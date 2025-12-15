Don’t we have enough ill people locally?

Norovirus is expanding with new versions. It is immune to hand sanitizer and has a long shelf life even after people with it feel fine.

Does the city believe that it is smart to unload a ship’s norovirus patients into our city streets on Thursday?

People who know that they have it, people that believe that they are over it, and people that don’t know that they have it will spread it to our locals.

This is not smart governing! This is aiding the spread of the virus locally!

Not one passenger should be allowed on shore!