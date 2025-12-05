Letters Gifts By Walter Sumner, S.B. Fri Dec 05, 2025 | 5:26pm Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Add independent.com on Google Add the SB Independent as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google. The intro to the Holiday Gift Guide was extremely well written. Concise and meaningful. Thanks! Sat Dec 06, 2025 | 04:02am https://www.independent.com/2025/12/05/gifts/