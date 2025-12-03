2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Spread Holiday Cheer

and Shop Local

By Tiana Moloney | December 4, 2025

It may come as no surprise that humans have been exchanging gifts for thousands of years. And while the motivations vary across cultures and eras — from strengthening social bonds to fulfilling obligations — the act itself has long served as a meaningful expression of connection and care.

What might seem like a simple obligation today is, at its core, a pillar of our relationships. In the French sociologist Marcel Mauss’s 1925 essay The Gift, he argues that “friendship lasts longer, if there is a chance of its being a success, in which friends both give and receive gifts.” He acknowledges that gift-giving is not merely the exchange of things, saying that “to give something is to give a part of oneself.”

It’s easy to get wrapped up in the routine of gift-giving and start to see it as an obligation rather than a meaningful exchange. Maybe we’ve gone a little deep for a holiday Gift Guide, but it’s worth taking a moment to think about the “why” behind our shopping this holiday season.

So, with Mauss’s words in mind, browse the following pages of this guide, which feature a selection of businesses and gifts from throughout Santa Barbara County, perfect for every type of person in your life — from the one who could use some relaxation to the one who seems to always be on the move.

Choose wisely and make sure you put some intention into your gift-giving this holiday season, because there’s truly no better feeling than nailing the perfect gift.

Santa Barbara Gift Baskets | Credit: Courtesy

For the Host (or Hostess)



Head on over to Godmothers in Summerland for the perfect little something special from Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever (asever.com). Choose from a selection of carefully crafted items, including fruit spreads, herbal teas, and candles.

Pair one of these treats with an all-season bouquet from Riley’s Flowers (rileysflowers.com). You can never go wrong with bringing your host the gift of Oat Bakery’s (oatbakery.com) olive-rosemary focaccia.

If the person you’re shopping for loves to cook, consider a bottle of extra-virgin olive oil from Santa Barbara Company (santabarbaracompany.com), milled in the Santa Ynez Valley. Another winner? Santa Barbara Hives’ (santabarbarahives.com) raw honey, available in flavors such as sage, chaparral, wildflower, and avocado blossom — and if you’re looking for a little extra kick, try their spicy honey.

Still unsure what to get? In that case, grab the Classic Santa Barbara Basket from Santa Barbara Gift Baskets (santabarbaragiftbaskets.com). Or even stop by the Santa Barbara Farmers’ Market (sbfarmersmarket.org) and pick up some fresh produce while also supporting a variety of small businesses.

Tina’s Market | Credit: Courtesy

For a one-stop shop with a little bit of everything, stop by Tina’s Provisions in Carpinteria’s Linden Square in the same space as Tina’s Pizza (tinaspizzasb.com). It’s the perfect spot to build your own gift basket, with tinned fish, specialty pasta, wines, olive oils, and more.

For the Friend in Need of Some R&R

Hotel Californian’s Majorelle Lounge | Credit: Courtesy



For the friend who could use a little extra healing, gift them a treatment at Palma Colectiva (palmacolectiva.com), where mind, body, and spirit come together through Reiki and sound healing. Choose from a selection of massages and facials that incorporate these elements — or go in a different direction and treat them to an astrology or tarot reading.

And for the one who rarely gets their full eight hours, give them the gift of rest from Mattress Mike. Best known for their wide selection of mattresses, Mattress Mike (mattressmikesb.com) also carries a range of pillows designed to help anyone get a better night’s sleep.

Skin Deep Gift Certificates | Credit: Courtesy

You may have a friend who just needs a quick getaway without going far from home. Enter the gift of a staycation. For the outdoorsy type, give them a gift certificate to El Capitan Canyon (elcapitancanyon.com) for any amount you choose. For the couple that could use a night away, consider a gift certificate for a stay at the boutique hotel Simpson House Inn (simpsonhouseinn.com).

For the person in your life who could use a little pampering, Skin Deep’s (skindeepsalon.com) extensive selection of spa essentials is a foolproof choice. Their bath salts elevate any soak, while their diffusers and candles help create a full at-home spa experience.

For the crystal-loving friend, head over to Hotel Californian’s (hotelcalifornian.com) Majorelle Spa for their Aroma Design Bar, where you can create an aromatherapy blend complete with essential oils and gemstones.

Few experiences top a spa day at Float Luxury Spa (floatluxuryspa.com). For friends with sore muscles, a CBD massage using hemp-derived CBD oil is a thoughtful and relaxing gift.

Float Luxury Spa | Credit: Courtesy

For the Memory Maker

Santa Barbara Bowl | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom



If you’re shopping for someone who values memories over things, you’re in the right place. When it comes to experiences, there’s a perfect gift out there for every person in your life. For the music lover, you can’t go wrong with concert tickets — especially at the iconic Santa Barbara Bowl (sbbowl.com).

For the film buff in your life, tickets to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (sbiff.org) are a must. If your giftee is a history enthusiast, consider a membership to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History (sbnature.org). If your gift recipient loves all things green and growing, a membership to Ganna Walska Lotusland (lotusland.org) is the perfect present. And for families, a MOXI (moxi.org) membership is a gift that keeps on giving — fun, creative, and ideal for curious kids.

Santa Barbara Zoo Lights | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara International Orchid Show | Credit: Courtesy







On the topic of kid-friendly experiences, give the gift of ZooLights at the Santa Barbara Zoo (sbzoo.org). This experience features thousands of glowing, hand-crafted silk lanterns lit by more than 50,000 LED lights.

For the creatively inclined, consider gifting them beginner knitting classes with The Knit Shop (theknitshopsbca.com).

For those who love exploring Santa Barbara’s vibrant culinary scene, a membership to Epicurean Santa Barbara (epicureansb.com) offers exclusive chef dinners and tastings.

Treat that flower lover in your life with tickets to the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show (sborchidshow.com), taking place March 20-22, 2026.

For the Wanderer

Jaunt Journals | Credit: Courtesy

Ivy Cove | Credit: Courtesy



For the traveler in your life, consider a Jaunt Journal (jauntjournals.com), a curated, woman-owned travel guidebook that offers insider insights from locals who love each destination. Inside, readers will discover the best spots to wine, dine, and explore, all beautifully accompanied by original film photography. You can pick up their Santa Barbara and Ojai guidebooks in stores throughout the county, such as Chaucer’s Books and Godmothers in Summerland, or order directly from their online store.

Of course, no traveler can explore without something to carry their essentials. For the stylish adventurer, consider one of Ivy Cove’s (ivycove.com) leather travel bags. Or their fashion-forward yet practical Nomad Backpack. Founded by Montecitan Ivy Moliver, Ivy Cove offers a selection of high-quality leather that won’t break the bank.

And for the wanderer seeking real-world adventure, give the gift of Santa Barbara Adventure Company (sbadventureco.com), which offers adventures along the California Coastline, including the Channel Islands. There’s something for everyone: from wine-country bike tours to surf lessons to kayaking.

Santa Barbara Adventure Company | Credit: Courtesy

For the Caffeine Friend



We all have that one friend you know better than to disturb before their morning cup of coffee — the person whose day doesn’t truly begin until that first sip. For them, give the gift of a Dune Coffee (dunecoffee.com) subscription, ensuring they never run out of their favorite beans, and pair it with a classic Dune mug for their daily ritual.

If you’re searching for a more unique roast, grab a bag from Old Town Coffee & Roasters (oldtowncoffee.com), known for their small-batch, artisan blends that highlight the nuances of each bean.



And if your caffeine-loving friend prefers leaves to beans, pick up a bag of Wild & Tea’s (wildandtea.com) English Breakfast Black Tea — a cozy, aromatic option perfect for slow mornings or late-night unwinding. And if they don’t already own one, make sure to pair their tea with one of Wild & Tea’s infusers.

For the Sip Savvy

Pali Wine Co. | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Cider Co. | Credit: Courtesy



For additive-free, sustainable wines, grab a bottle (or two) from Lumen Wine Co. (lumenwines.com). Try the Grenache Portico Hills 2020, with notes of spice, crunchy red fruit, and a hint of molasses. For a wide selection of wines from around the world, head over to Meritage Wines (santabarbara.meritagewinemarket.com) in the Funk Zone.

For a non-wine option, try Cutler’s Artisan Spirits (cutlersartisan.com), which are handcrafted and distilled in Santa Barbara. Or, for the cider drinker, pick them up a growler of cider from Santa Barbara’s Cider Company (sbcider.com). With notes of brown sugar and classic pie spices, their Apple Pie cider tastes just like apple pie, minus the extra sweetness — perfect for holiday sipping.

For a standout holiday gift, try the 2021 Pali Vineyard Blanc de Blancs from Pali Wine Co. (paliwineco.com). Made solely from chardonnay grown on the estate in the Sta. Rita Hills, this sparkling wine offers a beautifully memorable pour.

For the Sweet Tooth

Marley Confections | Credit: Courtesy

Kin Bakeshop | Credit: Courtesy



Maybe you’re shopping for someone with a strong sweet tooth. Look no further than Marley Confections (marleyconfections.com) in Montecito, which transforms the everyday box of chocolates into an artful indulgence. Alongside the classics, they offer unique flavors such as Mexican Chocolate Caramel, with cinnamon and ancho chili, sure to spark your taste buds.

If you want a unique sweet treat, pick up a box of Kin Bakeshop’s (199 S. Turnpike Rd., Ste. 103) specialty mochi donuts, which rotate flavors weekly. Past flavors have included unique options such as apple cider, banana milk, and matcha Oreo.

And for those who appreciate authentic pastries, head over to Cristino’s Bakery (cristinosbakery.com) in Goleta. Pick up an assortment of Mexican sweet breads, including their beloved chocolate and vanilla conchas — the classic shell-shaped treats that are as beautiful as they are delicious.

For the Health Nut

Local Harvest Delivery | Credit: Courtesy



If you’re searching for the perfect gift for the health nut in your life, start with a gift card to Organic Oren (organicoren.com). Their 100 percent organic, chef-prepared meals, available for pickup every Monday at The Post in Montecito, feature a weekly menu that’s dairy-free, gluten-free, and seed-oil-free.

And for the friend who, for reasons unknown to most of us, genuinely enjoys a juice cleanse, you can’t go wrong with a cleanse from Juice Ranch Santa Barbara (juiceranch.com).

Ivan Bars | Credit: Courtesy

For a fresh, farm-to-door option, give your wellness-obsessed friend the “Online Farmers’ Market Experience” from Local Harvest Delivery (localharvestdelivery.com), where a box of fresh produce is delivered right to your door every Saturday.

If your health-conscious friend treats protein bars like a food group, gift them a pack of Ivan Bars (ivan.bar), a Santa Barbara–based business. You can find individual bars — in flavors such as chocolate, cherry, and peanut butter — at just about every coffee shop around town, or you can order full packs online. Packed with 10 grams of natural protein from almonds, chia seeds, and hemp seeds and sweetened with agave, they’re a healthy way to stay satisfied.

Santa Barbara Trapeze Company | Credit: Courtesy

Olada | Credit: Courtesy







For the Fitness Guru



If you’re shopping for the more adventurous fitness guru, give them a day pass or membership to the Santa Barbara Rock Gym (sbrockgym.com), perfect for anyone who craves a challenge. And for the friend who’s up for absolutely anything, gift them a soaring trapeze experience with the Santa Barbara Trapeze Company (sbtrapeze.com).

For the person in your life who always seems to be heading to a workout class, why not gift them precisely what they love most — more movement. For the Pilates-obsessed, gift them a class at Olada (oladalife.com), tucked into Carpinteria’s Linden Square, where slow, controlled strength training meets a serene studio atmosphere.

For the Home Curator

Miri Mara Ceramics | Credit: Courtesy



Santa Barbara has no shortage of home décor shops, each with its own distinct personality. For eccentric antique finds, start at the family owned and operated The Vintage Fox (thevintagefoxsb.com) in downtown Santa Barbara. Here you’ll find a unique assortment of antique decor and collectables you truly won’t find anywhere else. Another great option for vintage decor is Summerland Antique Collective (summerlandantiquecollective.com), where you’ll find just about everything, from larger furniture pieces to small knickknacks.

MĀCHER | Credit: Courtesy

For kitchen and tableware essentials, stop by MĀCHER (machershop.com), now with locations in Goleta, Carpinteria, and Santa Ynez. In addition to home goods, MĀCHER also offers bath and body products, plus a curated selection of kids’ clothing and toys. For more home items and small gifts for the home curator, head over to Diani (dianiboutique.com), across from The Arlington Theatre, and pick up a set of their stonewashed linen napkins.

To round out your search with handcrafted, heirloom-quality pieces, Miri Mara Ceramics (mirimara.com) in Carpinteria offers a stunning selection of handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces that make the perfect gift for any home curator, from sculptural vases and bowls to functional cups, lamps, and pendants.

Every home needs at least one plant, and there’s no better place to pick one up then the woman-owned Idyll Mercantile (idyllmercantile.com) in downtown Santa Barbara — a shop full of tropical indoor plants and a carefully curated collection of arts and gifts made by women.

For the Trendsetter



Shopping for clothes can be tricky, but if you have a good eye for style and a sense of what someone likes, clothing can make for a thoughtful gift. For the man in your life who’s picky about fit and hard to shop for, stop by Ace Rivington (acerivington.com) for quality denim, T-shirts, and flannels.

Anna Janelle Jewelry | Credit: Amber Dolyak Photography

If you’re shopping for clothes, then you must stop by The Shopkeepers (shopkeeperssb.com) in the Funk Zone for a beautiful selection of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories across different brands, including Waxing Poetic Jewelry. While you’re in the Funk Zone, check out Tendrel (shoptendrel.com) for elevated men’s basics — and don’t miss their music gear.

If you’re shopping for the woman in your life who lives in jeans, swing by Loveworn (shoploveworn.com) for vintage Levi’s, graphic tees, and custom cashmere sweaters. For timeless, high-quality jewelry, stop by Anna Janelle Jewelry (annajanellejewelry.com) at its new location on State Street. Here you’ll find a selection of rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. If you want to gift something extra special, book a permanent jewelry appointment with Anna and get matching bracelets with your best friend — a keepsake that lasts far beyond the holidays.

To bring it all together, you’ll need the perfect bag to present your thoughtfully chosen gifts. Stop into Ink Paper Crafts (inkpapercrafts.com) and choose from their selection of artistic gift bags. It’s the final finish that makes your gift not just something to open, but something to remember.

The Shopkeepers | Credit: Courtesy