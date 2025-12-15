We are living in dangerous, unsettling times. One issue that is front and center is anti-Semitism and a hatred toward the country of Israel. Sadly, this hatred is on the rise and is spreading world-wide. We see it on college campuses, on the internet, and in countries throughout the world.

Recently, there was a argeted attack against Jews at Sydney, Australia, during a Hanukkah celebration. At least 11 people were killed. This attack was senseless and outrageous.

Going forward, it is time for the world to condemn anti-Semitism and the hatred toward Israel. The Jewish people and the country of Israel have a God-given right to live and be free and safe. I for one, support Israel and the Jewish people.