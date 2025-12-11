Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – December 11, 2025

The holiday season can be dangerous for people on the roads. In December 2023 alone, 1,038 people were killed in the U.S. in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Santa Barbara Police Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.

From December 12 through New Year’s Day, the Santa Barbara Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The high-visibility enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others at risk.

“We want to make sure everyone gets home safely so that they can celebrate the holiday season with their families and loved ones,” DUI Enforcement Officer C. Garcia said. “Not only is driving impaired illegal, but it is also dangerous and never acceptable. We are asking everyone to do their part to keep themselves and everyone on the roads safe.”

The Santa Barbara Police Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or plan ahead by designating a sober driver, using public transit or calling a taxi or rideshare service if you intend to drink.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other drugs may also cause impairment. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. If you see someone who appears to be driving while impaired, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.