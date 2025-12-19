Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria invites the community to celebrate the season of giving with a special screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The event features a “Santa Paws” donation drive that will support Santa Barbara Humane’s pet pantry. The festive screening is part of The Alcazar’s Holiday Movie Magic series, which highlights classic holiday films while uplifting local nonprofit organizations.

Holiday Movie Magic: A Season of Giving

Film: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Date: Tuesday, December 23

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Location: The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013

Admission: General $7; Kids, Seniors, and Students $5

Guests are encouraged to bring unopened bags or cans of pet food to help fill donation bins at the theater. Dry cat food is especially needed. A complete wish list can be found at sbhumane.org/wish-list.

Santa Barbara Humane’s pet pantry provides free food and essential supplies to local families who need temporary support in caring for their animals. The need for this resource has grown considerably in 2025. Each year, the organization distributes approximately 3,500 pounds of dry cat food, along with dog food, treats, and critical supplies such as leashes, collars, and litter.

Hundreds of households rely on this assistance every month.

To reach even more pet owners in the community, Santa Barbara Humane also distributes food and supplies every week at Pershing Park in collaboration with Adam’s Angels. “As more members of our community experience financial challenges, the pet pantry has become a vital resource,” said Paige Van Tuyl, Chief Philanthropy Oﬃcer at Santa Barbara Humane. “Every donation made during the “Santa Paws” drive helps keep pets healthy, nourished, and safely at home with the people who love them.”

Santa Barbara Humane staff will be at the screening to share information about services and programs, and guests can enjoy a festive holiday photo backdrop.

Community members who are unable to attend the event can still support animals in need by donating supplies at the Santa Barbara Humane Campus at 5399 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara. A list of priority items, including dry cat food, is available at sbhumane.org/wish-list.

For more information about Holiday Movie Magic and The Alcazar Theatre, visit thealcazar.org.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.