‘Tis the Season 2024

Solvang Voted Second Best Christmas Town in America, an Annual Living Nativity Still Strong After 34 Years, and the Complete Guide to Holiday Happenings

by Indy Staff | December 5, 2024

I have never needed holiday cheer more than now. I want to smell the pines as I pick out a tree, hear beautiful music and voices, see dancers twirling on their toes, shop for unique gifts, enjoy community and revelry at parades and winter fairs, create a seasonal craft, be lit by twinkle lights, savor an adult beverage with friends, and maybe take a picture with Santa. Let the Santa Barbara Independent’s guide to all things meaningful and festive help you plan the perfect way to spend the season. In addition to the holiday event listings, Shannon Brooks will illuminate Solvang’s Julefest celebration and how Solvang was voted one of the most Christmassy towns in the nation, as well as Madeline Slogoff’s piece on the cherished tradition of First United Methodist Church’s annual Living Nativity, now in its 34th year.

Join me in finding the cozy and spending time with those you appreciate, like, and love as well as those who share our beautiful community.

Cheers!

—Terry Ortega

Julefest Shares Danish Traditions from Now Until January

Holiday Tradition Features Nativity Scenes and Complimentary Delicacies

Santa Barbara’s Annual Guide to Holiday Happenings