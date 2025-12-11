Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Classic Collision | Credit: Courtesy

Larry’s 8 Day Auto Parts | Credit: Courtesy

The Edge Salon & Barbershop | Credit: Courtesy

Goleta Bakery | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, December 10, 2025 – Drumroll please…the City of Goleta is excited to announce the winners of our Third Annual Window Decorating Contest! A big thank you to the businesses and community volunteers who helped make the Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade route this past Saturday, December 6, 2025, merry and bright.

It was a tough decision again this year, but the panel of three judges selected the following winners:

Best Overall Window – Classic Collision

– Classic Collision Most Creative Theme – Larry’s 8 Day Auto Parts

– Larry’s 8 Day Auto Parts Most Festive Display – The Edge Salon & Barbershop

– The Edge Salon & Barbershop Honorable Mention – Goleta Bakery

– Goleta Bakery People’s Choice Award – Classic Collision

Community members voted for the People’s Choice Award by viewing photos of the participating businesses on the City’s social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram and X) or through an online photo album and letting the City know their top choice by leaving a comment or sending an email.

Thank you to Fuel Depot for providing prizes for the winners.

A big shout out to three amazing community volunteers — Peichi Waite, Matt Martins, and Arielle Goodson — for leading the effort to paint and decorate a vacant Old Town window storefront ahead of the holiday parade.

See for yourself photos of the participating businesses online here. Or you can head over to Hollister Avenue in Old Town from Orange to Kinman and check them out for yourself. The displays will be up throughout the rest of the holiday season.

Happy holidays!