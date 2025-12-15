Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – On Tuesday evening, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Holiday Décor Contest Committee took on the delightful yet challenging task of judging 27 businesses in this year’s highly anticipated Holiday Décor Contest. With dazzling displays featuring holiday presents, inflatable animals, wreaths, festive lights, and more, the participants fully captured the holiday spirit, making the selection of winners a very difficult decision.

After much deliberation, the committee is thrilled to announce the top 3 winners of the 2025 contest:

1st Place was awarded to Ace Rivington (1100 State St).

2nd Place was awarded to 33 Jewels (814 State St).

3rd Place was awarded to Baja Sharkeez (525 State St).

Honorable Mentions: SB Nail Bar (632 State St), Coast 2 Coast Collection (1114 State St) and The James Joyce (513 State St).



This year’s participants turned their storefronts and interiors into enchanting holiday scenes, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere for both shoppers and visitors. The creative décor filled the downtown area with joy and reflected the commitment of local businesses to making the holiday season especially meaningful for the community.



Additional holiday events hosted by the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association:

Downtown Holiday Sing-Along with the Prime Time Band

Friday, December 12, 6-8PM

Front steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (1130 State St.)

Santa Barbara Holiday Brass Concert

Saturday, December 13, 12-2PM

Storke Placita (700 block of State St., between Blenders in the Grass and Supercuts)

Downtown Santa Barbara serves as the champion and advocate for the stakeholders of historic Downtown Santa Barbara, California, with more than 1,700 members. It also manages the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement Districts (BID’s), working to create a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information about our programs, events, and a directory of downtown businesses visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.