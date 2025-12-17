The San Marcos High girls’ water polo team exploded offensively and captured a 19-9 victory over rival Santa Barbara in a Channel League contest on Tuesday afternoon.

The host Royals improved to a perfect 5-0 in Channel League play and 10-1 overall, displaying elite depth throughout the match.

Josie Drabik led the way for San Marcos with five goals, while Charlotte Raisin and McKenna Stuart chipped in four goals apiece.

The Dons jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first quarter on goals by Violet Bailey and Jules Horton before San Marcos responded with an 11-1 run to close the first half.

Despite the lopsided score, Santa Barbara continued to battle until the final whistle. Violett Wolff and Kana Bailey each scored three goals for the Dons, and the match was tightly contested in the second half.

The loss dropped Santa Barbara to 12-2 overall and 0-2 in Channel League play.