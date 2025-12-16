Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., December 16, 2025- — The City of Carpinteria is proud to announce that its Administrative Services Department has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. This national recognition highlights the City’s ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and high-quality financial management.



“This award reflects the commitment of the entire City organization to maintaining the public’s trust through careful stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” said City Manager Michael Ramirez. “Our Administrative Services Department sets a high standard for accuracy and transparency, and this recognition underscores the importance of collaboration across all departments to achieve that excellence.”



“I am incredibly proud of our team for their dedication to producing financial reports that are both thorough and accessible,” said Administrative Services Director Licette Maldonado. “Clear reporting helps the public understand exactly how their resources are being managed, and this award reflects of our ongoing effort to make financial information transparent and meaningful for our community.”



The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (COA) is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting. It recognizes agencies that go above and beyond in producing clear, thorough, and accessible financial reports. Reports submitted for consideration are evaluated by an independent panel, which ensures they meet stringent standards, including full disclosure, accuracy, and adherence to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and applicable legal requirements.



To qualify, local governments must submit their annual report within six months of fiscal year-end, and the evaluation process takes an additional four to six months.



Learn more about the COA award at http://www.gfoa.org/coa-award. Carpinteria’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report is available on the City’s website here.



Join us in congratulating Carpinteria’s Administrative Services Department for this well-earned achievement and their continued dedication to responsible financial stewardship. For more information about the City of Carpinteria Administrative Services Department, visit the City website here.