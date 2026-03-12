After more than a month of waiting, the cause of death for the founders of Frinj Coffee was determined this week to be from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Jay and Kristen Ruskey, who were well-known in the farming and culinary communities for pioneering California-grown coffee trees, died in their sleep on Sunday, February 8, at a friends’ home in Cambria. They left behind three teenage children — two in high school, one in college — as well as a company that had just won special acclaim in an international coffee auction.

The deaths were never considered suspicious, though they were certainly mysterious. Rampant speculation over how they died together ensued as the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department finalized the toxicology report.

The results were released to the family on Wednesday, March 11, and the family’s representative called the Independent to deliver the news. A more thorough report is expected to be delivered in another week.

“It is with profound and shattered hearts that we share the news of the tragic passing of our beloved Jay and Kristen Ruskey,” said the family in a statement. “They were the pillars of our family, known not only for their devotion to one another but for their unwavering love for their children. To those who knew them, they were the first to offer a helping hand to others. Their loss leaves a void that can never be filled, but their legacy lives on through their children, who were their greatest pride and joy.”

Despite the tragedy, Frinj Coffee will continue. “It was quite a gut punch to all of us,” said Frinj cofounder Andy Mullins, who has assumed the CEO role. “Losing your founder, especially someone like Jay, creates shockwaves not only inside the company but in the market in general.”

Nonetheless, the Frinj management moved very quickly to protect the company’s future. “Over the last three weeks, we’ve focused as a team on how we can stabilize the company but also communicate as much as we can to all the networks of supporters and fans,” said Mullins, noting that everything was going very well in 2025, with 65,000 pounds of coffee picked. “We had our best harvest last year and are now busily processing the results.”

The family’s statement continued: “We are deeply moved by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Your kindness provides a small measure of comfort as we navigate this dark chapter.

“At this time, our primary focus is the well-being and protection of the Ruskey children. We are sure you can understand the delicate nature of their grief. We respectfully and urgently ask for privacy from the media and the public to allow the children, the parents of Jay and Kristin, and the extended family the space to mourn and process this devastating loss in peace.

“In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the ongoing GoFundMe campaign established to support the children’s future.”