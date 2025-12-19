The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® (SBAOR) is proud to announce the installation of its 2026 Board of Directors. The installation ceremony took place on Friday, December 5, during the annual Installation and Awards Luncheon at the Montecito Club.

Leading the association into 2026 is Jennifer Berger, Compass, who will serve as President. Joining her on the Executive Committee are:

Bob Curtis, Village Properties, President-Elect

Lynda Elliott, Requisite Properties, Vice President

Summer Knight, Sun Coast Real Estate, Immediate Past President

Samantha Ireland, Keller Williams, Treasurer

The Board of Directors also includes the following REALTORS® and industry professionals:

Don Katich, Radius Commercial Real Estate

Stephen Macfarlane, Compass

David Magid, Village Properties

Tyler Mearce, Sotheby’s International Realty

Patrice Serrani, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Paul Knight, Mission City Property Management

Kathleen Rogers, eXp Realty of California

Todd Shea, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Kelly Marsh, Cornerstone Home Lending, Affiliate Director

The 2026 Board will lead SBAOR in its mission to empower REALTORS®, uphold the highest standards of professionalism, and advocate for property rights throughout the Santa Barbara region.

“We are excited to welcome this outstanding group of leaders to the Board,” said Brian Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of SBAOR. “Their experience, dedication, and vision will be instrumental in guiding our Association through a pivotal time in the real estate industry.”

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® is a professional trade organization dedicated to serving REALTORS® and protecting property ownership rights. With a commitment to education, advocacy, and community service, SBAOR has been a trusted resource in the real estate industry for over 100 years. Learn more at http://www.sbaor.org

###

