & Southern Central Valley chapter. Saturdays, Dec. 6; Sundays, Dec 7, 14, 21 Mon, Dec. 22-Tue., Dec. 23, 11am-7pm; Wed., Dec. 24, noon-6pm. Peppermint Parlor, Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. tinyurl.com/Letters-Santa
Lompoc Parks and Recreation Breakfast with Santa
Join Santa and his helpers for a pancake breakfast. Pre-registration is required. Sat., Dec. 6, 9-10am. Dick DeWees Community & Senior Ctr., 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Free-$12. Call (805) 875-8100.
tinyurl.com/Lompoc-Pancakes
Selfies with Santa at Paseo Nuevo
Snap a selfie with Santa indoors at the Peppermint Parlor. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21. 11am-4pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. tinyurl.com/Santa-Selfies
Kid’s Craft Hour: Paper Plate Holiday Tree Weaving
Dr. Devon Christman, PhD, will assist crafters to weave and decorate their own holiday tree on a paper plate loom with pom poms, sparkles, and more. Registration is required 24 hours in advance. Sun., Dec 7, 10am-noon. The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. $20. Ages 5+. Call (805) 770-3566. thecrafterslibrary.com/calendar
Cabrillo High School Aquarium Open House: SEAsons
Explore an underwater-themed winter wonderland at this festive open house and meet colorful marine life with educational activities for kids. Wed., Dec. 10, 6-8pm. Cabrillo High School, 4350 Constellation Rd., Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 742-2888. tinyurl.com/Aquarium-CabrilloHigh
Holiday Book Signing and Storytime: Adam & Kate McHugh
Area authors Adam and Kate McHugh will sign copies and read from their book Ferd and the Magic Hat: A Solvang Christmas Story,about a Nisse (a benevolent household spirit) who must find his hat that powers Christmas in Solvang. Please RSVP. Sat., Dec. 13, 1pm. Paseo Nuevo (near the movie theater), 751 Paseo Nuevo. Free.
tinyurl.com/Ferd-Storytime
Crafter’s Library Kids’ Ornament Painting Class
Each crafter will be supplied with four plaster ornaments to paint at this cozy painting class. Fri., Dec. 19, 4pm. Crafter’s Library, The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. $35. Ages 4-8. Call (805) 770-3566.
thecrafterslibrary.com/calendar
Cookie Decorating at Hilton Santa Barbara
Decorate festive cookies with an array of colorful toppings and creative design; perfect for all ages. Sat., Dec. 20, 2pm. Wine Room, Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Free. tinyurl.com/Holidays-Hilton
Crafter’s Library Kids’ Craft Hour: Mosaic Paper Ornament
Dr. Devon Chrstman, PhD, will assist children to practice filling in shapes and creating patterns to make holiday tree ornaments to take home or hang in the Crafter’s Library. Pre-registration is required. Sun., Dec. 21, 10am-noon. The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. $20. Ages 10+. Call (805) 770-3566. thecrafterslibrary.com/calendar
Sensory Friendly Santa Experience at La Cumbre Plaza
This private photo experience in an inclusive atmosphere is exclusively for children and families with special needs. You can donate on behalf of Autism Speaks. Sun., Dec. 7, 9:30-10:30pm. La Cumbre Plaza (next to Massage Envy), 121 S. Hope Ave. tinyurl.com/Santa-Sensory
Goleta School of Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker Tutu Suite
This very special and charming Nutcracker will feature dancers ages 3-6 led by the pre-professional dancers ages 13-17. Sat., Dec. 20, 1:30-2:30pm. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $15 (at the door). Call (805) 328-3823.
Cookie Decorating at Hilton Santa Barbara
Decorate festive cookies with an array of colorful toppings and creative design; perfect for all ages. Sat., Dec. 20, 2pm. Wine Room, Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E Cabrillo Blvd. Free. tinyurl.com/Holidays-Hilton
Classes/Workshops
Mini Wreaths and Snow Globes Workshop
Create beautiful miniature wreaths with succulents and natural materials, then design enchanting snow globes using a curated selection of tiny items. All tools and materials will be provided. Fri., Dec. 12, 6-8pm. EE Makerspace, 302 E. Cota St. Students and educators: $30; GA: $35. Ages 13+. Call (805) 884-0459. exploreecology.org/calendar
Macramé Christmas Tree Class
Kathy Prekoski will teach you how to create a macramé Christmas tree using the square and clove hitch knots. Sat., Dec. 6, 1-4pm. The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. $65. Ages 14+. Call (805) 770-3566. thecrafterslibrary.com/calendar
Holiday Themed Chocolate & Art Workshop
Design, paint, and embellish a wooden box using washi tapes, stamps, stencils, and wood cutouts, then personally curate the craft chocolate bars to put inside. Fridays, Dec. 5-26, 2-5pm; Saturdays, Dec. 6-27, 2-6pm; Sundays, Dec. 7-28, noon-4pm. Menchaca Chocolates, 4141 State St., Ste. E-1. $34-$64. Email menchacachocolates@gmail.com.
tinyurl.com/Chocolate-Art-Workshop
S.B. Tennis Club Holiday Boutique
Shop handcrafted gifts from area vendors, as well as seasonal produce from farm stands and baked goods, and the kids can feed baby goats and join a holiday-themed contest. Fri., Dec. 13, 10am-3pm. S.B. Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Rd. Free. tinyurl.com/TennisClub-Boutique
Winter Orchid Workshop and Greenhouse Tour
Create an elegant glass centerpiece decorated with seasonal embellishments followed by a guided greenhouse tour. All materials will be included, and light snacks will be served. Sat., Dec. 13, noon-2pm. Westerlay Orchids, 3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/Orchid-Workshop-Tour
CalNAM (California Nature Art Museum) Art Workshop: Block Print Holiday Card
Join artist Angelina LaPointe of Sidecar Press for a printmaking workshop as she guides you through planning, carving, and hand-printing a linoleum block print card. Sun., Dec. 14, 12:30-4:30pm. CalNam, 1511-B Mission Dr., Solvang. $65-$75. Call (805) 688-1082. calnatureartmuseum.org/programs-events
Crafter’s Library Holiday Ornament Counted Cross Stitch
Learn the fundamentals, how to read a pattern, and count stitches in this introductory class that will feature festive vintage holiday patterns! Sun.,Dec. 14, 2-5pm. The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. $75. Ages 10+. Call (805) 770-3566. thecrafterslibrary.com/calendar
Holiday Fun for Everyone
Sustainable Holiday Open House
Learn about sustainability and enjoy cider, hot cocoa, and holiday treats as you create at the DIY holiday craft stations (eco-friendly ornaments, wrapping paper) and take photos with Santa. Thu., Dec. 4, 4-7pm. The City of S.B. Sustainability & Resilience Dept., 801 Garden St., Ste. 200. Free. Call (805) 564-5631. tinyurl.com/Sustainable-OpenHouse2025
Westerlay Orchids Holiday Open House
Enjoy seasonal bites, beverages, photos with Santa, a European Christmas market, and more! Thu., Dec. 4, 3-6pm. Westerlay Showroom, 3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/OpenHouse-Westerlay
Ornament Exchange
Bring a wrapped Christmas tree ornament (for each person attending) and food or beverages to share! Fri., Dec 5, 6-8pm. Guild Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents
Carpinteria Holiday Community Event
The event will feature photos with Santa, cookies, hot chocolate, kids’ craft stations, music, a raffle, and more. Fri., Dec. 5, 4-6pm. Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. Call (805) 684-7789. carpinteriaartscenter.org/festival-of-trees
Rancho La Patera & Stow House: Holiday at the Ranch
Enjoy live music, tractor rides, children’s crafts, live music, Santa and his “rein-goats,” and more. Sat., Dec. 6, 10am-4pm. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. Free-$20. Email karen@goletahistory.org. tinyurl.com/Ranch-Holiday
Holidays with Santa at Hollister Village Plaza
The event will feature free photos with Santa, carolers, holiday music, and more. Sat., Dec. 6, 11am-2pm. Hollister Village Plaza, 7000 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Free. tinyurl.com/Hollister-Holidays
Los Olivos Olde-Fashioned Christmas
Experience the magic of this town with ornament and cookie decorating, hot cocoa, photos with Santa, food and drink for purchase, performances, gingerbread houses on display at 4pm at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, the tree lighting at 6pm, and more. Sat., Dec. 6, 2-7pm. Downtown Los Olivos. Free. losolivosca.com/olde-fashioned-christmas
Buellton Winter Fest
Start the day having breakfast with Santa (two sittings at 9 and 10:30 am. Reservations are required), then take a trip to the Holiday Village from 4-7pm with vendors, wine, beer, 20 tons of snow, and a tree-lighting at 5:30pm. Sun., Dec. 7. Breakfast: Buellton Rec Ctr., 301 2nd St., Buellton; Holiday Village: River View Park, 151 Sycamore Dr., Buellton. Free-$15. Call (805) 688-7829. discoverbuellton.com/buellton-winter-fest
Santa Paws Pet Night with Santa at La Cumbre Plaza
Make a reservation to get your pooch’s picture with Santa. Photo packages are available for purchase. Visit the website for available hours. Mon, Dec. 8, 4-7pm. La Cumbre Plaza (next to Massage Envy), 121 S. Hope Ave. tinyurl.com/Santa-Paws-Photos
Solvang Julefest Photos with Santa Paws
Bring your pup for a cute holiday snapshot or pose with one of their friendly therapy dogs from Therapy Dogs of America. Sat, Dec. 13, 10am-noon. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest
Fifth Annual Christmas Cookie Walk
Purchase a gift box (can also be pre-ordered), and fill with tasty treats of more than 40 varieties of cookies created by parishioners. Boxes are weighed and paid for with proceeds to support the ministries of Trinity. Sun., Dec. 14, 9am-noon. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents
Ice in Paradise Winter Wonderland 2025
Take advantage of all-day public skating with skate rentals and a hot chocolate included. Sun., Dec. 21-23, Fri., Dec 26. 9am-9pm; Wed., Dec. 24, 9am-2pm. 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. $25. Call (805) 879-1550. iceinparadise.org
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at the Zoo
Spend some holiday time with your animal friends at the Zoo! Reservations are required. Wed., Dec. 24-Thu., Dec. 25. 9:30am-3:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$28. Call (805) 962-5339. sbzoo.org
Santa Ynez Country Christmas
Santa Ynez will celebrate Small Business Saturday with horse-drawn carriage rides (weather permitting), holiday music, dancers, holiday treats, crafts for kids, a visit with Santa Claus, and the tree lighting at 6pm. Thu., Dec. 4, 4-6pm. Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 3596 Sagunto St. Free. santaynezchamber.org
Sip N Dip Hot Chocolate & Games Nite
Enjoy craft hot chocolates, including a spicy Mexican option, while you play old-fashioned board games. Fridays, Dec. 5, 12, 19, 5-8pm. Menchaca Chocolates, 4141 State St., Ste. E-1. $34-$64. Email menchacachocolates@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Sip-Dip-Chocolate
Presidio Neighborhood Holiday Stroll
Explore the vibrant community of wineries, retailers, cultural organizations, and restaurants, each offering their own take on seasonal hospitality. You will receive a map to guide you through participating businesses, enjoying complimentary bites, drinks, and exclusive holiday offers along the way. Sat.,Dec. 6, 2-5pm. Check-In: Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. $60. Call (805) 965-0093. presidioneighborhoodsb.com/holidaystroll
Howliday Pet Food Drive 2025
You can drop off dry and canned pet food donations as well as monetary gifts that will go toward pet food and wellness services to keep pets healthy and with their families for life. Sat., Dec. 6, 11am-2pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 968-2273. care4paws.org/howliday
The Community Hot Rod Project’s Fourth Annual Toy Drive Car Show
The family-friendly event will include a visit from Santa Claus, and a silent auction and raffle to help raise funds for the Community Hot Rod Project for free community events and the goal of opening a vocational training center. Sun., Dec. 7, 10am-2pm. S.B. Elks Lodge #613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. Free. Call (805) 280-8745. tinyurl.com/Hot-Rod
Casa del Herrero Home for the Holidays 2025
Take in the elegant holiday home décor, delicious appetizers, beverages, and live harp music at the festive gathering. Sat., Dec. 13, 3-5pm. Casa del Herrero, 1387 E. Valley Rd., Montecito. $300. Call (805)565-5653. tinyurl.com/Herrero-Holiday
Nutcracker Afternoon Tea
Inspired by the charm of English teatime and the magic of the season, guests will enjoy a delightful spread of pastries, tea sandwiches, and more with a selection of teas, champagne, and festive ballet-inspired cocktails. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 13-14, and Dec. 20-21. 4-6pm. Finch & Fork, 31 W. Carrillo St. $55. Call (805) 879-9100. finchandforkrestaurant.com/events
Second Annual Santa Paws Holiday Party
Join this holiday celebration for dogs and the people who love them. There will be free dog treats, professional photographs, festive photo ops, giveaways, and raffles throughout the afternoon. Sat., Dec. 14, 3-5pm. Unbearable Skee Lodge, 12 W. Haley St. Free. Email aronashland@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Santa-PawsDec14
Hot Cocoa & Candy Canes in the Lobby
Stop by to savor hot cocoa and candy canes, a cozy seasonal treat for all ages, in the lobby. Tue., Dec. 23-Wed., Dec. 31, 9am-3pm. Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Free. tinyurl.com/Holidays-Hilton
Gift Wrapping at Paseo Nuevo
Support Boy Scout Troop 4 this holiday season as scouts will offer donation-based gift-wrapping services. Mon., Dec. 22-Wed., Dec. 24. Noon-4pm. Peppermint Parlor, Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Call (805) 963-7147. tinyurl.com/BoyScout-Gift-Wrapping
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner at the Set
Guests can enjoy a coastal-inspired holiday dinner with entrées like roasted prime rib, crispy chili salmon, and more with sides and dessert. Reservations recommended. Wed., Dec. 24, and Thu., Dec. 25. 3-10pm. The Set, Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Prices vary. tinyurl.com/TheSet-Christmas
Finch & Fork Christmas Day Buffet
Join for a curated dining experience that will feature a lavish raw bar, carving stations, comforting classic sides, soups, salads, and an array of decadent desserts. Thu., Dec. 25, noon-7pm. Fork & Finch, 31 W. Carrillo St. Children ages 12 and under: $55; GA: $120. Call (805) 879-9100. finchandforkrestaurant.com/events
Arts, Dance, Theater, Concerts
The 17th Annual 100 Grand Exhibition Opening Reception
This exhibition has become an incubator of emerging talent, an entryway for beginning collectors, and a holiday celebration in the art community and will feature more than 100 quality works of art for $1,000 or less. On view through December 28. Thu., Dec. 4, 5-8pm. Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 730-1460. sullivangoss.com/exhibitions
Marcia Burtt Gallery Holiday Exhibition Reception
This exhibition will feature botanical pastels and monoprints from artist Beth Westen and plein air oils of local landscape from artist Rebecca August on view through December 28. Sun., Dec. 14, 11am-2pm. Marcia Burtt Gallery, 517 Laguna St. Free. Call (805) 962-5588. artlacuna.com/exhibits/holiday-2025
The Alcazar Theatre Presents: Miracle on 34th Street
Follow the journey of a department-store Santa Claus who claims to be the real deal and the little girl who believes in him. Fri.-Sat., Dec. 5-6 and 12-13, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 7, 14, 3pm. The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. $15-$20. Call (805) 684-6380. thealcazar.org/theatre
Brad Nack 100 Percent Reindeer Art Show
This exhibition and sale ($200-$500) will showcase new, original, small, oil paintings, elegantly framed reindeer paintings by Brad Nack. Fri., Dec. 5, 6pm. Roy, 7 W. Carrillo St. Free. Email artwork.bradnack@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Reindeer-Paintings
Gallery Los Olivos Winter Celebration Reception
The salon-style hanging of art will offer a variety of subjects in all fine art mediums, framed and gallery-wrapped and hung from the floor to the ceiling. Sat., Dec. 6-Sat., Jan. 31, 2026. Reception: Sat., Dec. 6, 2-5pm. Gallery: 10am-4pm. Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Free. Call (805) 688-7517. gallerylosolivos.com/events
Goleta School of Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker
This traditional, full-length classic holiday ballet follows Clara’s adventures in the Land of Snow with the Nutcracker, The Rat Queen, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and more will be performed by dancers ages 7-18. Sat., Dec. 6-7, 3-5:30pm. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $22. Call (805) 328-3823. luketheatre.org/events
The Fifth Annual Outdoor Trinity Backstage Holiday Show
Join musicians Doug Clegg, Kate Wallace, James McVay, and special guests for an afternoon of music, delectables, cider, tea, and hot cocoa on the Labyrinth. Sat., Dec. 6, 3-5pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. $20 suggested donation. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents
S.B. Downtown Holiday Cheer Live Music
Enjoy live holiday music every Saturday leading up to Christmas. Sat., Dec. 6, 13, 20. 4-6pm. Paseo Nuevo Center Court, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. tinyurl.com/Paseo-Holiday
Solvang Julefest Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers
Be on the lookout for delightful performers who will roam the streets of Solvang. Sat., Dec. 6, 13, and 20, 5-8pm. Downtown Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest
State Street Ballet Academy Presents: Rudolph
The State Street Ballet Young Dancers and Cold Spring School Choir will perform the tale of the misfit reindeer with a blinking red nose, who embarks on a journey through the North Pole to save Christmas. Sat., Dec. 6, 6:30pm; Sun., Dec. 7, 2pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $19-$32. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org
The 21st Annual Westmont Christmas Festival: Christ the Redeemer
Westmont Orchestra, College Choir, and Chamber Singers will perform an inspiring presentation with music from around the world and throughout the centuries, deepening the understanding of the holy season. Sat., Dec. 6, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 7, 3pm.Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $30. Call (805) 899-2222. ticketing.granadasb.org/events
Selah Dance Collective Presents Winter Suite: A Very Contemporary Nutcracker and Other Dances
Selah Dance Collective and Novus Contemporary Ballet will present a program that was conceived in rapid response to an unexpected cancellation of the companies’ originally scheduled performance and will feature a mix of ensemble work and smaller pieces. Sat., Dec. 6, 7:30pm. Center Stage Theater. 751 Paseo Nuevo. GA: $20-$30; VIP: $50. Call (805) 963-0408. centerstagetheater.org
The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale Presents: Winter Concert: Christmas Bells in the Valley
The Chorale will present six selections from Paul Weston’s cantata, as well as seasonal favorites such as “Jingle Bells” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and a performance from the distinguished hand bell ensemble, Mellifluous Dulcet Quartet! Sat., Dec. 6, 7pm-Sun., Dec. 7, 3:30pm. Santa Ynez Valley High School Theater, 2975 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free-$20. Email info@syvchorale.org. syvchorale.org
Sing! All Through the Night Holiday Concert
The Music Academy’s singers, featuring participants in grades 1-10 will perform holiday carols, folk songs, and more. Tue., Dec. 9. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Free-$10. Call (805) 969-8787. musicacademy.org/calendar
Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus No Place Like Home: Boots the House Down!
With signature harmonies, humor, and heart, the Chorus will create a homecoming filled with warmth, laughter, and light and music that spans from the tender to the triumphant and the many ways we seek connection. Tue., Dec. 9, 7pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. GA: $31-$46; VIP: $86. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org
Sing! Miraflores & Riviera Winter Concert
Singers from the Miraflores and Riviera choirs will perform a snowflake-covered homage to the season. Fri., Dec. 12, 6pm. Hahn Hall, Music Academy, 1070 Fairway Rd. Free-$10. Call (805) 969-8787. musicacademy.org/calendar
Unity Singers’ Christmas Cantata
The Unity Singers present “What Child is This?” A love offering will be taken to benefit the Unity Shoppe. Free refreshments will follow the program. Fri.,Dec. 12, 7-8:30pm. Unity of S.B., 227 E Arrellaga St. Free. Call (805) 966-2239. tinyurl.com/Unity-Cantata
Sounds and Stories of a Greek Christmas
Director of Opera S.B. Kostis Protopapas, mezzo-soprano Xeni Tziouvaras, soprano Anastasia Malliaras, and more will perform traditional carols, songs, chants, and stories with a reception to follow. Sat., Dec. 13, 3-4:30pm. St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. $30. tinyurl.com/Greek-2025
Downtown Holiday Sing-Along with the Prime Time Band
Enjoy your favorite holiday songs performed by the Prime Time Band and area school ensembles. Fri., Dec. 12, 6-8pm. Front steps, S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Free. Email primetimebandsb@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Prime-Time-Holiday
S.B. Music Club Free Holiday Concert and Reception
Enjoy a festive program of choral and instrumental music with guest conductor Eric Valinsky and pianist Erin Bonski, followed by a post-concert reception. Sat., Dec. 13, 3pm. Free. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Email concerts@sbmusicclub.org. sbmusicclub.org
Ice in Paradise Presents: Classic Holiday Hits Show
Get into the holiday spirit with numbers on ice from tiny tots up through accomplished academy skaters. Sat., Dec. 13, 12:30 and 3:30pm. 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. $20+. Call (805) 879-1550. iceinparadise.org
Christmas Mariachi Festival Featuring Mariachi Plata de WNMU
Enjoy an evening of Christmas carols, songs, actors, and folkloric ballet featuring the only championship collegiate mariachi ensemble, Mariacha Plata from Western New Mexico University. Sat., Dec. 13, 7pm. The Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $57-$87. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org/events
SBCC Department of Music Presents: Quire of Voyces: Mysteries of Christmas Concert
Listen to a concert of sacred a cappella music that will convey a message of peace, love, and joy. Sat., Dec. 13-Sun., Dec. 14, 3pm. St. Anthony’s Chapel, 2300 Garden St. $15-$20. Email quireofvoyces@gmail.com. quireofvoyces.org/concerts
S.B. Festival Ballet Presents The Nutcracker at the Arlington
S.B.’s treasured holiday tradition is back with this enchanting production that will feature guest artists from San Francisco and Houston Ballets, and the Dance Theater of Harlem dancing to a live symphony orchestra. Sat., Dec. 13, 2:30 and 7pm; Sun., Dec. 14, 2:30pm. $52-$93. Call (805) 899-2901. santabarbarafestivalballet.com
Big Brass Holiday Concert
The SBCC brass musicians will perform your favorite Christmas classics. Sat., Dec. 13, Noon-2pm. Storke Placita, 20 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-2098. Email info@downtownsb.org. tinyurl.com/Brass-Holiday-2025
Inspire Dance S.B. Presents Clara in the Land of Sweets and Rosal Ortega Flamenco Dance Company
Live music and dancing with flamenco dance will start the show followed by the young dancers of Inspire Dance performing Clara in the Land of Sweets. Sat., Dec. 13, 3pm. Center Stage Theater. 751 Paseo Nuevo. $30. Email info@inspiredancesb.com. centerstagetheater.org
The Grace Fisher Foundation’s Winter Music Showcase
Enjoy a night of performances from the S.B. Chamber Players, Jackson Gillies, Will Breman, the S.B. Chamber Orchestra, the Waymarkers, Chris Fossek, and more. Proceeds from this signature event of the year will support the free, year-round arts program at the Inclusive Arts Clubhouse. Sun., Dec. 14, 6pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Students: $30-$88. Call (805) 899-2222. ticketing.granadasb.org/events
S.B. Choral Society Concert: An American Holiday
Enjoy holiday music written or arranged by American composers, a world premiere of music created for the 60-voice Choral Society by award-winning composer Julia Marie Newmann, and an appearance from the children from the Music Academy’s SING! program. Sun., Dec. 14, 3pm. Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. $10-$30. Call (805) 965-6577. sbchoral.org/concert/an-american-holiday
S.B. Master Chorale & Gainey Vineyards Present Gloria! A Joyous Song We Sing
Enjoy traditional Christmas carols performed by the S.B. Master Chorale, featuring Dr. David Lozano Torres, conductor, and Heather Levin-White, collaborative pianist. Sip wine (for purchase) with complimentary cookies and ornaments for the kids. Sun., Dec. 14, 3-5:30pm. Gainey Estate Vineyard, 3950 E. Highway 246, Santa Ynez. Ages 18 and under: free; GA: $35. Call (805) 688-0558. gaineyvineyard.com/events
Treble Clef Chorus Concert Home For The Holidays
Listen to holiday favorites like “Winter Wonderland,” “Joy to the World/Hallelujah Chorus Mash-Up,” and more to get you in the holiday spirit. Sun., Dec. 14, 3pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Donations accepted. santabarbaratrebleclef.wordpress.com/current-season
S.B. Master Chorale Presents: The Light So Shines
This theatrical concert experience will provide inspiring works and beloved carols such as “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” and more brought to life by actors, soloists, and chamber orchestra led by David Torres. Fri., Dec. 12, 7pm. The Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Children: $30-$60. Email sbmasterchorale@gmail.com. sbmasterchorale.org
The 43rd Annual Messiah Sing-Along
See this performance of Handel’s Messiah with a full orchestra, soloists, and the audience as the choir (bring your own score, available at Chaucer’s Books). All proceeds will benefit Unity Shoppe. Tue., Dec. 16, 7:30pm. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. $10. tinyurl.com/Messiah-Sing2025
Dos Pueblos Vocal Music Department Presents: Winter Concert
Listen to holiday favorites from the Mixed Chorus, A Cappella Choir, Jazz Choir, and Men’s Chorus, as well as the Goleta Valley Jr. High Choir and select soloists. Thu., Dec. 18, 7-9pm, Elings Performing Arts Center, 7266 Alameda Avenue, Goleta. Free-$10. dpjazzchoir.com/events
The Christmas Revels: A Winter Solstice Celebration: The Celestial Fools ~ A Magical Winter’s Tale
Mystical visitors from the East — the Sun, Moon, and Stars — visit a mythical village somewhere in Europe, bringing vibrant color, music, and story along with a glimpse of life and a worldview unimagined by these simple folks. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 20-21. 2:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. GA: $20-$61; patron: $81. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org/whats-on
State Street Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker
This annual holiday favorite about Clara and the toy nutcracker that comes to life will feature an international cast of professional dancers along with 100 young dancers from the State Street Academy accompanied by the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra. Fri., Dec. 19, 6pm; Sat., Dec. 20, 2 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 21, 2pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $30-$135. Call (805) 899-2222. ticketing.granadasb.org/events
A Very Merry Sinatra Christmas
Take in a night of Sinatra’s greatest holiday hits such as “Let It Snow,” “The Christmas Song,” and more produced by Concerts Under the Stars. Enjoy a full bar and light bites for purchase during the show. Family friendly. Reservations are recommended. Sat., Dec. 20, 7pm. Grand Ballroom, Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E Cabrillo Blvd. $30-$65. tinyurl.com/Sinatra-Christmas
An Irish Christmas
Enjoy holiday carols and a spectacular high-energy display of Irish dancing featuring award-winning dancers from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, and Celtic Wings. Mon., Dec. 22, 7:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $42-$82. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org
Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas
Join Jim and friends for an unforgettable concert experience of laughter, heartwarming stories, and a blend of holiday classics and Brickman’s biggest hits such as “The Gift,” “Love of My Life,” and more. Sat., Dec. 27, 8pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $47-$72. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org
Markets and Shopping
The Yes Store Shop year-round for handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts such as custom jewelry, fused and blown glass, ceramics, woodworking pieces, leather goods, and more. Thu.-Fri., Mon.-Wed.: 11am-6pm; Sat.: 10:30am-6pm; Sun.: 10:30am-5pm. 1015 State St. Free. Call (805) 966-9777. theyesstore.com
A Crimson Holiday S.B.’s uptown artisan gift gallery will offer items from more area artists and designers. Visit the website for hours. Goes through December 31. La Cumbre Plaza (across from J.Jill), 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 570-1987. tinyurl.com/Crimson-Hours
Community Environmental Council (CEC) and Beachside Babes Market Present: A Green Holiday Market Sip on cocoa as you shop for eco-friendly gifts of ceramics, jewelry, paper goods, and vintage finds. There will be creative crafting, community cheer, and more. Thu., Dec. 4, 4-8pm. CEC’s Environmental Hub, 1219 State St. Free. Email media@cecmail.org. tinyurl.com/CEC-Market
Seventh Annual Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale Shop for decorations, crafts, collectables, jewelry, hand-knitted apparel, cards, and home-baked sweet treats. Enter a raffle with proceeds going toward the Elks charities. Fri., Dec. 5, 10am-5:30pm-Sat., Dec. 6, 10am-4pm. Elks Lodge #613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. Free. tinyurl.com/Elks-Bazaar2025
SBCC Extended Learning 2025 Arts & Crafts Fair Shop beautiful, handcrafted, one-of-a-kind artworks such as ceramics, jewelry, cards, glass, and more from more than 50 area students. Lunch will be available for purchase. Sat., Dec., 6, 10am-2pm. Wake Campus SBCC, 300 N. Turnpike Rd. Free. Call (805) 683-8205. tinyurl.com/SBCC-Fair2025
Carpinteria Arts & Craft Faire Shop from area artists presenting artwork in mediums such as woodworking, basketry, painting, sculpture, fiber arts, pottery, jewelry, and more. Sat., Dec. 6, 10am-4pm. Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. Call (805) 684-7789. carpinteriaartscenter.org/marketplace
HOMESPUN Market This curated market will focus on 50+ area artisans whose works include jewelry, ceramics, organic skincare, leatherwork, art, woodwork, vintage items, and more. Sat., Dec. 6, 10am-4pm. S.B. Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St. Free. Email hello@sbcaw.org. sbcaw.org/upcoming
Alternative Christmas Market Trinity parishioners and friends have an opportunity to “justice shop” and support a wide variety of local and international charitable organizations. Sun., Dec. 7, 8:45am-noon. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents
Gem Faire Browse fine jewelry, precious and semi-precious gemstones, beads, crystals, gold and silver, and more. Jewelry repair and ring sizing available while you shop. Fri., Dec. 12, noon-6pm; Sat., Dec. 13, 10am-6pm; Sun., Dec. 14, 10am-5pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Weekend Pass: $7. Call (503) 252-8300. tinyurl.com/GemFaire-2025
Solvang Julefest Makers Market This market will feature local artisans, crafters, and food vendors offering one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, seasonal treats, and more — all beneath the twinkling lights of an open-air Christmas market. Wed., Dec. 10 and 17, 3-7pm. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest
Shelter Social Club Presents Deck the Halls Holiday Market Shop goods from talented creatives and enjoy food for purchase, music, and more. Fri., Dec. 12, 6-9pm; Sat., Dec. 13, 10am-6pm. Ojai Rancho Inn, 615 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai. Free. tinyurl.com/OjaiDeckTheHalls
Curated Collective S.B. and Mosaic Locale Holiday Night
Market Shop handmade gifts, art, jewelry, clothing, home goods, vintage finds, and more from area creatives in the perfect holiday vibe. Fri.,Dec. 12, 5-8:30pm. Mosaic Locale Courtyard, 1129 State St. Free. Email hello@curatedcollectivesb.com. curatedcollectivesb.com/events-1
Sunstone Winery Holiday Market This two-day, European-inspired market will offer area artisan and gift vendors, festive food and beverage offerings, Santa Claus visits, seasonal music, and more. Sat., Dec. 13-Sun., Dec 14. 11am-5pm. Sunstone Winery, 125 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. Free. Call (805) 688-9463. tinyurl.com/Sunstone-Market2025
Rancho Santa Ynez Estates Holiday Craft Fair Enjoy refreshments as you shop for handcrafted treasures and treats such as solar lanterns, stuffed toys, jewelry, beanies, gnomes, tamales, pies, and more. Sat., Dec. 13. 10am-3pm. Rancho Santa Ynez Estates, 1400 Fjord Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 688 6818. independent.com/events/holiday-craft-faire
Paseo Nuevo Mistletoe Mall Shop for unique and locally crafted items that highlight small S.B. businesses. Sponsored by the Muse Markets and The Maker’s Hive Market. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 13-14, 20-22. Noon-5pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. tinyurl.com/MistletoeMall-2025
Vanae Rivera Presents: CAW Art Holiday Pop With food from Rascal’s for purchase, coffee by Café Ortega and music by DJ Bennett as you shop for arts, prints, jewelry, and more from more than 35 creators and collectors! Sat., Dec. 13, 11am-5pm. S.B. Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St. Free. Email cawholidaypop@gmail.com. sbcaw.org/upcoming
GoodLandGoodShopping Go to GoodLandGoodShopping.com for an interactive tool with more than 1,000 businesses listed to help you shop, dine, and spend locally during the holiday season and beyond. Email PIO@cityofgoleta.org. tinyurl.com/Goodland-Shopping
American Indian Health & Services Indigenous Market This cultural arts fair will showcase area native artists with traditional native dancers. Sat., Dec. 6, 11am-3pm. American Indian Health & Services, 3227 State St. Free. Call (805) 879-5605. tinyurl.com/Indigenous-Market
Moonlight Market Presents Holiday Market Sip and shop for unique gifts from vendors and enjoy craft bites in an open-air European-inspired market with Sam Blasucci of Mapache to spin the vinyl. Roundtrip S.B. to winery shuttle available for $25. Sat., Dec. 6, 11am-5pm. Free. moonlight-market.com/tickets
Purnell Holiday Trunk Show Check out the new waxed canvas bag collection, take advantage of a 30 percent discount on apparel and accessories. Enjoy light refreshments, a treasure chest dig with free items, and giveaways. Wed., Dec. 10, 5-7pm. Purnell Office, 101 E. Victoria St. (enter through Suite A). tinyurl.com/Purnell-TrunkShow
Rancho Santa Ynez Holiday Craft Faire Stop by to mingle and shop solar lanterns, stuffed toys, jewelry, beanies, gnomes, tamales, pies, and more and enjoy complimentary refreshments. Sat., Dec. 13, 10am-3pm. Rancho Santa Ynez Clubhouse, 1400 Fjord Dr., Solvang. Free. tinyurl.com/Craft-Faire
Secret Garden Inn Open House Owner and innkeeper Dominique Hannaux will open the Inn and show you her European art and antiques. Refreshments will be served. Sat., Dec. 13-Sun., Dec., 14, Noon-4pm. Secret Garden Inn, 1908 Bath St. Free. Email garden@secretgarden.com. tinyurl.com/OpenHouse-SecretGarden
Adult Holiday Fun
Winter Solstice: A Dusk Bar Holiday Pop-Up
Sip warming winter cocktails and cozy up with your crew by candlelight. Thu., Dec. 4-Mon, Dec. 29. Dusk Bar, 3pm. 524 State St. Free. tinyurl.com/Holiday-DuskBar
Miracle at the Funk Zone Make your reservation to experience over-the-top holiday decor, displays, and festive cocktails in a kooky Christmas collectable cocktail vessel, with a portion of the reservation fee to go toward the Wilderness Youth Project. Thu., Dec. 4 through Jan. 4, 2026. Family-friendly hours are Fri.-Sun.: 2-5pm; Mon.-Thu.: 3-5pm. Daily 21+: 5pm-11pm. Pearl Social, 131 Anacapa St., Ste. B. Reservations: $10. Ages 21+. Call (805) 284-0380. pearlsocialsb.com
Old Mission S.B. Holiday Sip & Stroll Savor the beer, wine, and an array of tasty bites and buy some unique gifts from exceptional artists. Fri., Dec. 5, 5:30-7:30pm. Old Mission S.B., 2201 Laguna St. $50. Ages 21+. Call (805) 682-4149. santabarbaramission.org/sip-stroll
Twenty-Four Blackbirds and WineCult Winter Pairing Party There will be music, wines by the glass (and non-alcoholic options available) for purchase paid with winter inspired truffles, dessert, and self-guided chocolate factory tours! Please RSVP. Fri., Dec. 5, 5-7pm, Twenty-Four Blackbirds, 428 E. Haley St. Free. Call (805) 335-9427. tinyurl.com/Winter-Pairing
AWC S.B. Holiday Party 2025 The Association for Women in Communications (AWC) S.B. invites women communicators to share stories, network, and celebrate the successes of the past year and the Member of the Year. Wed., Dec. 10, 5:30-8pm. Villa Wine Bar, 618 Anacapa St., #1867. $65-$75. Email news@awcsb.org.
awcsb.org/chapter_events
UCSB Affiliates Holiday Social Come mingle with fellow community members and hear directly from the UCSB Affiliates Board on creating a pathway for community members to learn more about UCSB and participate in campus activities. RSVP online. Wed., Dec 10, 5:30-7:30pm. The Goleta Spot, 521 Firestone Rd., Goleta. Free.
tinyurl.com/UCSB-Affiliates
Downtown S.B. Improvement Association (DSBIA) Rooftop Holiday Party Enjoy the rooftop, live music from 805 Blues Collective, and festive food and drink as you take the opportunity to connect with key community leaders, downtown business owners, and affiliates in a relaxed, celebratory atmosphere. Complimentary bites and two drink tickets are included. Thu., Dec 11, 4-7pm. DSBIA Office, 419 State St. $20. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-2098. tinyurl.com/DSBIA-Holiday
SOhO’s 18th Annual Holiday Sweater Party Enter the ugly sweater contest and spend the evening jamming to False Puppet, The Last Decade, Green Flag Summer, and DJ Darla Bea! Proceeds will benefit the Unity Shoppe. Fri., Dec. 12, 7pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $25-$30. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com
Rock 12 Days of Christmas Come in a Christmas or holiday outfit, ugly sweater, or a festive hat to receive a free shot glass. Enjoy Christmas cocktails and tunes, tasty bites, and more. Fri.-Sun., Dec. 12-14, 19-21, 26-28, 5-8pm. Rock 12 Distillery, 6605 CA-246, Lompoc. $15. Ages 21+. Call (805) 246-6026. tinyurl.com/Rock-12-Days
The New Year
New Year’s Eve at The Set – Hilton S.B. Beachfront
Indulge in holiday entrées such as roasted prime rib, crispy chili salmon, or seared chicken breast with salads, sides, and desserts. Reservations are required. Wed., Dec. 31, 3-10pm. Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Prices vary. tinyurl.com/Holidays-Hilton
New Year’s Eve Comedy Show: Craig Shoemaker
Bring in the new year laughing. Join for an unforgettable night of comedy, laughs, and great vibes from Craig Shoemaker, best known for his engaging and relatable standup. Wed., Dec. 31, 7-9:15pm. Speakeasy Comedy Shows, 409 State St. $30. Email Luis@thinktti.com. tinyurl.com/Craig-Shoemaker
New Year’s Eve with The Symphony: A Broadway & Hollywood Celebration
Join the S.B. Symphony and guest conductor Stuart Malina for a glass of bubbles and a sparkling night of Broadway showstoppers, Hollywood hits, and all-American orchestral flair with favorites from Richard Rodgers, Duke Ellington, Leonard Bernstein, and John Williams. Wed., Dec. 31, 8:30-10pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $71-$270. Call (805) 899-2222. ticketing.granadasb.org/events
Psychedelic New Year’s Eve Bash with The Doublewide Kings
The Kings will bring two sets of their blend of original music and cover tunes creating a roots-rock, Americana, country-blues, and ’70s FM radio vibe. Wed., Dec. 31. Dinner wave seating: 7pm; Dinner set: 7:45pm; dance set, 10pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., Ste. 205. GA: $60; dinner reservation with show: $180. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com/events
